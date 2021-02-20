Are CBD and Hemp Oil the Same?

With the expansion of the CBD market has come a multitude of brands and products. Some companies get into the industry rapidly, looking to cash in on the trend. However, this has led to little consistency between brands, leaving plenty of confusion for new customers.

One of the primary sources of confusion for new CBD users is the terminology. The labels ‘hemp oil’ and ‘CBD oil’ seem to be used interchangeably. One contains cannabinoids, and the other does not. So, when you see CBD for sale, there are several things to check to ensure you aren’t being scammed.

Read on to learn more about CBD vs. hemp oil and how to avoid getting caught out.

Cannabidiol: The Famed Cannabinoid

CBD, short for cannabidiol, is a cannabinoid. In other words, it’s an active compound found in cannabis plants. While many associate cannabinoids with intoxicating properties, a stereotype that comes from the famed compound THC, CBD is quite different.

It has gained popularity recently as a natural wellness supplement. Users have gathered a wealth of anecdotal evidence to suggest that it could benefit overall health. It’s common to use CBD tinctures daily to support general wellbeing; many users also employ them to help with social anxiety and sleep disorders. The community also includes those using CBD topicals for pain.

It’s clear that there are a variety of potential benefits. Researchers, also inspired by the CBD trend, have recently been exploring it in clinical trials. So far, the majority are animal studies, but many show positive results.

Unsurprisingly, CBD is the key component in any cannabidiol product, though some may contain other cannabinoids and terpenes. Those that contain CBD alone are usually called isolates.

Hemp Seed Oil and Its Benefits

Hemp seed oil is an entirely separate product. Although manufacturers use hemp plants with an abundance of CBD to make their products, hemp oil does not necessarily contain cannabinoids.

Creators of hemp seed oil use the plant’s seeds to make their product. They use a technique called cold pressing, in which the seeds are crushed to make an oil. Hemp oil is similar to many other cooking oils, though it has a low smoke point. It’s earthy, nutty flavor nonetheless makes it a welcome addition to food. Cooks often drizzle it on salads as a dressing.

Hemp oil is packed full of nutrients, including a complete profile of amino acids. As a result, they are a complete protein source despite being plant-based, which is excellent news for vegans and vegetarians. More than 25% of the calories in hemp seeds come from high-quality protein.

What’s more, the seeds also contain omega-3 and omega-6 atty acids, essential compounds for health. There is about a 3:1 ratio of omega-6 to omega-3, which is within the optimal range. Omegas have some excellent health benefits, which is part of what makes hemp seeds so healthy.

CBD Oil vs. Hemp Seed Oil

CBD oil and hemp oil are fundamentally different, though they do share some similarities. The former is a cannabinoid supplement containing high amounts of cannabidiol, while the latter contains no cannabinoids at all.

The similarity lies in the fact that they both come from hemp, and this is why people get confused. However, cannabinoids come from hemp flowers, while hemp oil comes from the seeds. As a result, their origin in different parts of the plant means that they have wholly different properties.

While both products may be healthy in different ways, you do not want to mix them up. For starters, CBD oils tend to be more expensive than hemp oils; it would be a shame to pay a higher price for a product that does not do the job you’re expecting.

The majority of products are correctly labelled, but there are a few that aren’t. You might also feel confused seeing things like ‘CBD hemp oil,’ which usually refers to a CBD tincture in which hemp seed oil is the carrier. If you ever have any doubts, go with a brand with lab reports.

Before buying any hemp product, do your research and decide what works best for you and your lifestyle.