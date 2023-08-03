A few days ago, The Athletic, The New York Times’ subscription-based sports website, wrote a comprehensive analysis of the ESPN megahit First Take. The story described how Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless transformed ESPN morning television. It was the first long-form piece of content detailing the rise of the uber-popular morning show. Called “ESPN’s ‘First Take’: Skip and Stephen A. embraced debate, played the hits and changed TV,” the article methodically detailed the transformation of ESPN's First Take into a debate-driven show. It explained how the contrasting personalities of Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless, under the guidance of TV producer Jamie Horowitz, had a profound influence on sports television. The article explained how First Take not only shaped ESPN's programming and inspired similar shows, but also demonstrated Horowitz's unique vision and ability to understand and cater to audience preferences. By doing something simple — giving sports fans what they wanted — Horowitz played a crucial role in revitalizing First Take and contributing to the evolution of sports media.
Jamie Horowitz: From SportsNation to First Take
When ESPN producer Jamie Horowitz was asked to take over First Take in 2011, he wanted to understand the show and its audience better. He had just created and produced SportsNation, which grabbed the attention of fans and senior ESPN executives. However, when he assumed control of First Take, he learned that little was known about why certain parts of the show worked better than others. With the help of ESPN researcher extraordinaire Barry Blyn, he conducted minute-by-minute ratings analysis and ran multiple focus groups across various cities. The research was clear — audiences stayed tuned during specific segments featuring Skip Bayless.
Bayless, known for his controversial opinions, had the ability to provoke strong reactions and engage viewers. Horowitz decided to focus the show around Bayless and to center the production on topics that sparked intense reactions, such as discussions about the rise of Tim Tebow and the struggles of the Dallas Cowboys. This strategy quickly resulted in increased ratings and set the foundation for the show's transformation.
To complement Bayless, Horowitz sought a worthy foil — and he found one in Stephen A. Smith, a talented sports commentator who had previously been at ESPN although executives hadn’t renewed his contract. The chemistry and opposition between the two led to engaging debates and discussions. As much as they argued, Horowitz wanted fans to know that they embraced their friendship as much as their work relationship. With that in mind, the catchphrase "Embrace Debate" became the show's motto, reflecting its purpose and style.
While First Take gained popularity and achieved high ratings, it also faced criticism. Some argued that the conflicts were forced or lacked substance, accusing the hosts of exaggerating their disagreements. However, when reporters and other journalists came to the show meetings, they quickly saw that Bayless and Smith seemed to disagree on everything from breakfast muffins to movies to sports. The show worked because it leaned into these natural differences.
The success of First Take led to imitators at ESPN and CNN and inspired discussions about the boundaries between journalism and entertainment. As many debated whether the pivot to entertainment would last, First Take continued to grow and was soon outperforming SportsCenter in the same time slot. The show was ultimately so successful that it moved from ESPN2 to ESPN.
Eventually, Stephen A. Smith renewed his contract with ESPN, while Skip Bayless left for Fox Sports in 2016 to join Horowitz, who had gone there a few years earlier to be FS1 president. The departure of Bayless marked the end of the celebrated partnership with Smith on First Take, but both hosts continued to have successful careers. The "Embrace Debate" format introduced by Horowitz became influential, with other networks and shows incorporating similar elements.
In conclusion, the dynamic between Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless on First Take revolutionized sports television leading to imitators and reshaping the landscape of sports media.