As music venues remain closed, artists turn to livestreaming to stay close to fans

Spring is arguably the most important season for artists, as it marks the beginning of tour season when bands and artists hit the road to attend concerts and music festivals. This year, however, huge music festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, Tomorrowland, as well as a number of individual artist shows have been either canceled or postponed due to the outbreak.

Prohibitions on large public gatherings leave music venues closed indefinitely, but artists being artists, they found a way to be close to their fans even if they are thousands of miles apart. In times of isolation, music feels as necessary as a breath of fresh air. Fans know it, and artists know it as well, which is why many of them have turned to online live performances on platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, or Twitch.

Social media – the largest, most affordable concert venue

Facebook and Instagram are the means by which artists stay in touch with their fans year-round, but they have now become much more than that. Both platforms’ livestreaming options are very popular for spontaneous vlogs, but artists are now using them to stream full-length concerts performed from the comfort of their own living rooms.

Chris Martin, Coldplay’s frontman, delighted fans on March 16 by playing several stripped-down versions of their most popular songs on Instagram Live. John Legend did the same just two days after, and James Blake followed on March 20.

For Dua Lipa and Dropkick Murphys, YouTube was the chosen platform to reach out to fans. Dua Lipa chose to release her new album by going live on YouTube, playing, and commenting on all of her songs together with fans. Dropkick Murphys decided one platform was not enough and streamed their annual St. Patrick’s Day concert on both YouTube and Facebook Live.

Diplo took things to another level and began a series on the popular streaming platform Twitch, where various DJs played music and some even showcased their Fortnite (a favorite game for Twitch users) skills.

Inspiring fans to pursue their passion

Many aspiring musicians turn to their favorite artists for inspiration and motivation and watching their icons turn to livestreaming to continue their work inspired them to do the same.

Both Twitch and YouTube and filled with livestreaming sessions from artists all over the world. And while Dua Lipa and John Legend can easily gather thousands of fans to watch their stream sessions, lesser-known artists get to enjoy a much smaller crowd.

But this can be the perfect moment for aspiring artists to grow their fanbase and social media accounts. Many of them turn to tools such as Famoid to increase their followers base and get more viewers on their livestreams.

Even though lockdown is keeping us physically separated, it seems to help us actually get closer on a more emotional level. Fans and artists have one of the most impressive symbiotic relationships out there, and it’s interesting to see how much more powerful it can get.