A List of the 10 Best CBD Oil Companies in 2020

What are the Best CBD oil companies on the market right now?

2018 saw the legalization of hemp in all 50 states and subsequently there was a huge boom in the CBD oil market. Before you could only buy CBD oil from a few companies, but now there are hundreds, possibly even thousands of businesses that let you buy CBD oil.

It’s become almost impossible to track, a simple search on Google for “CBD oil Near Me” or “Best CBD Oil” sees more and more businesses and brands pop up every day. This has created a problem for consumers.

How do you know what is the best CBD oil, and how do you know who are the best CBD oil companies?

The average consumer usually relies on reviews and word of mouth. This can be tricky, though. The internet contains deceptive information, and it can be hard to tell who is being honest and who is just trying to sell you something. That’s why lists like this have become popular. They curate the best CBD products, through an objective lens.

Months of research has gone into creating the list of best CBD oils. We hope that interested consumers can use this list of best CBD oils to make an informed decision before buying CBD products.

Before we reveal the best CBD oils, and best CBD oil companies, lets go over the criteria that was used to judge and rank each entry.

Best CBD Oil Score Criteria

There are a number of factors that need to be considered when determining the quality of CBD oil. So many, in fact, that it would be a herculean task to take them all into account. So we’ve narrowed it down to the essentials. To create our list of best CBD oils we use:

Ingredient quality

Taste

Transparency

User Reputation

Customer Service

Website Experience

10 Best CBD Oils

CBD Oil Overview

Price Range: $45 to $100

Available Flavors: Natural, Charlotte’s Web Terpene, Vanilla, Mint Mojito, Strawberry Lemonade

CBD Per Serving: 20 mg, 40 mg, 60mg

CBD Per Bottle: 500 mg, 1000 mg, 1500 mg

Type of CBD: THC Free

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Description

Balance CBD slides right into first place on our list of best CBD oil. Balance CBD offers one of the best, and well-rounded CBD oils we’ve tried in a long time. They have multiple different CBD oils for sale, both their THC-free and full-spectrum CBD oils are potent and great tasting – and their CBD oils are available at a great price. They often have a 50% off sale.

All of Balance CBD’s products are sourced from the finest hemp farms in the USA, their hemp is grown organically without the use of pesticides, solvents or chemical products. They are certified vegan and make all CBD products from all natural ingredients. They then use a CO2 extraction process which ensures that the final product preserves all of the natural terpenes. Balance CBD also offers a wide range of CBD gummies, CBD creams, and CBD oil for dogs. Their CBD Muscle Relief Cream was even featured at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards – a sign that this is a well respected and reputable company.

Best CBD Oil Review

Ingredient Quality: 10 out of 10

Taste: 10 out of 10

Value: 10 out of 10

Transparency: 10 out of 10

User Reputation: 10 out of 10

Customer Service: 10 out of 10

Website Experience: 10 out of 10

Overall: 10 out of 10

Best CBD Oil Overview

Price Range: $70 to $140

Available Flavors: Natural, Vanilla, Mint, Citrus

CBD Per Serving: 20 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg

CBD Per Bottle: 250 mg, 500 mg, 1000 mg, 1500 mg, 2500 mg

Type of CBD: Full Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Description

Dani Pepper’s quality is second to none. They’ve proven themselves to be a worthy contender for stocking some of the best CBD products on the market. They have top quality assurance, and all of their products are independently tested by third-party pabs. Their CBD oils are some of the purest we have ever sampled – and this is why they take second place on our list of best CBD oil companies.

Beside their natural unflavored option, their CBD oils come in quirky citrus and mint flavors. Dani Pepper also sells a great range of wellness products – just as this CBD lube. Dani Pepper’s packaging is classy, and everything about their CBD oil is premium apart from the price. They are certified vegan and make all CBD products from all natural ingredients.

Best Best CBD Oil Review

Ingredient Quality: 10 out of 10

Taste: 9.5 out of 10

Value: 10 out of 10

Transparency: 9 out of 10

User Reputation: 9 out of 10

Customer Service: 10 out of 10

Website Experience: 10 out of 10

Overall: 9.8 out of 10

Budderweeds

Best CBD Oil Overview

Price Range: $60 to $100

Available Flavors: Natural, Vanilla, Mint Chocolate, Orange

CBD Per Serving: 20 mg, 40 mg, 60mg

CBD Per Bottle: 500 mg, 1000 mg, 1500 mg, 2000 mg, 3000 mg

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum, THC-Free

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Description

Budderweeds soars high in our rankings because of their unique approach to CBD. Their line of products is simply delightful – they have a fun range of CBD gummies, CBD oils and CBD topicals. It’s a brand that has taken Canada by storm, and now their CBD oils are available to buy in America. Their award-winning CBD oils are definitely worth a try which is why they make the list of best cbd oils.

Budderweeds CBD oils come in specialized formulas aimed at different purposes. These range from a natural CBD oil that’s great for clearing away early-morning brain fog. Another flavor helps you relax and clear your mind during the day, and then they have another formulation that’s perfecting for winding down, relaxing and getting some much-needed kip at the end of the day.

Best CBD Oil Review

Ingredient Quality: 10 out of 10

Taste: 9 out of 10

Value: 9 out of 10

Transparency: 10 out of 10

User Reputation: 10 out of 10

Customer Service: 10 out of 10

Website Experience: 10 out of 10

Overall: 9.5 out of 10

Discreetly Baked

Best CBD Oil Overview

Price Range: $45 to $100

Available Flavors: Natural, Mint Chocolate, Blueberry, Lemon, Tropical

CBD Per Serving: 20 mg, 40 mg, 60mg

CBD Per Bottle: 500 mg, 1000 mg, 1500 mg, 2000 mg

Type of CBD: Full Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Description

Discreetly Baked is a high-end, premium CBD oil company. They truly offer some of the best CBD oils on the market, and that’s why they make our list. All of Discreetly Baked CBD oils are organic, and made from all natural ingredients. They sell a whole host of amazing, high-quality, THC-free and full-spectrum CBD products. All Discreetly Baked products are lab tested, and verified by a third party.

Best CBD Oil Review

Ingredient Quality: 10 out of 10

Taste: 9 out of 10

Value: 9 out of 10

Transparency: 10 out of 10

User Reputation: 10 out of 10

Customer Service: 10 out of 10

Website Experience: 10 out of 10

Overall: 9 out of 10

Spruce

Best CBD Oil Overview

Price Range: $150 to $270

Available Flavors: Natural

CBD Per Serving: 20 mg, 60 mg

CBD Per Bottle: 750 mg, 2,400 mg

Type of CBD: Full Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Description

Spruce is a family-run business that was founded in 2018. They produce high-quality CBD tinctures that are made from organically sourced hemp that is extracted using ethanol as a natural solvent. All of their CBD oils are third-party lab tested. Their products can be a little expensive, but they do come in strengths of 750mg and 2400mg and are worthy contenders to join our list of best CBD oil companies.. Their CBD oils are made using full-spectrum hemp extract, organic hemp seed oil and natural flavors.

Best CBD Oil Review

Ingredient Quality: 9 out of 10

Taste: 9 out of 10

Value: 8.5 out of 10

Transparency: 8 out of 10

User Reputation: 9 out of 10

Customer Service: 9 out of 10

Website Experience: 8 out of 10

Overall: 8.5 out of 10

Sabaidee

CBD Oil Overview

Price Range: $120 to $200

Available Flavors: Cool Mint, Natural

CBD Per Serving: 20 mg, 40 mg, 60mg

CBD Per Bottle: 250 mg, 1000 mg

Type of CBD: Full Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Description

Sabaidee was originally founded in 2018 by Alon Shabo. The company’s mission is to help individuals live a happier and healthier lifestyle through hemp, and provide Good Vibes. Shabo founded the company out of his interest in the medicinal benefits of CBD after he witnessed his stepmother benefit from it while she was battling breast cancer. They sell a great range of CBD products and deserve a place on the list of best CBD oil companies.

Best CBD Oil Review

Ingredient Quality: 8 out of 10

Taste: 8 out of 10

Value: 8 out of 10

Transparency: 9.5 out of 10

User Reputation: 9 out of 10

Customer Service: 7 out of 10

Website Experience: 7 out of 10

Overall: 8 out of 10

Mission Farms

Best CBD Oil Overview

Price Range: $40 to $99

Available Flavors: Vanilla Mint, Orange Lavender, Citrus Cream

CBD Per Serving: 25mg

CBD Per Bottle: 250mg, 1000mg

Type of CBD: Broad-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Description

Mission Farms is a newcomer to the arena of CBD oil. However, they’ve already made quite an impression. They grow their own hemp on their Colorado farms. Mission Farms wants to make the best CBD oil by overseeing CBD oil production every step of the way. By overseeing CBD oil production from seed to sale, they can ensure a high level of quality – and for this reason they make the list of best CBD oil companies.

They make four types of CBD oil: Pure, Rest, Relieve and Relax. As you can guess, each one has a specific blend of ingredients to help you improve your mood, get better sleep, relieve chronic pain and calm your nerves. Mission Farms lets you buy a sample size (250 mg) and full size (1000 mg) bottles.

Best CBD Oil Review

Ingredient Quality: 8 out of 10

Taste: 8 out of 10

Value: 8 out of 10

Transparency: 8 out of 10

User Reputation: 8 out of 10

Customer Service: 8 out of 10

Website Experience: 7 out of 10

Overall: 7.5 out of 10

Koi CBD

Best CBD Oil Overview

Price Range: $39.99 to $169.99

Available Flavors: Peppermint, Strawberry, Natural, Spearmint, Lemon-Lime, Orange

CBD Per Serving: 8.5 mg, 17 mg, 34 mg

CBD Per Bottle: 250 mg, 500 mg, 1000 mg, 2000 mg

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Description

Koi CBD has a lot of style, and some great branding. We loved their packaging too, and thankfully Koi CBD products live up to their great packaging. Koi CBD boasts some of the tastiest CBD oils we have ever tried!

We can’t help but admire a brand with a memorable style. That’s the first thing that popped out when we saw Koi CBD. Their painterly packaging is just plain awesome. Thankfully, the products inside live up to the presentation. Koi CBD boasts some of the tastiest CBD tinctures we’ve tried.

They have a wide range of tasty flavors. Everything from orange to lemon and line. Koi CBD also has a great range of CBD vape oil. They sell their own range of cartridges and they have their own line of vape pens.

Best CBD Oil Review

Ingredient Quality: 8 out of 10

Taste: 8 out of 10

Value: 8 out of 10

Transparency: 7.5 out of 10

User Reputation: 7.5 out of 10

Customer Service: 7.5 out of 10

Website Experience: 7 out of 10

Overall: 7.5 out of 10

Green Roads

Best CBD Oil Overview

Price Range: $23.95 to $342.50

Available Flavors:Unflavored

CBD Per Serving: 7 mg, 17 mg, 23 mg, 37 mg, 33 mg, 50 mg, 58 mg

CBD Per Bottle: 100 mg, 250 mg, 350 mg, 550 mg, 1000 mg, 1500 mg, 3500 mg

Type of CBD: THC-Free

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Description

You can’t mention CBD oil without mentioning Green Roads. They’re a well established brand in this industry. Green Roads are dedicated to educating the public about CBD, and they want to deliver pure CBD products to their customers. Green Roads believe that everyone should have access to CBD Oil for this reason they provide discounts for military, veterans and first responders. This means that everyone has access to one of the best CBD oils on the market today.

Their main line of CBD oil is an unflavored formula that comes in a wide selection of sizes and potencies. You can either get the classic bottle with a dropper, or you could try their pre-measured Daily Doses. If you’re looking for something different from the norm, their CBD Terpenes line features their formula infused with terpenes from various popular strains of cannabis. It’s hard not to include Green Roads on a list of the best CBD oil companies.

Best CBD Oil Review

Ingredient Quality: 7 out of 10

Taste: 8 out of 10

Value: 7 out of 10

Transparency: 7 out of 10

User Reputation: 10 out of 10

Customer Service: 8 out of 10

Website Experience: 7 out of 10

Overall: 7.5 out of 10

Joy Organics

Best CBD Oil Overview

Price Range: $29 to $99

Available Flavors: Vanilla Mint, Orange Lavender, Citrus Cream

CBD Per Serving: 25mg

CBD Per Bottle: 250mg, 1000mg

Type of CBD: Broad-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Description

Joy Organics are a family-run CBD company, they make premium grade, THC-free CBD oil. They have a dedication to product quality and customer care. They offer four flavors of CBD oil, a tranquil mint, a natural, summer lemon and orange bliss. They let you buy CBD oil in a range of different strengths. We think Joy Organics are a great company to round off our list, as well as a slick website you can find Joy Organic CBD oil in their stores in their flagship Colorado store.

CBD Oil Review

Ingredient Quality: 7 out of 10

Taste: 7 out of 10

Value: 8 out of 10

Transparency: 8 out of 10

User Reputation: 8 out of 10

Customer Service: 8 out of 10

Website Experience: 7 out of 10

Overall: 7.5 out of 10

A List of the Best CBD oil companies recap

Balance CBD Dani Pepper Budderweeds Discreetly Baked Spruce Sabaidee Mission Farms Koi CBD Green Roads Joy Organics

Frequently Asked Questions About CBD

What Is CBD?

CBD is short for cannabidiol. It is found within the Marijuana and Hemp Plant.

There is often confusion between marijuana and hemp. The key difference is that marijuana is is used mainly as a recreational drug because it is abundant with the compound THC – tetrahydrocannabinol. Hemp, on the other hand, is abundant with CBD. For this reason, hemp is used for CBD products, and it’s why only CBD products derived from Hemp are legal in the USA.

How Does CBD Work?

Our bodies contain a network of receptors known as the endocannabinoid system. The endocannabinoid system helps regulate various other systems of the body, such as our nervous system and immune system. It is also tied to virtually every organ that we have. Think of CBD as a power source that is used by the endocannabinoid system. As CBD is consumed, it is transformed into energy (endocannabinoids) for the other systems to repair themselves and function more efficiently. This is why people often say they feel a balance within their body after they take CBD. It’s totally natural for us to take CBD, as humans along with other mammals have dedicated cannabinoid receptors.

Is CBD Legal?

CBD is legal federally in all 50 states in the USA thanks to the approval of the Agricultural Improvement Act 2018 (The Farm Bill). This removed hemp from the Controlled Substances Act.

This means that hemp-derived CBD is legal in the U.S. – but under specific certain conditions.

For CBD oil to be considered legal, the CBD needs to be derived from hemp and contain no more than 0.3% THC. CBD that comes from the marijuana plants remains illegal under the Controlled Substances Act.

All of the brands in the best CBD oil companies ranking are legal, and ship to all 50 states.

What Are the Health Benefits of CBD?

According to Cowen & Co, nearly 7% of Americans are using CBD to treat their many ailments.

This is despite the fact that CBD has not been definitively proven to cure or alleviate any ailments or illnesses. There have been many instances of the FDA sending warning letters to companies that make outlandish health claims.

Nevertheless, there are countless reviews online where people say they use CBD for the following:

Addiction

Anxiety

Arthritis

Autism

Cancer

Depression

Epilepsy

Inflammation

Insomnia

Pain

Skin Conditions

Many users claim to benefit from the CBD, however there CBD is something that still needs significant research.

Whilst many people have been using CBD, all of the companies on our list of best CBD oils recommend speaking to a doctor if you’re planning on using CBD oil long term.

Does CBD Make You High?

No, CBD does not make you high – if you buy from trusted CBD oil companies. CBD oil is only legal if it contains less than 0.3% THC. This is not enough to get you high. However, there have been cases of people failing drug tests, and this is because they bought CBD that was incorrectly labelled.

Our list of best CBD oil companies also contains THC free CBD oil. If you take THC free CBD oil, then there is no chance that you will get high.

What is the difference between Full-Spectrum and THC-Free CBD Oil?

THC-Free CBD oil does exactly what’s been said on the tin. It does not contain THC.

Full-spectrum CBD on the other hand contains all of the cannabinoids found in the hemp plant. The benefit of full-spectrum CBD is something called the entourage effect. The entourage effect is essentially all of the cannabinoids interacting with each other and working together.

How Do I Use CBD Oil?

CBD oil can be consumed in several different ways. The most common, as featured on the list of best CBD oils is a CBD oil tincture. Here is the full list of ways to take CBD oil:

1. CBD Oil Tincture: A form of oral CBD oil ingestion. CBD tinctures are sold in dropper bottles. Simply use the dropper and place one or two drops under your tongue.

2. CBD Gummies: CBD gummies are treats that have been infused with CBD oil and come in tasty flavors. Simply eat a gummy for your dose of CBD.

3. CBD Capsules: CBD oils can be created in the form of a capsule. Ingest it like conventional medicine.

4. CBD Cream: CBD topicals are also called CBD creams; these are infused with CBD, and they penetrate the skin. The best CBD creams are made with “nano-CBD.” This is CBD that is small enough to penetrate the skin and be absorbed by your blood-stream for targeted relief.

Best CBD Oil Companies: The Verdict (H2 Tag)

It’s recommended that you do your research before you buy CBD oil. The list of best CBD oil companies is a good start, and it’s recommended to buy your CBD oil online. Buying CBD oil online lets you do full research and shop at your own convenience.

You should always remember to buy CBD oil from brands that are trusted. The brands featured in this article are well-reviewed, and they all make their lab tests available.

The brands we featured are well-reviewed, and most have their third-party lab results available. Go with brands that are well-reviewed by publications like this. Our top brands regularly make the list of best CBD oils and best CBD gummies. If you don’t want to buy CBD Oil, then you can always try another CBD product, check out this quiz today!

