The advantages of buying a new car from a franchised dealer are obvious: free servicing, access to the manufacturer, and incentives to trade up. Franchised dealers also sell trade-ins, and consumers who want to avoid used car lots often buy their vehicles from a dealership, especially if the dealership inspects the car and sells it as Certified.

 In the case of luxury pre-owned vehicles, however, franchise dealers take a back seat to companies that specialize in such brands. The advantages of going here are also clear. Unlike a franchised dealer, a luxury used car dealer will carry an extensive inventory spanning many marques, models, and model types. While consumers can buy a used Lincoln Navigator from a bespoke Cadillac dealer, for those that want to choose between a Ferrari or a McClaren, or are interested in a particular model of Lamborghini, a pre-owned luxury car dealership is the only show in town. 

