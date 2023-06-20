Interview with Animal and Women’s Rights Advocate: Saynur Ozturk
Some dedicate their lives to career growth, whereas others are committed to empowering women and protecting animal rights. Saynur Ozturk, formerly known as Saynur Kaldirim, is a remarkable woman who has invested her resources in fiercely advocating for women’s rights and unwaveringly working with children in need. Saynur’s journey started as a social worker in Germany, but her passion didn’t stop there. We interviewed Saynur Ozturk to explore her story, which blends compassion, dedication, and empathy for others.
Can you share your journey of being a social worker in Germany? What made you decide to work with children in need?
Saynur Ozturk: I started my volunteering journey as a social worker in Germany. I’ve always been passionate about changing the lives of children with disabilities for the better. Being a social worker gave me an opportunity to provide children in need with all the tools and resources they require to become full-fledged members of society.
You introduced the concept of using children and dogs as therapy. Could you explain what shaped your perspective?
Saynur: My love for children and dogs has always been unconditional and limitless. Anyone who has spent even a single day with a child or a pet will verify how comforting and therapeutic they can be. Being surrounded by children or dogs decreases levels of cortisol (a stress-related hormone), which in turn boosts your mood and assuages melancholy.
You also advocated for women’s rights in Turkey. How did you integrate the knowledge of social work into your advocacy volunteering?
Saynur: Studying social work helped me understand how to make a positive impact on the community. I believe that empowering women is key to achieving peace, security, and sustainable development in any nation. When I realized that I could give women an opportunity to fight for their rights, I went for it without hesitation.
You quickly expanded your social work to dog adoption. How do you see your connection with animal rescue?
Saynur: While social work remains my true passion, caring for homeless animals has always been my desire as well. Throughout my life, I’ve been rescuing dogs and finding loving homes for them or simply adopting these adorable human companions myself. I feel like I was born to rescue animals and be their guardian angel on Earth. This is exactly why I invested all my resources in opening animal rescue shelters in Turkey.
Tell us more about the challenges you faced when opening animal rescue centers in Turkey. How did you overcome them?
Saynur: I’ll admit, opening two animal rescue centers in Istanbul wasn’t an easy task. I faced numerous challenges, starting from finding the right place to gathering the resources the dogs needed to live a happier life. My determination and commitment along with having an absolutely awesome team played a crucial role in overcoming these obstacles.
As someone who dedicates half of her wealth to animal shelters and women’s rights, are you planning to expand your financial contributions?
Saynur: I usually don’t talk about the scale of resources I put into developing animal rescue centers or empowering women. I do this purely because I’m truly committed to changing people’s and animals’ lives for the better. I’m currently working on opening another animal rescue shelter in Miami, so fingers crossed!
Establishing another animal rescue place in Miami is an exciting endeavor. How do you envision it adding value to the local community?
Saynur: Indeed! Miami residents have been seeing a surge in stray dogs recently. As stray dogs aren’t safe on the streets neither for the public nor for themselves, having an additional rescue center in the area is crucial. It will not only give the homeowners some peace but also protect and take good care of the poor animals.
Working as a volunteer while advocating for animal and women’s rights can be demanding. How do you manage to effectively divide your time and resources between different activities?
Saynur: Being involved in these activities really takes the majority of my time, energy, and financial resources. At the end of the day, seeing smiles on women’s faces and being around dogs with wagging tails is definitely worth it. Sometimes things get a bit challenging, but my time management skills are always on point. And with the help of my outstanding crew, we get things done no matter what.
As you gaze into the future, how do you see your work evolving to create a lasting impact?
Saynur: I’m currently a volunteer worker, caring for stray dogs, advocating for women’s rights, and doing my best to assist children with special needs. At the moment and in the nearest future, I’ll be mainly working on opening an animal rescue place in Miami.
At the end, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to Saynur Ozturk for sharing her inspirational story with our readers. Your commitment and compassion for making positive changes in society are truly commendable.
It was a pleasure to talk with you. I’m really glad that topics such as women’s rights, children with needs, and animal rescue are relevant in the community. Thank you for having me as an interviewee!