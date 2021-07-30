All About Mail Order Brides: What Are They And How Do Foreign Brides Services Work?

What are mail order brides actually and do they still exist? A woman looking for a foreign partner who may eventually become her husband and willing to move to the country where her new spouse lives is called a mail order bride. Usually, these are single women focused on serious relationships with a soulmate from abroad. This way of making partners has been known for centuries, but nowadays, it’s especially trendy and efficient method to meet a foreign wife due to great technological advancement.

How and where to get a mail order bride?

Mail order bride service is the right answer to the question of how to order a mail order bride. Special international dating sites for marriage gather people interested in serious relationships abroad. Check out the list of the best mail order bride websites below!

These sites are the best way to find a foreign bride since men can interact with different girls to meet the only soulmate. There are lots of sites to find a wife overseas, but it’s important to choose real mail order bride sites with validated profiles and all the necessary services.

International mail order brides sites are online platforms that help two single people from different countries meet each other and build strong romantic relationships. Thousands of people have already found their spouses on such platforms, so this success encourages more single people to try mail order bride service too.

Why do women become mail order brides?

Reasons why a woman may wish to become a mail order spouse are various and often personal, here are the most common motivations:

Unequal male to female ratio: in some countries, women outnumber men significantly, so not all ladies can find grooms in the motherland. No wonder females extend their search area for other states.

in some countries, women outnumber men significantly, so not all ladies can find grooms in the motherland. No wonder females extend their search area for other states. Passion for men from other countries: many mail order girls consider international fiancés more romantic and suitable for serious relationships. They want to have beautiful and intelligent kids from reliable and loyal partners.

many mail order girls consider international fiancés more romantic and suitable for serious relationships. They want to have beautiful and intelligent kids from reliable and loyal partners. Violence and outdated traditions: many foreign mail order brides suffer in relationships with rude, cruel, or indifferent spouses, let alone arranged marriages with sexism or humiliation. Who wants to experience such an attitude?

many foreign mail order brides suffer in relationships with rude, cruel, or indifferent spouses, let alone arranged marriages with sexism or humiliation. Who wants to experience such an attitude? Desire for a better life: the majority of ladies originate from countries with poor economic situations, so they hope to provide their children with a better future than they have.

the majority of ladies originate from countries with poor economic situations, so they hope to provide their children with a better future than they have. Higher chances to meet a man with common goals for the future: not all males hurry to marry a woman they date, while mail order wife service attracts confident and goal-oriented gentlemen with serious intentions. Girls don’t waste time on useless dates and get an exclusive experience to erase borders on the way to love!

How do mail order brides platforms work?

When you access a website with an extensive mail order brides catalogue for the first time, it might look like a dating platform. However, despite a visual similarity, such sites offer men to complete all the stages on the way to a family, starting from making acquaintances online and finishing with marriage registration. Let’s have a closer look at all the basic services and features of such sites.

Functionality

Both men and women can become members of the mail order wife sites by completing a traditional sign-up procedure. It’ll open access to thousands of profiles with lots of useful details, photographs, and communication opportunities. It’s possible to browse mail order girls’ accounts manually or use search filters to specify partner preferences and get more accurate matches of women looking for marriage. Trusted platforms try to make the user experience more transparent by verifying users and labeling them as validated ones.

Communication tools

It’s important not only to find a woman to marry but also to learn more about her and maintain long-distance relationships. Therefore, such platforms offer a full set of communication tools for the couple to choose the most convenient and suitable one. There are 4 major ways of keeping in touch with each other:

Text messages: both instant interaction in the chat and traditional mail with a bigger volume are supported.

both instant interaction in the chat and traditional mail with a bigger volume are supported. Voice messages: a quick and more sensitive way to express your opinion and emotions in comparison with texting.

a quick and more sensitive way to express your opinion and emotions in comparison with texting. Voice calls: users enjoy live and more detailed conversations by speaking to each other in a traditional way without delays.

users enjoy live and more detailed conversations by speaking to each other in a traditional way without delays. Video calls: not only the voice, mood but also visual contact is crucial to becoming closer to each other.

Additional services and solutions

Users looking for a wife can not only catch women’s attention with likes, winks, or adding to the list of favorites but also by sending gifts and flowers to the subject of affection.

Some sites also offer translation services if there are some misunderstandings. They can also give professional help and advice on building strong relationships in the blog or personal communication with a psychologist. To see each other, you can use trips organized for the couple to meet each other face-to-face. Generally, people can get all the range of online services that may contribute to their union and happiness in real life on international mail order brides sites.

How much are mail order brides?

An investment in the foreign brides for marriage can be compared with traditional dating since it also consists of several important types of expenditures. The average cost of mail order brides includes the following points:

Total amount spent on online communication: usually, it’s around $200-$500, and the final sum depends on men’s sociability.

usually, it’s around $200-$500, and the final sum depends on men’s sociability. Gifts and flowers, getting contact information: the more you want to impress your soulmate, the higher budget you’ll need.

the more you want to impress your soulmate, the higher budget you’ll need. Trip to the girl’s country: the amount that includes tickets, accommodation, meals, entertainment, and other minor expenses starts from $4,000-$5,000.

the amount that includes tickets, accommodation, meals, entertainment, and other minor expenses starts from $4,000-$5,000. Visa and moving expenses: all the documents required to bring your beloved home cost around $200-$300 plus flight tickets for both of you.

all the documents required to bring your beloved home cost around $200-$300 plus flight tickets for both of you. Wedding and marriage: if you decide to register marriage without a posh celebration, it won’t cost you more than $100.

In addition to these traditional expenses, mail order bride prices may also include extra solutions like interpreter services, a woman’s arrival to a man’s native country, a joint vacation, and others.

How much are mail order wives in total, you may wonder? Well, the budget of getting foreign ladies for marriage starts from $10,000-$12,000 and can reach $20,000-$30,000 depending on the couple’s personal requirements and desires.

What are the most popular countries for foreign brides

Though the selection of mail order bride countries can be quite extensive, there are destinations where the density of single ladies for marriage per square meter is higher. The following countries with mail order brides offer the majority of overseas brides online.

Russia

Stunning Russian mail order wives settle in the hearts of many western men due to a number of amazing features they have:

Breathtaking beauty;

Versatility;

Intelligence;

Passion and sexuality;

Outstanding housekeeping and food-preparation skills;

Sense of humor and sociability.

Ukraine

The fame about the unmatched appearance of mail order women from Ukraine has gone worldwide, but this isn’t the only thing that drives males mad about them:

Nurturing and family-oriented nature;

Witty mind;

Loyalty and respect for a partner;

Inner strength and independence;

Burning volcano of passion hidden inside;

Unique talent and creativity.

The Philippines

The endless desire to find a husband from the western countries is so big among Fillipina Internet brides that this strong feeling draws males like a magnet. These women know how to tie men hard and make them feel the happiest in marriage with the next features:

Modesty and diligence;

Cute look;

Being loving and nurturing mothers;

Excellent housewives;

Faithfulness and respect for everyone around;

Endless patience and sexy appeal.

Thailand

A rare breed of fragile and tender Thai mail order women seems especially appealing to men tired of feministic and independent western women. Furthermore, they have a number of outstanding benefits too.

Best homemakers;

Gracious and petite look;

Non-indicative intimacy in and out of the bedroom;

Confidence and femininity;

Politeness and sharp maternal instinct;

Hardworking nature.

Japan

It’s challenging to find a wife in Asian countries since girls don’t hurry to interact with foreigners in the street. However, Japanese brides are very responsive and enthusiastic in online communication, so men may get a perfect wife with the following characteristics:

Charming appearance;

Tender features;

Playful and optimistic nature;

Conservative and traditional views;

Education and intelligence;

Loyalty and care about others.

Mexico

Latina mail order brides leave scars in the hearts of males from developed countries since every day is a holiday next to them. Mexican ladies have lots more positive features:

Emotional nature;

Hot appeal recognized in every move;

Orientation for a family;

Cheerful and vibrant character;

Good cooking skills;

Exotic appearance.

Brazil

Fantastic and real mail order brides often come from Brazil. Men always emphasize how great these women are and adore lots of their positive traits.

Inner strength and passion;

Hot temper;

Sociability;

Family values;

Positive and cheerful nature;

Awesome beauty.

Mail order bride tours

Men looking for a wife abroad understand how important it’s to meet face-to-face, feel the aroma of a woman’s perfume, hold a hand, and have eye contact. Therefore, they often choose romance tours organized for singles who want to find a wife overseas.

The most popular ones are singles tours that are also known as matchmaking tours. Men can travel to another country with the goal to be introduced to the number of foreign girls looking for marriage.

How do mail order bride tours work? Dating services arrange all-inclusive trips to popular mail order bride countries to help western males meet their potential wives. These can be group or personal foreign bride tours focused on communication with girls, finding common interests, and laying the foundation of future relationships. During such tours, men can get acquainted with foreign women for marriage, communicate with them in a casual atmosphere, and finally meet foreign wife they’ve always dreamt about.

Are mail order brides legal?

Many males doubt mail order bride legality, but it’s an absolutely legal experience since both parties give their consent for communication and romantic relationships. The first brides arrived in the USA back in the 19th century, while the current operation of IMBs (International Marriage Brokerages) is not only popular but also legal.

Some countries have even introduced laws on mail order brides. The most popular ones are the International Marriage Broker Regulation Act (IMBRA) (adopted in the US that requires strict adherence to a number of rules and disclosures through a marriage broker) and The Borders, Citizenship, and Immigration Act followed by the UK to specify the procedure of new wife registration. There are also laws to protect foreign brides like The Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), pertaining specifically women entering the USA as mail order wives. It means there’s no sense to think: are mail order spouses illegal? This is a fully legal and efficient way to find true love!

Mail order brides statistics

Some might have a hint of doubt: do mail order marriages work? Official mail order bride statistics confirm the unmatched success of such couples. According to the report provided by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, 80% of relationships built on mail order bride platforms lasted more than a year. It means that people can find built long-lasting connections online, and best mail order bride websites are the good method for this task.

The mail order bride success rate is also quite impressive. Marriages for which the courtship period lasted more than 4 months had mail order bride divorce rates between 35.8 and 41.3 percent when compared to the overall US divorce rate, which is 48 percent. Another source mentions much more impressive statistics stating that divorce rate for foreign brides is around 20%, and this is only half compared to the conventional divorce rate in the USA.

FAQ:

Are mail order brides real?

Yes, they are. These are absolutely real women looking for marriage abroad, and this fact is often confirmed by profile verification on websites.

Can you really buy a bride?

You can’t buy a wife directly, but you can pay for the services of marriage brokerages and get a bride you like with their professional assistance.

How long does it take to get a mail order bride?

There’s no specific time when you’re guaranteed to meet foreign brides online. It takes only 5-10 minutes to join the platform and start interacting with ladies, but the choice is a personal thing that can’t be predicted.

What visa do I need to bring my foreign wife to the USA?

You should file Form I-130 and a K-3/K-4 & V-1/V-2 Entry Visa for Spouse to bring her to the country. In some cases, a K-1 fiancee visa is applicable too.

How to avoid scams on mail order brides sites?

There are several pieces of advice to consider: