6 things that people still get wrong about CBD oil

Everybody talks about CBD, which is seen as a miraculous natural remedy, these days. You’ve probably heard about it at least once from your friends, coworkers, or the TV. And, the medical community is absolutely in love with it as many scientific studies have shown that CBD may help treat several ailments or reduce their symptoms.

Yet, despite CBD’s growing popularity, there are still a lot of things unknown about this natural remedy. That’s why there are also a lot of misconceptions circulating on the Internet about CBD these days. So, what are people still getting wrong about CBD?

Here are six common things about CBD oil that people still get wrong:

1. CBD is illegal

Whether or not CBD is legal is perhaps the question that leads to the most common misconception that CBD products are illegal. However, this couldn’t be any more wrong.

First of all, purchasing CBD products is federally legal as long as they don’t contain more than 0.3% THC. However, in the US, some states have put a few restrictions on consumers. For example, in Virginia, people can only buy and possess CBD products if they have a prescription from a medical expert.

Other than that, as long as the CBD products are derived solely from the hemp plant, there is no restriction on purchasing them. Hemp farming is legal all over the US since 2018, which has also made all hemp-derived products legal.

On the other hand, Marijuana is still illegal in many states. Thus, CBD products derived from the cannabis plant are also prohibited from buying and possessing there. Yet, in those states where Marijuana is entirely legal, so are cannabis-derived products. In California, for example, cannabis is legal to own and buy for adults aged 21 and older, and cannabidiol products are also widely available at dispensaries, and other retails.

Bottom line CBD products are not illegal. Cannabis and cannabis-derived products are illegal in some states.

2. CBD will give you the “high” feeling

Another widespread misconception about CBD oil is that it will give you the “high” feeling. However, although CBD is a compound derived from the cannabis plant, it doesn’t have intoxicating effects.

The compound of the cannabis plant that gives people a high feeling is THC. And, people often believe that CBD and THC are the same thing and have the same effects on their bodies, which, is a misconception.

However, CBD does have antipsychotic and antidepressant effects, which indicates that it is a mood-altering substance. So, the most accurate way to talk about the psychoactive effects of CBD is to say that CBD doesn’t have the intoxicating effects of THC.

Moreover, another important aspect worth mentioning is that because isolate CBD contains 0% THC, it will also not cause you to fail a drug test.

3. Hemp and Marijuana are the same things

Most people believe that the hemp plant and the cannabis plant are the same things since CBD can be derived from both plants. Yet, even if both plants come from the same plant family, they are different.

And, to be more precise, the most significant difference between hemp and cannabis plant is the fact that cannabis is high in the THC compound. Meanwhile, the hemp plant only contains traces of THC but is high in CBD. This is also why most CBD used for health supplement products is extracted from the hemp plant and contains 0% or under 0,3% THC.

Also, as mentioned before, the hemp and cannabis plants are regulated differently in some states in the US. So, they are not the same thing.

4. You can get addicted to CBD

Another misconception of some people about CBD is that it is a highly addictive substance. However, although CBD does impact your nervous system, it won’t make you addicted to the substance. In fact, after many scientific studies, researchers pointed out that CBD may help ease chronic pain and that it is an excellent natural remedy for those who want to stop taking morphine or other painkillers, which are actually seen as highly addictive substances.

In fact, scientific studies have shown that CBD oil might actually block the addictive effects of morphine or other painkillers as it reduces the pleasure felt by the body when taking these substances. Some opioids users have also claimed that using CBD significantly reduced their need for taking opioids.

5. CBD is only in the form of oil

No, CBD doesn’t only come and can be used in the dorm of oil. There are actually multiple ways to use CBD, from swallowing it or holding it under your tongue to eating it as edibles or by adding it to food and drinks.

CBD can also be in the form of topical creams and lotions and can be rubbed directly on the skin where the pain is located. Moreover, CBD can also be vaped, which is actually a popular method among those who use CBD. There are a lot of flavors added which hide the slightly unpleasant earthy taste of CBD.

So, no, using CBD in its oil form isn’t the only way to take this natural remedy. You can choose from multiple ways the one that suits your lifestyle the best.

6. CBD has no side effects

Most people who take CBD don’t experience any side effects of the substance. However, scientific studies have shown that this natural remedy may cause side effects in some patients. Clinical research indicated that users might experience anxiety, changes in appetite and mood, diarrhea, dizziness, dry mouth, nausea, and vomiting.

Yet, whether or not the user experiences these side effects, and the severity of them can vary from one person to another. That is why it is recommended to talk with your health provider if you are thinking about using CBD. They will help you ensure that using CBD to treat or ease the symptoms of your health condition is the right option.