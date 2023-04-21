pic 1

These days, nothing can take someone from anonymity to fame faster than the internet. On rare occasions, a single tweet does it. More often, enterprising entrepreneurs and influencers turn to the web to publicize their products or opinions. They do this as a matter of course, as in the old days one would automatically reach for change to feed a parking meter.

Moreover, the internet allows you to create your own persona. It’s up to you to determine who you want to be on it, and what you want to do once you’re there. While in the pre-internet era, almost all media outlets were closed to anyone who wasn’t already well known, today the greatest media outlet of them all is instantaneously available to everyone. 