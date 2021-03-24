A Review of The [5] Best Testosterone Booster Supplements on The Market [2021]

What really means for a man to have a low testosterone level? How important is such a fact for his routine, life, health and his mood, or even for his social / sexual life?

Low testosterone levels are like the “menopause” for women, as anyone could tell you, and is a matter concerning the older persons only.

This is a wrong assumption.

The male body is like a “machine” requiring care for functioning properly. This care is obtained via a healthy diet, physical exercise, quality sleep and appropriate nutritional supplements.

Today we examine the Best Testosterone Boosters on The Market including:

Male hormone testosterone reaches its high values around the age of 30 to 35 years.

The following years a gradual reduction starts, being in certain cases of a slow pace, while turning to a faster rhythm (resulting in the development of several dysfunctions even at a young age).

Below we see some of the parameters regarded as responsible for this drop observed:

genes

heredity

lifestyle (diet, exercise)

anxiety

environmental factors

health problems (eg. diabetes)

sleep problems (eg. sleep apnea)

abuses

hormonal disorders

psychological disorders (eg. depression)

injuries

obesity

Therefore, in the case of problems concerning insufficient testosterone production, we do not only address people of 3rd age, but almost every man after his first youth.

That is why in this article we will refer to supplements supporting the male body aiming at increasing the production of testosterone. Nevertheless, careful, everything is done in a natural way only, not using any chemicals or other dangerous and banned substances.

The products mentioned and examined below, are all natural, legal and produced in FDA certified Labs.

All 5 products (TestoPrime / TestoMax / Testogen / Prime Male / TestoFuel) achieve the best sales worldwide, holding the best user reviews. All three products are naturally aiming at testosterone boosting.

A detailed presentation and discussion of these popular supplements, as well as their capabilities follows in the coming lines of the article.

The results presented rely on the assessment of users of the specific supplements who agreed to share with us their experience and their comments (positive and negative).

What we did in this article was to collect all these experiences – as well as information about the specific products – and present them to you in an honest review of the Best Testosterone Boosters for 2021.

Here are the boosters and their presentation So let’s get to work.

1st Product: TestoPrime – Best Testosterone Booster on the Market

TestoPrime is our favorite supplement for men over 30, hands down. It’s The Best Testosterone Booster in The Market now. It contains 12 active ingredients in high concentrations that work together to increase testosterone levels.

You can start using TestoPrime before 30 to prevent your testosterone levels from dropping off, but it’s most popular with men who are already experiencing symptoms.

Some signs your testosterone is low are:

Low libido (sex drive)

Tiredness & fatigue

Feeling unfit and “old”

Fat again, especially around the belly

Erectile dysfunction

Feelings of weakness in your muscles

Lack of motivation

Impaired performance at work

Difficulty concentrating and making decisions

Ingredients & Content / Recommended Daily Dosage

D-aspartic Acid (2000 mg)

Panax Ginseng (8000 mg)

KSM 66 Ashwaghnda Extract (668 mg)

Fenugreek (800mg)

Green Tea Extract with 70% Catechins (4000 mg)

Vitamin D (26.68 μg)

Zinc (40 mg)

Vitamin B6 (5.6 mg)

Vitamin B5 (8 mg)

Garlic Extract (1200 mg)

Black Pepper Extract (95% piperine)

Benefits:

Improved testosterone production

More free testosterone available to use

Boost mental energy and brain power

Increase physical energy for running and training

Supercharge protein synthesis for muscle gain

Faster fat burning and improved body composition

Use body fat for energy more efficiently

Elevated mood and self confidence

Cope with stress and stay calm under pressure

Faster recovery after physical activity

Increased muscular strength levels

Higher sex drive

Stamina & endurance in the bedroom

Better circulation and blood flow

PROs:

Lifetime money-back guarantee

Made in an FDA inspected facility

Manufactured in the UK & USA

12 active ingredients

All-natural ingredients

Free worldwide shipping

2 free guides with purchase

Multibuy discounts

CONs:

Only available online

4 capsules to be taken daily

Refund can only be claimed once

Purchase Price – Offers:

Unit Price: USD59.99 + FREE shipping

Offers:

(2 + 1 FREE) $ 119.99 + FREE shipping

(3 + 2 FREE) $ 179.99 + FREE shipping

>> Click here to check out the official TestoPrime website (Best Price Online)

2nd product: Testogen > The Best Testosterone Booster for Building Muscle

Testogen, a product of a well-known British supplement company (MuscleClub Limited), is a dynamite supplement containing 11 very strong natural boosting ingredients for the male body.

This is a supplement that, with its impressive composition, can become the “best friend” of any man over the age of 30 years.

An important reason to talk about this supplement is its dual action:

supportive / preventive

or booster / therapeutic

Testogen supplement can help a man who has already shown problems / dysfunctions of a male nature or simply administered proactively to avoid these dysfunctions.

Have a look below for a symptom of the following, justifying the administration of this supplement:

energy loss / sluggishness

decreased sexual desire

sexual dysfunction or impotence

decreased muscle mass / loss of muscle mass

difficulty concentrating

reduced memory / perceptual ability

unexplained changes in body weight

Ingredients & Content / Recommended Daily Dosage

D-aspartic Acid (2352 mg)

Magnesium (from Magnesium Citrate) (200 mg) 53.3% of RDA

Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol) (50 mcg) 1000% of RDA

Nettle Leaf Extract 4: 1 (40 mg)

Korean Red Ginseng Extract 4: 1 (40 mg)

Fenugreek Extract 4: 1 (40 mg)

Vitamin K1 (from Phytonadione) (20 mcg) 26.66% of RDA

Vitamin B6 (from Pyridoxal-5-Phosphate) (20 mg) 1428% of RDA

Zinc (from Zinc Citrate Dihydrate) (10 mg) 100% of RDA

Boron (8 mg)

Bioperine 95% Piperine (5 mg)

Benefits:

increased testosterone production

anti-aging

improved endurance & performance (athletic & sexual)

enhanced muscle gains

increased energy

better focus

fat dissolution

increased libido

fighting erectile dysfunction

improved sperm quality

reduction of inflammation

antioxidant protection

PROs:

legal / tested / certified product

Manufactured in FDA Approved Labs

made in the United Kingdom

contains one of the highest levels of D-Aspartic Acid you will find in supplements

combines 11 very powerful ingredients of nature

includes vitamin D in its components

CONs:

slightly increased costs

dosage (4 capsules / day)

does not contain magnesium in its ingredients

sold only through its official website

Purchase Price – Offers:

(20% Discount Running Now)

Unit Price: USD59.99 (+ Shipping Cost USD7.95)

Offers:

(2 + 1 FREE) $ 119.99 + FREE shipping

(3 + 2 FREE) $ 179.99 + FREE shipping

>> Click Here to Get Testogen from Official Website (Lowest Price Online)

3rd Product: TestoMax > Best Testosterone Booster For Improving Fitness

TestoMax is a product from CrazyBulk that was formulated for bodybuilders. CrazyBulk offers a wide range of legal alternatives to steroids. The “steroid” name for testosterone injections is Sustanon, and Testo-Max works to mimic the effects of Sustanon without the side effects.

Athletes’ testosterone is often depleted by intense training. Anyone who has ever taken on a fitness challenge will be able to relate to feeling exhausted, losing their motivation and developing muscular/joint pain. If you exercise regularly, be it in the gym, playing a team sport or even just jogging a few times a week then TestoMax will be a great option for you.

Ingredients & Content / Recommended Daily Dosage

Vitamin D3 Cholecalciferol (52 mcg)

Vitamin K1 from Phytonadione (20 mcg)

Vitamin B6 from Pyridoxal-5-Phosphate (20 mg)

Magnesium from Magnesium Oxide and Magnesium Citrate (200 mg)

Zinc from Zinc Citrate Dihydrate (10 mg)

D-Aspartic Acid (2352 mg)

Nettle Leaf Extract 4:1 (40 mg)

Panax ginseng Root (40 mg)

Fenugreek Extract 4:1 (40 mg)

Boron from Boron Citrate (8 mg)

Bioperine 95% Piperine (5 mg)

Benefits:

Extreme strength gains

Enhances athletic performance

Reduces recovery time after intense exercise

Supercharge your sex drive (even if you’re tired from training)

Improving stamina & endurance

Helps you build muscle mass

Increase explosive power (best for weight lifting and sprinting)

Build a more masculine physique

Less muscle aches after working out

Reduce rest periods between sets

Increase your motivation & focus to train

PROs

Results in 2 weeks or less

Buy 2 Get 1 free deal can be combined with other products in the CrazyBulk store

Developed for bodybuilders and pro athletes

Free worldwide shipping

8 free fitness guides to help you gain muscle & reduce fat

Rated 4.2 stars on TrustPilot

CONs

Best suited to men who exercise regularly

Should be used 2 months on and 1.5 weeks off

4 capsules a day dosage

Website: crazybulk.com

Unit Price: USD59.99 + FREE shipping

Offers:

(2 + 1 FREE) $ 119.98 + FREE shipping

Regular offers sent via email to customers

>> Click here to check out the official CrazyBulk website

4th product: Prime Male – Top Natural Test Booster

Prime Male, a red pill that can make a difference. You should not allow stress, the time passing and the heavy daily life to “steal” your masculine power.

Low testosterone levels can have significant effects (negative effects) on your daily life as:

reduced athletic ability

reduced sexual ability

reproduction problems

hormonal problems

psychological problems

reduced self-esteem & difficulty in socializing

reduced body (muscle) mass

The above are just some of the serious effects of low testosterone on a man’s life. The most important decision is to accept that your organism is starting a reverse course and needs as much reinforcement as possible.

However, finding an effective (and safe at the same time) dietary supplement is not a simple case.

Not to mention the false information presented by many companies about the various supplements, a fact placing your life and health at risk.

Prime Male does not belong to this category. It is a product of a very reliable company with safety and effectiveness certifications for its products.

Ingredients and Content / Recommended Daily Dosage – RDD

D-aspartic Acid Calcium Chelate (D-AA-CC) (1600 mg)

Boron (as Boron Amino-Acid Chelate) (5 mg)

Korean Red Ginseng Extract 4: 1 (root) (120 mg)

Luteolin (60 mg)

Magnesium (as Magnesium Citrate) (100 mg)

Ashwagandha Extract 4: 1 (root) (300 mg)

Vitamin D3 (4000 IU) 2000% of RDA

Vitamin K2 (as Menaquinone 7) (45 mcg) 50% of RDA

Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium-D-Pantothenate) (10 mg) 100% of SDR

Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxal-5-Phosphate) (7.5 mg) 577% of RDA

Zinc (as Zinc Citrate) (30 mg) 273% of RDA

Nettle Root Extract 10: 1 (160 mg)

Bioperine (10 mg)

Benefits:

enhanced testosterone production (in a completely natural way)

enhanced endurance / performance / strength

enhanced muscle gains

increased amounts of energy (fight against fatigue)

reduced body fat (even belly fat)

increased sexual desire / improved sexual performance

improved sperm quality / quantity

improved mood / psychology

improved cardiovascular function

balanced blood sugar levels

enhanced bone & joint health

lower blood pressure

enhanced cognitive / memory capacity

anti-aging / antioxidant protection

PROs

legal product & manufactured in FDA approved Labs

without side effects

a variety of thermal natural elements

easily absorbed by the body

rapid absorption of nutrients by the body increase testosterone by 42% in 12 days

contains important vitamins in its components (vitamin K2, vitamin D, vitamin B6… and many more nutrients)

contains magnesium in its active ingredients

CONs:

slightly increased cost (but not prohibitive)

sold only through its official website

4 capsules / day

Purchase Price and Offers:

Website: primemale.com

Unit price: $ 69.00

Offers:

2 packages + FREE shipping (in USA & United Kingdom) 138.00 $

4 packages + 1 package FREE + FREE shipping (worldwide) $ 207.00

5th product: TestoFuel

TestoFuel is another natural testosterone booster deserving a little more attention.

A product receiving positive reviews on the internet for its effective action and its “friendly” formula to organism (with no side effects).

Primary goal: stimulation of testosterone.

Main goal: health / wellness / anti-aging / functionality of maleorganism (regardless of age).

Problems such as reduced athletic ability or sexual capability, reproductive problems, muscle loss, reduced physical strength, but also reduced brain (cognitive / memory / perceptual) ability of the person are treated with appropriate help. This help has a name TestoFuel.

Ingredients and Content / Recommended Daily Dosage – RDD

Vitamin D3 (5000 IU)

Vitamin K2 (18 mcg) 23% of RDD

Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine HCl) (5 mg) 250% of RDD

Magnesium (as Magnesium Aspartrate) (200 mg) 50% of RDD

Zinc (as Zinc Monomethionine and Aspartrate) (10 mg) 67% of RDD

D-aspartic Acid (2300 mg)

Asian Red Panax Ginseng (100 mg)

Fenugreek (seed) (100 mg)

Oyster Extract (100 mg)

Benefits:

enhanced testosterone production

increased muscle mass

enhanced physical endurance & strength

increased amounts of energy

toned libido

reduced body fat

improved sperm quality

better erections

anti-aging / antioxidant protection

PROs:

legal product with all necessary certifications

no side effects

contains important vitamins in its ingredients

contains magnesium in its active ingredients

contains no caffeine or other stimulants

is suitable for use by women as well

CONs:

cost slightly increased (but at the same levels as all the supplements mentioned above)

contains oyster extract which is a strong allergen

sold only through its official website

less active ingredients (compared to the previous 2 supplements)

4 capsules / day

Purchase Price and Offers:

Unit price: $ 65.00

Offers:

2 packages + FREE shipping (in USA & United Kingdom) 130.00 $

3 packages + 1 FREE package + FREE shipping (worldwide) + 2 FREE e-books (Nutrition & Workout Guides) 195.00 $

>> Click Here to Get TestoFuel from Official Website (Lowest Price Online)

Frequently Asked Questions – Everything you should know

Q: What “low testosterone” means? Is it a condition?

A: It could be a condition (in rare cases), but it is also a normal process of male organism aging. Growing up involves a gradual decline of this important hormone, meaning several more changes in their body, mind & function.

Brain function, sexual function, look, and mood, are conditions interrelated with this so important hormone, the declining production of which inevitably affects them in a negative way.

Q: What are the normal testosterone levels in adult men?

A: Could be an easy answer by giving a number. Testosterone levels depend on many other factors. Clearly gender plays a decisive role, but also age, health status, heredity, external environment, are some of the factors that affect the levels of testosterone produced.

However, – in general – the following ranges considered as normal according to Healthline:

infant age 0 months – 5 months: 75 – 400 ng / dl

infant & childhood 6 months – 9 years: <7-20 ng / dl

childhood 10 years – 11 years: <7 - 130 ng / dl

adolescence 12 years – 13 years: <7 - 800 ng / dl

adolescence 14 years: <7 - 1200 ng / dl

adolescence 15 years – 16 years: 100 – 1200 ng / dl

adulthood 17 years – 18 years: 500 – 1200 ng / dl

adulthood 19 years and over: 240 – 950 ng / dl

Q: What is the role of testosterone in the male organism?

A: Testosterone is the main male hormone (existing in lower numbers in the female organism) and is primarily responsible for the so-called “male sexuality”, as well as for the general masculinity of a man (male characteristics). Following the age of 30, the natural production of testosterone gradually decreases, until you reach about the 80 years of age, where it’s nearly half.

Nevertheless, low testosterone levels are associated with many side effects, as:

depression

decreased sexual desire

decreased sexual ability (erectile dysfunction)

mental illness

unnecessary fatigue / low energy levels

loss of muscle mass (muscle atrophy)

sleep disorders (mainly insomnia)

poor sperm quality / reproductive problems

reduced function of the nervous system

reduced cognitive function

Q: Why athletes prefer testosterone booster supplements?

A: The sports community in general is very familiar with this kind of supplement, making a perfect sense. The composition of these supplements enhances muscle mass and increases physical strength and energy in a very short time.

Besides, the athlete experiences higher energy and endurance during physical exercise, feeling less physical strain.

In fact, natural testosterone boosters (as the 5 products mentioned above) do not cause any toxicity to the liver and kidneys, are not addictive and do not cause any side effects or health problems / complications.

Q: Do best testosterone boosting supplements work?

A: Yes. As long as the right product is found. They can even increase your testosterone production by 20 to 50% but only for as long as you take them. After discontinuing the supplement, testosterone levels will gradually return to previous levels (i.e. before the administration of the supplement).

Q: When (and in which cases) is it recommended to take them?

A: There are different cases. In cases of no serious condition (requiring medical monitoring & prescribing medicines), you can take a natural testosterone booster in the following cases and for the following reasons:

you are over 30 years old (your testosterone has started to decline anyway)

you are an athlete (you need extra support)

you have sexual dysfunctions (perhaps due to commitments of everyday life & increased stress and therefore you need strengthening of your organism)

you have difficulties with the brain cognitive function (problematic memory, reduced perceptual ability, difficulty concentrating)

you have had sleep disorders (especially if you are in the third age)

you have frequent muscle, bone or ligament injuries (and therefore need strengthening of your muscular / skeletal system)

** It is always a good idea to consult your doctor before using any dietary supplements

Q: Can a Testosterone Booster Increase Penis Size?

A: Basically where it helps – among other things – is to enhance your muscle gains and increase your muscle mass, to ensure better sexual performance.

You will also get better cardiovascular function, better muscle oxygenation and clearly better blood circulation to the genitals.

This will definitely result in a better quality erection and possibly improve its size as well.

If you want a supplement specific for Erectile Dysfunction , check the best male enhancement pills according to Metrotimes.com

Q: Can masturbation affect testosterone levels in a negative way?

A: This has not been scientifically proven yet. In particular, scientists have not identified any long-term effects of masturbation on testosterone levels (although it may affect it for a short time).

Q: What Are The Best Testosterone Booster Supplements?

A: For the past year but also for the year coming, according to valid reviews, the best supplements are:

TestoPrime – ( Read a Detailed Review From Medical Daily here)

TestoMax

Testogen

Prime Male

TestoFuel

The reasons for this selection have been explained in detail.

Q: Are suitable for use by minors?

A: Though these are completely natural dietary supplements (with very careful composition of the highest quality), their use by minors is not recommended.

Unless recommended by a doctor, it is advisable to avoid giving them to children and adolescents.

Q: Can participate in a stack?

A: Yes. You can take testosterone boosters at the same time with other supplements to increase muscle mass, athletic performance or even with fat burners for a complete training cycle.

Q: Are Testosterone Boosters detectable in anti-doping tests?

A: No. Their natural composition includes no forbidden or questionable ingredients and for this reason, they are normally administered even to professional athletes.

Q: In which countries are they shipped?

A: That depends on the company. However, in most countries of the world the shipment is carried out normally. Each company usually lists the countries in which it does not deliver products.

Q: Is delivery also made via ARO (Army Post Office)?

A: Usually yes. Most companies deliver normally to APO without any problems.

Q: Can I request a “discreet” delivery of the products so no one knows what I ordered?

A: No need. In any case, the delivery takes place in a discreet package protecting your privacy.

Q: Which payment methods are available?

A: Again, this depends on the company. In most cases, payment can clearly be made by debit or credit card (American Express not accepted by all companies), while some companies accept PayPal, AmazonPay or even bank deposit.

Q: Are these transactions secure?

A: Yes. No question about this when it comes to such big companies. This is another reason why we do not recommend buying products from dubious companies.

Q: How fast will I see results?

A: From the very first time you use the supplement, you will see significant changes in your energy and endurance. However, the physical benefits will take a little longer to reach a satisfactory level. Most users state that after about 3 weeks of use they started to see a clear change / improvement.

Q: Are these products FDA Approved

A: No. FDA does not approve Dietary Supplements (Natural Supplements). Only Medicines.

https://www.fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/beware-fraudulent-dietary-supplements#:~:text=Dietary%20supplements%2C%20in%20general%2C%20are,that%20any%20claims%20are%20true