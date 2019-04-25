7 Mile House Brings Jazz Fest Outdoors

By Kristen Soller

The Bay Area’s historic 7 Mile House is producing their second annual 7 Mile House Jazz Fest on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 12pm-12am. The event will be held outdoors with a $25 entrance fee for the entire day (presale tickets are available online for $20). The festival features 10 bands, an impressive array of the Bay Area’s top jazz musicians and ensembles. It will also mark the second annual “7 Mile House Jazz Awards” for the following categories: Outstanding Bay Area Jazz Presenters, Outstanding Bay Area Jazz Promoters, and Outstanding Bay Area Jazz Artists; and will be hosted by KCSM Jazz 91 DJ, Alisa Clancy and other on-air personalities.

“This festival has quickly become one of the coolest jazz events of the year in the Bay Area, where jazz is part of the cultural fabric,” said Jon Krosnick, the music director of the festival. “The amazing musicians on the bill are among the region’s top players, and bringing them all together on the same stage is very special for Bay Area jazz fans. We’re excited to bring this talent to the community for a second year.”

As more and more Bay Area music venues shut down, local musicians are finding it challenging to find venues to play in. 7 Mile House provides a space that is needed in the community, where jazz musicians and fans can count on for live music and good food. It is also the home of the Vince Lateano Dog House Jazz Jam, which happens every Sunday at 7 Mile House from 5-8pm, and is the longest running jazz jam in the Bay Area.

“We’re proud of the jazz program we’ve built at 7 Mile House over the past decade, and have always celebrated Jazz Appreciation Month in April with great performances and fun events,” shares owner Vanessa Garcia. “Last year, we turned up the volume and brought the local jazz community together for our first one-day festival. This is now an annual tradition kicking off the Jazz Fest season as our contribution to keep the local jazz scene thriving.”

This year’s festival will include a special tribute to two local jazz and blues musicians who passed away recently and were regulars on the 7 Mile House stage: Bobbie “Spider” Webb and Don Alberts. The festival is sponsored by KCSM Jazz 91, The California Jazz Conservatory, The Stanford Jazz Workshop, Gelb Music, Argent Event Production, and the SF Weekly. For tickets, please visit Eventbrite and for more details, please visit

www.7milehouse.com/jazzfest2019

Event Details:

2ND ANNUAL JAZZ FEST

Saturday, May 4th

12pm-12am

$25 Entrance Fee

$20 Online Presale

PERFORMER SCHEDULE:

12:45 pm to 1:30 pm: Charles McNeal Quartet

1:50 pm – 2:40 pm: Hristo Vitchev Organ Trio

3:00 pm – 3:50 pm: Andrew Speight’s Best Bop

4:10 pm – 5:00 pm: John Worley and Mo Chi

5:20 pm – 6:10 pm: Five Ten

6:30 pm – 7:20 pm: Madeline Eastman with the Keith Saunders Trio

7:40 pm – 8:30 pm: Cabanijazz

8:50 pm – 9:40 pm: Charged Particles and Tod Dickow

10:00 pm – 10:50 pm: Fred Randolph Quintet

11:10 pm – 12:00 am: Rhonda Benin Jazz and Blues Experience

LOCATION:

7 Mile House

2800 Bayshore Blvd.

Brisbane, CA 94005

CONTACT:

(415) 467-2343

www.7milehouse.com

@7milehouse