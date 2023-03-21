The advantages of buying a new car from a franchised dealer are obvious: free servicing, access to the manufacturer, and incentives to trade up. Franchised dealers also sell trade-ins, and consumers who want to avoid used car lots often buy their vehicles from a dealership, especially if the dealership inspects the car and sells it as Certified.
In the case of luxury pre-owned vehicles, however, franchise dealers take a back seat to companies that specialize in such brands. The advantages of going here are also clear. Unlike a franchised dealer, a luxury used car dealer will carry an extensive inventory spanning many marques, models, and model types. While consumers can buy a used Lincoln Navigator from a bespoke Cadillac dealer, for those that want to choose between a Ferrari or a McClaren, or are interested in a particular model of Lamborghini, a pre-owned luxury car dealership is the only show in town.
Located in the Northeast of England, but with reach well beyond the UK's borders, Acklam Car Centre is one of the premier retailers of luxury pre-owned cars. The recipient of multiple industry accolades, including Motor Trader’s 2022 Used Car Retailer of the Year Award, Acklam carries everything from high-end 4x4’s and SUVs, to the most exotic sports cars. Its staff are composed of experts who not only know everything about their products, but are also specifically trained to anticipate and respond to their customers' needs and desires. Most luxury car buyers are also enthusiasts. At Acklam, buyers will deal with industry experts whose passion matches their own.
The “beyond” part of Acklam’s outreach is Europe and Arab countries in the Middle East. Acklam reaches international buyers through a series of popular internet videos, which has turned the sales team -- including automobile experts Liam Martin (Head of Sales), John Ferguson (Business Manager), Joe Khan (Sales Manager), and Richard Ellyatt (Senior Sales Executive) -- into minor internet celebrities. Since many countries do not have dealers with the know-how and inventory of Acklam, these videos serve as invitations to potential buyers to either shop Acklam on the internet or hop on a plane to visit the Centre in person. Whichever alternative they choose, Acklam offers them a palette of luxury automobiles they will not find at home.
You'll also help lessen the food delivery industry's growing carbon footprint
We mention Acklam’s use of the internet because it illustrates the company’s desire to be a force throughout the worldwide luxury used-car market. Only a company confident in both its inventory and sales staff would seek to expand itself beyond its specific locale. Further, only a company that enjoyed trust throughout the industry could hope to entice consumers from other countries and other continents.
Acklam’s recent success in the marketplace indicates its strategy is working. It grossed £122,401,299 in 2022 and looks to an even better 2023. Why shouldn’t it? The world is emerging from its covid hangover. Recession fears are abating, and more and more people are seeing the present moment as the time to go after what they want. If what they want is a luxury pre-owned vehicle, Acklam is positioning itself as one of the go-to destinations. To ensure it remains a destination, and maintains its high level of service and inventory, the company re-invests its profits in acquisitions and operations. That Acklam has this level of commitment to the present and future of its product means you, the consumer, can have confidence that the good things that are said about Acklam Car Centre are true.