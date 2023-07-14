A quiet revolution is unfolding within the water damage industry of Los Angeles. At the forefront of this transformation is770 Water Damage & Restoration, a company that is not only redefining industry standards but also changing lives in the process.
770 Water Damage & Restoration has rapidly established its name as one of the best water and damage restoration service providers in Los Angeles. Within three years, it achieved an extraordinary 20X growth, validating its position as an industry leader. However, the company's success is not just about robust financial performance or its stellar reputation. The real triumph lies in its unique approach to recruitment and its mission to give hope to the city's marginalized.
While traditional companies might view past adversities as a liability, 770 Water Damage & Restoration sees them as a reservoir of untapped potential. The company's workforce is a testament to this belief. Comprising ex-convicts and abused women, it serves as a second chance for individuals often overlooked by society. By offering employment, 770 Restoration enables these individuals to reclaim their lives, rebuild their self-esteem, and re-enter the workforce with dignity. This socially responsible approach to recruitment is one of the defining pillars of the company, making it much more than just a restoration service provider.
As often quoted by its founder Yakir Levi, the company's philosophy is "to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new."
Further enhancing the company's reputation is its demonstrated expertise in handling high-value restorations. One notable example is its involvement in the most expensive water restoration in the history of LA's most upscale homes. This feat underscores not only the company's unparalleled proficiency but also its ability to rise to any challenge.
However, no challenge is too large or small for the company. Its glowing 5-star reviews are a testament to the quality of work and exemplary service it provides. Below is just one of its many raving reviews:
“We had a pipe burst in our home, and 770 did a terrific job taking care of the problem. For a relatively new homeowner like myself, this was new territory, and working with Zoiya at 770 Water Damage & Restoration was a pleasure. Their knowledge and expertise made this situation much easier to deal with than I initially expected. HIGHLY recommend this company—10 out of 10 customer service experience. If you're reading this, then you're probably considering hiring this company. Do it! You will not regret it.
It is the combination of work that surpasses expectations, along with happy customers becoming viral advocates for 770 Water Damage & Restoration, that has made it the “go-to” water restoration company in Los Angeles. However, as the company continues to grow and achieve new milestones, it remains committed to its core mission, using its success to uplift and transform lives.
770 Water Damage & Restoration serves as a potent reminder that in the pursuit of progress, sometimes, the most impactful step forward is the one that uplifts others along the way. The transformative approach of 770 Water Damage & Restoration not only positions it as a leading force within the water restoration industry but also as a powerful agent of social change in Los Angeles.