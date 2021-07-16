AXIA and Native Communities Partnership Brings New Opportunities for Underserved Communities

In a historic first, AXIA will be partnering with the Native Communities of the East, an organization that represents various Aboriginal communities. As explained by AXIA Founder Nick Agar, “The shift to a more equitable economic system is part of our core vision and AXIA is taking the necessary steps to connect a transformational currency with local and global communities that are not often the focus of wealth generation opportunities right from the start. Partnering with Native Communities of the East is a way to guarantee that the benefits of the AXIA Ecosystem reach historically under-represented and under-served communities in a fair and equitable way. We’re very excited to see what comes next and what we can build together.”

AXIA and Native Communities Partnership Brings New Opportunities for Underserved Communities

Native Communities of the East is dedicated to keeping the traditional belief instilled in these communities in regards to safeguarding the planet for future generations. The different communities that make up the organization have put together their resources in an effort to create and protect ecosystems and help other Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal communities who do so.

By partnering with AXIA, these communities will have access to groundbreaking technology that can increase productivity, remove barriers to entry, and deliver new streams of economic growth. AXIA’s support will consist in the tokenization of the billions of dollars in assets including real estate, gemstones, precious metals, and other commodities, that are in the rightful control and ownership of the communities.

The opportunity, made possible by the Anishinaabe Protector Foundation, will introduce these assets to a financial system that is based on participatory policies and the constant creation of value for all natives. The AXIA Ecosystem consists of 17 decentralized applications that allow participants to become creators of value through their activity in the network and delivers constant rewards to its users. These are all underpinned by the project’s proprietary currency, AXIA Coin, and range from a banking platform to a privacy-focused search engine.

Danny Lareguy, Mi’kmaq Chief, representing natives community of Miscou island and in collaboration with some other Native Chief from the Communities of the East, shared his thoughts on the partnership. “It’s with an open heart and much pride that on behalf of Eastern Canadian non-funded natives and metis communities that we wish to make public the great collaboration with AXIA. The human aspect of the AXIA team is what we were impressed with from the very start. They took the time to truly listen to our community and our needs, and brought forward technological solutions that will allow us to tokenize our assets in a way that honours our culture. It also allows us to take the great resources of the land and bring back economic value to the community, without losing control of our historic resources. So on behalf of the native communities that we have the privilege to work with, thank you, to all our relations.”

Other community leaders already involved in this historic agreement include Joseph Jacquard, Chief of Metis Acadian Souriquois; Tony Cunningham, Chief of Nova Scotia Wampanoag Council; Daphne Williamson, Mugquomps Chief of War Nova Scotia Wampanoag Council; and Roger Fleury, Chief Kichesipirini from Fort Coulonge, Quebec.

Publicist: KISS PR Brand Story

Previous story
Revitaa Pro Review [The 7 Undeniable Facts]

Just Posted

An F-Market street car arrives at Seventh and Market streets on Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
Better or worse? SF scales back ambitions for Market Street makeover

Better Market Street was supposed to be a once-in-a-generation undertaking, the kind… Continue reading

The Catholic Church in San Francisco has paid out more than $87 million in settlements for sex abuse cases, most of that in the last 15 years. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Does San Francisco believe in God? You’d be surprised

New study shows spiritual diversity is on the rise, especially in the Bay Area

Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. looks towards the Giants dugout after hitting a home run against the A’s on June 26th. The team is on a record-setting pace for home runs this season. (Christopher Victorio/ Special to The Examiner)
‘Powder River!’ Giants record-setting home run pace provides a blast from the past

By Chris Haft Special to The Examiner Nod in approval, Barry Bonds.… Continue reading

In the team Lab installation “Sketch Ocean,” visitors’ drawings of sea creatures are photographed, scanned and instantly added to moving art work on gallery walls. (Courtesy teamLab)
Dazzling wonderland fills Asian Art Museum’s new wing

Technology, nature combine to magical effect in ‘teamLab: Continuity’

People wears masks as they wait in line to enter Foot Locker on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles on June 15, 2021. Public health officials in Los Angeles County were urging residents to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, amid a troubling rise in COVID-19 cases involving the highly infectious Delta variant. (Kendrick Brinson/The New York Times)
Haunted by past virus surges, California leans on masks and vaccines

By Shawn Hubler and Mitch Smith NYTimes News Service SACRAMENTO — Exactly… Continue reading

Most Read