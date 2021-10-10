“A Year Of Octobers” Is YOUNGMAN’s Debut Album Produced by Celestaphone

MC Paul Barman, who goes by the stage name YOUNGMAN, recently collaborated with Californian producer Celestaphone. The product of their combined efforts is YOUNGMAN’s debut album entitled A Year of Octobers. Celestaphone is known for his albums, like Portrait of a Harlot and Tying Up Loose Friends. This merger with YOUNGMAN, a rising rapper, promises to offer a unique musical work.

Celestaphone did all the production himself for A Year of Octobers with YOUNGMAN’s utter trust and confidence in his abilities to do it justice. The album is described by the two as an anomaly from other genres of music. They decided to fuse punk and hip-hop music in this collaboration and tried to get the best of both worlds. The album was actually written, recorded, and produced during the pandemic, making it very special.

This passion project of YOUNGMAN’s had its official release on August 20, 2021, in various digital formats and physical music stores all over the country. The songs from A Year of Octobers were recorded in recording studios all over New York, where YOUNGMAN is currently based. However, most of the recordings were done in other remote locations because of the limitations brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since its release, the album has earned great reviews from fans not only of hip-hop but of music in general. One fan described the album as the meeting of the two heaviest minds in hip-hop. Another supporter gave credit to Celestaphone for the courage in inflicting the theme of socio-political despair in the album. The two music stars blended the album with emotions to reflect their journeys while making the album.

The album’s release is one of the greatest milestones in YOUNGMAN’s career, which was made even more special by the timing of its production. The pandemic was a tough season for all entertainers all over the world, and YOUNGMAN was not spared at all. He’s faced competition in his hometown in New York, so surviving the pandemic by releasing an album is a testament to his resilience.

Celestaphone, YOUNGMAN’s good friend and partner in the album, is only 25 years old. Despite his relative youth, he has been releasing music since he was only 18. His first solo EP is entitled Glorifying, released in October 2014. A Year of Octobers is actually his first collaborative album, which he considers as one of the highlights of his young career.

Both musicians expressed their excitement over the album’s official release, with YOUNGMAN sharing the album cover days before its release on Twitter. Celestaphone likewise posted on his own Twitter page some details and inspirations behind the album. The two have poured their hearts and souls into this endeavor, and they hope listeners will get that same vibe.

A Year of Octobers is available on the music website Bandcamp, the same site where YOUNGMAN released his previous works. The album will take music fans on an emotional roller coaster ride with the amazing blending of hip-hop and punk. Celestaphone and YOUNGMAN see their music as a form of art as well, which can be a source of healing during moments of uncertainty.