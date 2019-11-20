9 Best CBD Edibles on the Market Today

One of the most fun and convenient ways to take cannabidiol (CBD) is via CBD Edibles. One of the most popular edibles out there is a CBD gummy, but edibles come in many different forms. No measuring, no droppers no accessories. CBD Edibles are easy to dose, they’re portable, discreet and tasty! CBD Edibles are the perfect choice for people looking to try CBD for the first time. However, it’s important to know that not every gummy is created equal.

Since there are currently no over-the-counter (OTC) CBD products approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it’s important to do your research and make sure you’re buying the best CBD Edibles.

We want to help you buy CBD Edibles online. We know you’re excited to dive into CBD Edibles, but are probably confused as to where to start. We’ve created a list of the best CBD Edibles that you can buy today. All of the CBD Edibles reviewed have been tested for their potency, CBD quality and overall ingredients.

To make sure that you only buy the best CBD Edibles possible, all of the CBD Edibles listed here are lab-tested, made from U.S.-grown hemp, and have less than 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

So let’s begin, here is the list of the 10 best CBD Edibles on market right now.

Best CBD Edibles

1. Balance CBD ★★★★★

Balance CBD Edibles are handmade in small batches with a CBD isolate and all natural, organic fruit flavors. Each CBD gummy is gluten free, vegan, organic, THC free, cruelty-free, allergen free and made from all natural ingredients. Balance CBD is the only company we found that has so many attributes. They are the best CBD Edibles on the market right now.

These CBD Edibles are available in two strengths, 10mg or 25mg in multiple different flavors, these are great for someone new to CBD and a seasoned user. Our favorites are the Strawberry CBD Edibles, Orange CBD Edibles and the Raspberry CBD Edibles. If you want a mix of all the flavors, they also sell a CBD Edibles mixed variety pack.

You can buy packs of 10 or 25 CBD Edibles starting at $12.48. If CBD Edibles isn’t your thing, they also sell a wide range of CBD oils, including a CBD Natural Relief Oil and a Charlottes Web CBD Oil.

Taste: ★★★★★

Choice of Flavors: ★★★★★

Price Point: ★★★★★

Third Party Testing: ✓

2. PlusCBD Oil Edibles ★★★★

These are a fantastic full-spectrum product. PlusCBD’s CBD Edibles are available in two flavors. Cherry mango and citrus punch. They make it on to number 2 of our best CBD Edibles list because they are are also non-GMO, made without any artificial ingredients, gluten-free and soy-free.

PlusCBD Oil Edibles are a good choice for people with allergies. You can buy them in a 30-count or 60-count, however each gummy only has 5mg of CBD. This means that you need to take a lot of Edibles to feel any effects – and if you take too many you run the risk of being detected for THC. They are however a great choice for those seeking a low-dose CBD gummy.

Taste: ★★★★★

Choice of Flavors: ★★★

Price Point: ★★★★

Third Party Tested: ✓

3. Highland Pharms CBD Edibles ★★★★

Highland Pharms CBD Edibles are enjoyed by their customers because of their great taste. Each jar contains 20 CBD Edibles in several flavors. They offer 10mg or 20mg of CBD per gummy.

The CBD used in Highland Pharms CBD Edibles is full spectrum – meaning that they’re not ideal if you want to avoid THC. However, they make it onto our list because these are some of the best CBD Edibles and they are made with all-natural flavors and colors, as well as some organic ingredients.

Highland Pharms CBD Edibles are gluten-free but they are processed in a facility that handle soy and fish gelatin. If you have a soy allergy, then unfortunately Highlands Pharms isn’t for you.

Overall Score: ★★★★

Taste: ★★★★★

Choice of Flavors: ★★★

Price Point: ★★★

Third Party Tested: ✓

4. Nirvana CBD ★★★★

Nirvana makes our list because they are entirely vegan and natural. Each tasty CBD gummy contains 25mg of CBD. Something interesting about their company is that they sell ultra potent CBD Edibles too. If you’re willing to part with $150, you can buy 5 gimmies that contain a whopping 125mg of CBD.

We think that this is a little much, and you can really taste the CBD in those Edibles, so if you’re going with Nirvana we recommend sticking to their 25mg option.

Another reason that they make our list of the best CBD Edibles is the fact that they contain no artificial ingredients or flavors. A great choice for the seasoned CBD user!

Overall Score: ★★★★

Taste: ★★★★

Choice of Flavors: ★★★

Price Point: ★★★

Third Party Tested: ✓

5. Joy Organics CBD Edibles ★★★

Each CBD gummy contains 20mg of CBD. Only apple juice is used to flavor their CBD Edibles, so if you don’t like apples, you’re out of luck. However they still make it on our list of the best CBD Edibles.

Joy Organics also use agave and stevia to sweeten their gummies. There’s 15 edibles in one of their jars, however, at $45 they are a bit on the pricier side. Saying that, if you want a good quality CBD edible, then Joy Organics is definitely a company you should consider.

Taste: ★★★

Choice of Flavors: ★★★

Price Point: ★★★

Third Party Tested: ✓

6. Sunday Scaries CBD Edibles ★★★

Sunday Scaries finally have a vegan CBD Edibles range. We like this better due to the make of the vegan Edibles when compared with their original Edibles. Their original Edibles contain gelatin – hence they came out with a vegan range.

Their variety vegan CBD Edibles bottle contains a wide range of flavors, and the reason they make it at number 6 on our list is that if there’s a flavor you don’t like, well then you’re stuck. With Sunday Scaries, if you make a one time purchase, a pack of Edibles will set you back $45, but they do have a discount if you sign up to a monthly subscription.

Taste: ★★★★

Choice of Flavors: ★★

Price Point: ★★★

Third Party Tested: ✓

7. Charlotte’s Web CBD Edibles ★★★

Charlotte’s Web make it to number 7 on our list of the best CBD Edibles. – Charlotte’s Web is a name you’ve probably heard of before. The reason they’re number 7 is their price point. They retail for $54.99. Charlotte’s Web CBD Edibles use natural ingredients, with flavors made from real fruits and vegetables.

Each Charlotte’s Web CBD gummy contains 10mg, however unlike the number 1 company on our list, they do not contain a stronger option. The Charlotte’s Web Edibles formulation includes lemon balm, L-theanine, whole hemp full spectrum extract, and more than 80 naturally occurring phytocannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. They do not contain any additives or dyes. They taste great, and are one of our favorites but can be a little pricey!

Overall Score: ★★★

Taste: ★★★★

Choice of Flavors: ★★★★

Price Point: ★

Third Party Tested: ✓

8. Lord Jones ★★★

Lord Jones’ CBD gumdrops are made with broad-spectrum CBD extract and natural fruit flavors. Each gluten-free gumdrop contains 20mg of CBD.With only nine Edibles in a package, these are a little pricey, but they do look great – and that’s the reason they made our list.

These Edibles also contain gelatin, so they are not vegan or all natural. This also means that in the heat, they will melt and leave a sticky mess in your bag. However, these CBD Edibles are made from broad-spectrum CBD.

However, they are made from broad-spectrum CBD. These Edibles are on the expensive side, with a pack of 9 costing upwards of $60 however their packaging defines luxury, so they’re a great gift for a friend – or even yourself. However, we wouldn’t recommend taking these CBD Edibles on the regular (unless you have a huge budget).

Overall Score: ★★★

Taste: ★★★★

Choice of Flavors: ★★★

Price Point: ★

Third Party Tested: ✓

9. CBDfx Edibles with Turmeric and Spirulina ★★★

CBDfx’s Edibles contain turmeric, an anti-inflammatory, as well as spirulina, a superfood and antioxidant which is why they make up our list of the best CBD Edibles.

CBDfx Edibles are made with broad-spectrum CBD, again a good choice for users but you’re not guaranteed a gummy without THC.

CBDfx has received rave reviews, they are are vegan, GMO-free and do not contain any artificial sweeteners. Each bottle contains 60 Edibles, with 5mg of CBD in each. As we’ve previously mentioned, this is great for beginners but not for users that need something stronger (unless you eat a bunch of Edibles). Their Edibles are also on the pricier side, with a bottle of 5mg Edibles retailing for $50.

Overall Score: ★★★

Taste: ★★★

Choice of Flavors: ★★★

Price Point: ★★

Third Party Tested: ✓

CBD Glossary

During our review of the best CBD Edibles you probably noticed some key terms. So you know what each of them mean, here is a glossary for you to follow.

CBD Isolate – Pure CBD, with no other cannabinoids or THC

Broad-spectrum CBD – CBD that contains most cannabinoids, there is a chance that it includes THC

Full-spectrum CBD -Contains all of the plant’s cannabinoids, including THC

In the USA, all CBD that contains less than 0.3% THC is considered legal. THC amounts of less than 0.3% will not get you high, however it’s worth noting that if you are awaiting a drug test, then you could end up testing positive for THC. Therefore, we recommend buying a CBD product that is made from an Isolate.

You should also consider what the ingredients of the CBD Edibles you are buying are, in Texas for example it gets pretty hot. This means that CBD Edibles made with gelatin will melt. These are a big no no, you should always look to buy CBD Edibles that are made with organic, all natural materials.

How to Choose The Best CBD Edibles

Use the following criteria when Buying CBD Edibles:

● CBD Source

Remember, the first thing to consider is the type of CBD used to make the gummy.

CBD isolate is pure CBD, with no other cannabinoids. CBD isolate is ideal for consumers that want to avoid THC as this extraction method strips away the volatile compounds. Products made with broad-spectrum CBD contain most cannabinoids, whilst products containing full spectrum contain all the cannabinoids.

The best bet is to go with a product that is made from a CBD isolate – as you will be getting all the benefits that CBD has to offer.

● Potency

As you can see from our list, dose varies widely between CBD products. We personally feel that a new user should begin with using a 10mg CBD gummy, whilst a more experienced user should go for a 25mg CBD gummy or above.

Below is an example of how you can compare how much CBD you are receiving for your hard earned cash.

● Ingredients

You want to make sure that your Edibles are made from the best ingredients possible. The best CBD Edibles have a lot more to them than just CBD. The best CBD gummy is made from organic, non-GMO ingredients, no artificial flavors, should be vegan and made from all natural ingredients!

● Third-party testing

Remember that there are no CBD Edibles approved by the FDA. So this means that the quality of CBD Edibles on the market varies. You should look for CBD companies that test their products in a lab – preferably by an independent third party. The test results will tell you whether the CBD product contains what it says it does.

How to Use CBD Edibles

It’s super easy – just take the CBD Edible out of its packaging and and consume it! Most CBD Edibles come in packs and their dosed with a certain mg of CBD.

CBD Edibles – What to Consider:

● If you’ve never experimented with or taken CBD, then we recommend starting with a 10mg gummy. Some Edibles can be cut in half if you want an even smaller dose.

● You should wait between 30 minutes and 2 hours to feel the effects – your if you feel like you need more you should take CBD until you find the dose that is perfect for you. If you want to experience the effects faster, then we recommend taking CBD oil.

● You can consume CBD Edibles daily, and you’ll experience the effects for around 4 to 6 hours. You should make sure CBD Edibles are stored in a cool, dark place away from sunlight.

CBD Edibles & Edibles – Key Takeaways

CBD Edibles are a great way to introduce yourself to CBD. Remember to follow our guidance and buy CBD Edibles that are made with organic hemp grown in the United States, free of artificial ingredients, organic and all natural! Remember to always buy CBD Edibles that are independently verified by a third party and lab-tested.

If you’re new to CBD, then start slow and slowly work your way up doses to find the amount that is ideal for you. If you’re a seasoned CBD pro, then we hope our list will help you make more informed choices on where you should be buying your CBD products from! Remember, if CBD edibles aren’t your thing, then you can always try other products. Why not take this quiz to see what CBD product is best for you?