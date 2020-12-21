A Freelancer’s Guide Finding the Perfect Coworking Space in San Francisco

Coworking spaces are becoming widespread across the country. Sure enough, San Francisco has the highest number of coworking spaces per capita in the United States with over 455 establishments to its name. This is understandable as the city continues to grow as a hub for technological innovation and attract freelancers everywhere.

Whether you are a graphic designer or a web developer, you can definitely make your mark in San Francisco so long as you find the perfect coworking space for your needs. While it’s not as difficult finding a decent apartment in the city, searching for the perfect coworking space involves a few considerations:

1. Costs

How much are you going to spend every month for a desk at a coworking space? Most establishments would charge more or less $400 for a dedicated space. You can also lower your bill by opting for a hot desk if you are comfortable with sharing a table with other freelancers. Ultimately, your choice will depend on how much you are willing to pay. If you are new in town, you can always start with the bare minimum, unless you have enough money to afford a private desk and extra amenities.

2. Location

Obviously, you should always look for a coworking space that’s close to where you live. Whether you are renting out along Montgomery or Valencia or living within Chinatown, you can always find a coworking space nearby. You just have to know your commute time by car, by bike, or on foot. However, the commute is only one aspect. You also need to make sure if the coworking space is situated in a safe and peaceful neighborhood. Choose one that is well-lit and not secluded.

3. Physical and Digital Hazards

It’s not only your safety outside a coworking space you should be worried about. You also need to know if you will be safe working inside. Before you settle down, you need to know if there are health and safety hazards you should look out for. You wouldn’t want to be in a place where there is a high risk of asbestos exposure which, according to Bergman Legal, causes a fatal condition known as mesothelioma. Moreover, you will also need to know if the operator has installed security systems that prevent hacking and data theft. You may ask the owner if the establishment uses data encryption and installs the latest firewalls.

4. Amenities

Last but not least, knowing the amenities that are available in a coworking space. You might as well look for one that offers ample parking space, free coffee, a lounge area, a conference room, and printing services. If you are lucky, you may as well find coworking spaces with nap rooms, mini-kitchens, and fitness facilities. You may be charged extra for access to premium amenities, but the added costs will surely payoff in the long run.

Planning to move to and work in San Francisco as a freelancer? You can use this guide to find a coworking space where you can fit right in and establish your career.