Many people around the world are ditching their corporate jobs to pursue more entrepreneurial careers. As the public re-examines its understanding of work-life balance, people are quiet quitting their office jobs and jumping into entrepreneurship to create businesses they are passionate about. According to Embroker, 58 percent of entrepreneurs worked in the corporate world before starting their own businesses, and serial entrepreneurs are those who run up to three businesses throughout their lifetime.
Someone that embodies what it takes to succeed in the corporate world and become a successful entrepreneur is Andrea Agostinone. Born in Italy, Agostinone studied economics and tax law and started his career as an international tax lawyer in his homeland. He moved to Estonia in 2010 due to the opportunities he saw in the country. “It's not by chance that Estonia has the highest number of unicorn companies per capita,” said Agostinone. “It's basically the Silicon Valley of Europe.”
In Estonia, Agostinone decided to pivot and dip his toe in the world of real estate. He started by purchasing real estate and accumulating many commercial buildings. Soon after, he co-founded Colonna, which is now one of the largest real estate operators in the region.
Then, in 2014, Agostinone co-founded his next business venture, Inbank. This commercial bank incorporates technology that introduces a new system of credit consumer financing. “We were lending money to the people to make their purchases with a very high level of technology, which means having the capability of supplying all the vendors and the partners with the technology, in real-time, to approve each loan, using an ID card,” explained Agostinone.
Inbank became extremely successful in its first few years, and the team was able to expand into Lithuania, Poland, Latvia, and the Czech Republic. The bank now has more than 350 employees and is valued at more than $300 million. There are plans to expand even further, into Italy, and position itself as a mainstay in European financial institutions.
Recently, Agostinone left the Baltics to plant new roots in Dubai — another city full of opportunity. He is not only focused on growing his businesses; he is passionate about bettering himself, too. “I believe that I am a pretty balanced guy as a man because I give the right importance to things. I give a lot of importance to relationships and to any activity making me a better version of myself every day,” he said.