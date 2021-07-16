AXIA and Native Communities Partnership Brings New Opportunities for Underserved Communities

In a historic first, AXIA will be partnering with the Native Communities of the East, an organization that represents various Aboriginal communities. As explained by AXIA Founder Nick Agar, “The shift to a more equitable economic system is part of our core vision and AXIA is taking the necessary steps to connect a transformational currency with local and global communities that are not often the focus of wealth generation opportunities right from the start. Partnering with Native Communities of the East is a way to guarantee that the benefits of the AXIA Ecosystem reach historically under-represented and under-served communities in a fair and equitable way. We’re very excited to see what comes next and what we can build together.”

Native Communities of the East is dedicated to keeping the traditional belief instilled in these communities in regards to safeguarding the planet for future generations. The different communities that make up the organization have put together their resources in an effort to create and protect ecosystems and help other Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal communities who do so.

By partnering with AXIA, these communities will have access to groundbreaking technology that can increase productivity, remove barriers to entry, and deliver new streams of economic growth. AXIA’s support will consist in the tokenization of the billions of dollars in assets including real estate, gemstones, precious metals, and other commodities, that are in the rightful control and ownership of the communities.

The opportunity, made possible by the Anishinaabe Protector Foundation, will introduce these assets to a financial system that is based on participatory policies and the constant creation of value for all natives. The AXIA Ecosystem consists of 17 decentralized applications that allow participants to become creators of value through their activity in the network and delivers constant rewards to its users. These are all underpinned by the project’s proprietary currency, AXIA Coin, and range from a banking platform to a privacy-focused search engine.

Danny Lareguy, Mi’kmaq Chief, representing natives community of Miscou island and in collaboration with some other Native Chief from the Communities of the East, shared his thoughts on the partnership. “It’s with an open heart and much pride that on behalf of Eastern Canadian non-funded natives and metis communities that we wish to make public the great collaboration with AXIA. The human aspect of the AXIA team is what we were impressed with from the very start. They took the time to truly listen to our community and our needs, and brought forward technological solutions that will allow us to tokenize our assets in a way that honours our culture. It also allows us to take the great resources of the land and bring back economic value to the community, without losing control of our historic resources. So on behalf of the native communities that we have the privilege to work with, thank you, to all our relations.”

Other community leaders already involved in this historic agreement include Joseph Jacquard, Chief of Metis Acadian Souriquois; Tony Cunningham, Chief of Nova Scotia Wampanoag Council; Daphne Williamson, Mugquomps Chief of War Nova Scotia Wampanoag Council; and Roger Fleury, Chief Kichesipirini from Fort Coulonge, Quebec.

