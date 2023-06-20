Interview with Animal and Women’s Rights Advocate: Saynur Ozturk

Animal Rights Photo #1

Some dedicate their lives to career growth, whereas others are committed to empowering women and protecting animal rights. Saynur Ozturk, formerly known as Saynur Kaldirim, is a remarkable woman who has invested her resources in fiercely advocating for women’s rights and unwaveringly working with children in need. Saynur’s journey started as a social worker in Germany, but her passion didn’t stop there. We interviewed Saynur Ozturk to explore her story, which blends compassion, dedication, and empathy for others.

