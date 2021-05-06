Adult Site CamSoda to Host Live Online Auction of CryptoPunk 7060 on May 13th at 10 PM EST

Attendees will be able to bid on a rare CryptoPunk with no reserve

New York, N.Y. – CamSoda, a leading online adult webcam platform, today announced it will host a live auction with no reserve of CryptoPunk 7060. Hot on the heels of Christie’s auction for a lot of nine cryptopunks with the inclusion of a rare alien, Camsoda is auctioning off a single 3 attribute CryptoPunk to the masses. Attendees to the auction on May 13th will be able to participate once they have deposited $1 in cryptocurrency to their CamSoda account. To register for the auction go to https://nft-auctions.co/

“Right now we are in the midst of a NFT gold rush. NFTs are crypto’s hottest investment space so far in 2021, with millions in trades and rare collectibles like CryptoPunks selling for huge sums,” said Daryn Parker, VP of CamSoda. “Given how CryptoPunks have captured the mainstream crypto zeitgeist, we wanted to make one easily accessible to our users. We will be auctioning off CryptoPunk 7060 on May 13th. This will mark another expansion of the camsoda platform, beyond live streaming and into nfts. This is the first time that a rare one of a kind cryptopunk will be auctioned at a no reserve auction. Make sure you tune in and place a bid.”

CryptoPunk 7060 is one of 6,039 male punks. It features three distinct attributes:

3D glasses (1 of 286)

Crazy hair (1 of 414)

Mole (1 of 644)

https://www.camsoda.com/labs/cryptopunk

CryptoPunks was one of the first non-fungible token projects created on Ethereum, having launched in 2017. It’s founders were of a New York-based software company, Larva Labs, who created a software program that would generate thousands of different, strange-looking characters. After initially thinking this was the makings of a new app or game, CryptoPunk eventually became the model that shifted the digital art market. The CryptoPunks are a collection of 24×24, 8-bit-style pixel art images of misfits and eccentrics, inspired by the London punk movement of the 1970s. There are exactly 10,000 of them, each with their own unique personality and combination of distinctive, randomly generated features. There are 6039 Males and 3849 Females. No two are exactly alike, and each one of them can be officially owned by a single person on the Ethereum blockchain. The record, as explained by Larva Labs ‘is incorruptible and promises to be extraordinarily long-lived.’ The ownership history of every artwork is tracked and documented in the blockchain, too.

The CryptoPunks have exploded in popularity lately, attracting the attention of CEOs, venture capitalists, major business figures and even social media influencers. The works have fetched exorbitant prices, with CryptoPunk 6965, which depicts an ape in a brown hat, selling for 800 Ether (ETH) worth more than $1.5 million in February, and Punk 2890, which depicts a blue alien in a purple hat, selling for 605 ETH worth more than $750,000 in January. Overall the platform has seen nearly $200 million worth of transaction volume in official deals since launch, with 98% of the action coming in recent months. Over 8,000 sales had been recorded in the previous 12 months. Today, the lowest priced punk you can find will cost around $30,000 in Ethereum cryptocurrency, while the rarest can fetch nearly $10 million.

Jumping onto the scene in 2014, CamSoda quickly made its mark within adult entertainment. The company is an innovator in the adult webcamming industry, having developed new technology and partnering with some of the top names in the business. Always ahead of the game, CamSoda is excited for this next big step as the first adult entertainment site to auction a CryptoPunk.

For more information on CamSoda’s auction and to set a reminder for the event, please visit https://nft-auctions.co/.