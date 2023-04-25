Proper clutch selection is key to achieving the desired performance gains. Action Clutch offers a wide range of options to suit your needs, from street to track use. It is important to consider factors such as driving style, horsepower, and torque when selecting the right clutch for your vehicle.
Once you have made your selection, proper installation is crucial for optimal performance and longevity. Improper installation can lead to premature wear and damage to other components. Action Clutch recommends having a professional install your new kit to ensure proper fitment and function.
Break-in is another critical step to ensure proper clutch operation. It is important to follow the manufacturer's instructions for break-in to avoid glazing, slipping, or premature wear. Action Clutch recommends a gradual break-in process that involves progressively increasing the load and RPMs over a specified period.
In addition to proper installation and break-in, Action Clutch recommends upgrading other components to support your new clutch choice, such as the flywheel and clutch fork.. Proper care and inspection of your new kit is also important to reduce or prevent common issues such as clutch chatter or slippage. By following these expert tips from Action Clutch, you can save time and money while achieving the performance gains you desire. Do not settle for a subpar clutch system – upgrade to Action Clutch and experience the difference.