Academy of Art’s Annual Faculty + Alumni Fine Art Auction Celebrates Year 24

Academy of Art University will host its 24th Annual Faculty + Alumni Fine Art Auction on Saturday, November 9th at The Cannery in San Francisco, CA. This year’s auction will showcase a wide range of artworks from Academy’s top students and its faculty members, including the Executive Director of Painting & Printmaking, Craig Nelson; the Director of Sculpture, Thomas Durham, along with numerous internationally recognized artists and alumni, such as Wendy L McDermontt, Usha Shukla, Siddharth Parasnis, etc.

Academy’s time-honored annual auction has not only become one of the most important local art events in San Francisco but has also been the major fundraiser for emerging artists for over two decades. About half of the proceeds will go to scholarships awards for top students during the Academy of Art’s annual showcase event (Spring Show) while the remaining funds will go directly to the artists.

“Ninety years ago, my grandfather established this school with the mission to support the creativity of emerging artists.” said Dr. Elisa Stephens, the President of Academy of Art University. “Today, I invite you to continue this legacy by bidding on the works of some of the finest internationally known artists in San Francisco”.

Craig Nelson, the Executive Director of the School of Fine Art, and his team started the Academy’s Fine Art Auction in 1995. “I remember the first year we held the auction in the old Maxwell Gallery on Sutter Street,” said Nelson, “with minimal promotion, we didn’t know what to expect. The first auction surprisingly raised $11,000, and the number went up every year.”

Equipped with their comprehensive training at the School of Fine Art, Academy students and alumni consistently emerge as coveted artists in the fine art industry. Patrons of the Fine Arts Auction will have the opportunity to bid for selected works from Academy’s top students and artists at an exclusive price point ranging from around $200 to $2,000.

This auction includes both live and silent auctions and will be held at the Academy Galleries at The Cannery, located in 2801 Leavenworth Street, San Francisco, CA 94133. The reception begins at 2 pm, and the silent auction will end 30 minutes after the end of the live auction. The Academy also offers two-days previews on November 7th, and 78th, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm at the same location.

All previews and auctions are free and open to the public. Anyone and everyone is cordially invited, experienced collectors, artists, and auction first-timers are all welcome to attend. You can also preview some live auction items online and get more information at https://auction.academyart.edu/.