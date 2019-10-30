A Timeline: Upcoming Major Exhibition to feature International Emerging Jewelry Designers at Academy of Art University

Academy of Art University’s School of Jewelry & Metal Arts (JEM) is proud to announce the opening of their biggest exhibition to date, featuring some of the best works created by their current students, alumni, and faculty.

Among the official roster of this new generation of jewelry designers is recent Academy graduate Julessa Barnes (MFA 2019). Her Identity collection, which includes the delicate piece Heartbreak, was also displayed at this year’s Spring Show.

“People always tell me when they see my work, ‘Wow, you really do like what you do.’ I wouldn’t be doing this if I didn’t. But it’s important to me to share that with others.”

Sharing the Stage Beyond Borders

Joining Barnes are dozens of other JEM graduates and students. Making this exhibit even bigger and more special is the participation of guest students from the Hsuan Chuang University, a private Buddhist university in Taiwan mainly known for their Arts & Humanities programs.

Helping to facilitate this collaboration is JEM instructor Shinchi “Kiki” Chen. With this partnership, the School of Jewelry & Metal Arts shows that creative design talent is indeed borderless, and overcomes even the widest of geographical or even cultural barriers.

Comments are closed

Just Posted

Tensions flare over mental health measure as talks continue on possible compromise

Supporters of mental health measure arrested before hearing

SF to sell city-owned land used by the oil industry in Southern California

The City is expected to close on the sale of 40 acres… Continue reading

SFSU student allegedly shot and killed by abuser near Lowell High School

Defense calls shooting a ‘tragic accident’ between childhood friends

Homeless pregnant women, families to get higher priority for housing, services

Revisions set to go into effect by year’s end

Kincade fire now 30 percent contained

Despite windy weather from late Tuesday into early Wednesday, fire crews were… Continue reading

Most Read