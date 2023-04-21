These days, nothing can take someone from anonymity to fame faster than the internet. On rare occasions, a single tweet does it. More often, enterprising entrepreneurs and influencers turn to the web to publicize their products or opinions. They do this as a matter of course, as in the old days one would automatically reach for change to feed a parking meter.
Moreover, the internet allows you to create your own persona.It’s up to you to determine who you want to be on it, and what you want to do once you’re there. While in the pre-internet era, almost all media outlets were closed to anyone who wasn’t already well known, today the greatest media outlet of them all is instantaneously available to everyone.
This brings us to 22 year old Ashley Ray Cushman…bikini model, influencer, volleyball player, fitness guru, and more. That Ashley has done all this at an age when most of her peers are graduating college is noteworthy in itself. That she’s been able to leverage these experiences into her own line of swimwear, in the form of her bespoke business, CCXSWIMWEAR, testifies both to the power of the web and of those, like Ashley, savvy enough to know how to use it.
Of course, there are many swimwear businesses out there, and many famous clothing lines that include a line of swimwear. Were it not for her being true to her own preferences, and assuming other women would like what she liked, Ashley might have gotten lost. However, as luck would have it, she was in love with the idea of a satin bikini and, while surfing the net for one, found there weren’t any she liked. This gave Ashley the opening she needed. Or, put in her own words, “I figured since I’m in bikinis all the time and know what I like and what other people like, it would be a perfect business opportunity…I have searched the internet for satin bikinis and have failed to find one that comes close to CCXSWIMWEAR. This brand is very original and flattering.”
It helped with getting her business off the ground that Ashley had already earned a place on the web as an influencer and that, since she’d been working as a bikini model, she knew what she was talking about. Nonetheless, aware that all the publicity in the world wouldn’t help unless the product itself was good and, if possible, original, Ashely assembled a team tasked with finding the highest-quality and best-looking satin available. As she herself puts it, “Our swimwear is made with the finest finishings and highest quality fabrics that are meant to hold its astonishing value. All of our bikinis use a seamless, polished satin fabric made from 85% nylon and 15% spandex,” which ensures that the bikini feels as great as it looks.
CCXSWIMWEAR is currently in an expansion mode, with Ashley planning to add more colors to the eleven existing colorways, and more styles as well. She makes sure moreover her branding is inclusive and the products themselves fit into the active, health conscious lifestyle she continues to advocate as an influencer on TikTok and other media outlets.
