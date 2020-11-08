At Dumpling Park, savor the goodness from the outside in!

Like a memorable picnic needs both a beautiful setting and a delicious meal, the best dumplings are the happy result of a quality wrapper and the tempting fresh-cooked filling inside.

A new restaurant in San Francisco’s Inner Sunset neighborhood offers the best of both – picnic possibilities, and delicious dumplings!

Located at 1309 9th Ave, just a block from Golden Gate Park, Dumpling Park offers an exceptional selection of hand-made dumplings, in addition to a full menu of Dim Sum, noodle dishes and other Chinese specialities.

With limited indoor seating at the moment, the proximity of the park and portability of their dishes are a match made in San Francisco heaven! Others enjoy the opportunity to relax with some of their favourite flavors after an afternoon of shopping nearby.

Regardless why you visit, or where you savor your meal, you know you’re in for a treat.

“We thank our customers from the bottom of our hearts for their continued support and invite everyone to try our delicious food,” the Dumpling Park team says.

Proudly sporting the motto “Never stop exploring,” Dumpling Park serves time-honored recipes complemented by new flavor variations, like shrimp dumplings with green chives or lamb and zucchini, all tucked into a soft, supple dough – the foundation of any delicious dumpling!

Particular popular with diners lately has been the pork dumplings with corn, another tasty combo.

Of course, while “dumpling” is in the name, Dumpling Park serves up so much more!

Fresh, hand-made noodles easily become the foundation of fall-favorite dishes like Hot and Spicy Shredded Pork Sauce with Noodle or Mustard Green with Tofu Soup Noodle – sure to take the chill off those evenings by the Bay.

Select from a variety of soups and stir fries, or if you can’t settle on just one scrumptious option, choose from the varied Dim Sum menu with its tempting scallion pancakes, steamed barbecue bun, pork pot stickers and so much more.

In addition to a variety of vegetarian options (including among the dumplings!), many diners are also pleasantly surprised to discover numerous vegan dishes too.

Since opening in February, Dumpling Park has found many ways to safely satisfy their customer’s culinary cravings. With limited restaurant seating – reserve your table online at dumplingpark-sf.com – many prefer to order online then take their meal to enjoy at the park, at work or at home, or order through Doordash, Grubhub! and Ubereats.

For many, frozen dumplings have been another great option to store in their freezer for a quick and satisfying meal when the craving hits.

While dumplings can be steamed or fried, boiling is super simple and quick: Bring the water to a boil, add the dumplings, and when they rise to the top, you know they’re ready – it’s that easy.

Order today at dumplingpark-sf.com or call 415-702-6108.