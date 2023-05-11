Andrea Agostinone Photo

Many people around the world are ditching their corporate jobs to pursue more entrepreneurial careers. As the public re-examines its understanding of work-life balance, people are quiet quitting their office jobs and jumping into entrepreneurship to create businesses they are passionate about. According to Embroker, 58 percent of entrepreneurs worked in the corporate world before starting their own businesses, and serial entrepreneurs are those who run up to three businesses throughout their lifetime.

Someone that embodies what it takes to succeed in the corporate world and become a successful entrepreneur is Andrea Agostinone. Born in Italy, Agostinone studied economics and tax law and started his career as an international tax lawyer in his homeland. He moved to Estonia in 2010 due to the opportunities he saw in the country. “It's not by chance that Estonia has the highest number of unicorn companies per capita,” said Agostinone. “It's basically the Silicon Valley of Europe.”