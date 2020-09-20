6 Best Pheromone Colognes For Men 2020: Attract Women Like Crazy!

Human pheromones are undetectable scents that our bodies give off naturally to invoke feelings of sexual attraction, trust, and respect from others around us.

Have you ever seen an ugly guy with a really hot girl and wondered to yourself: “What does she see in him?!”This dude has a face that only a mother could love, and yet, his arm is around a smoking hot girl that is way out of his league.How is this even possible?

The answer is pheromones.

Over the past 10 years, companies have discovered how to manufacture synthetic pheromones for men in a bottle.These pheromone products are ultra-concentrated and have more pheromones in a single dose than what our bodies are able to produce naturally.The result?

More sexual attraction and desire from women

More flirting, touching, and eye contact

More trust and respect from your peers

Improved confidence in social settings

However, not all pheromone colognes are created equal.Some products are AMAZING, some are average, and some are worthless.

We’ve reviewed 13 of the best pheromone colognes on the market to determine which products REALLY work and which ones don’t.We’ve spent a countless number of hours analyzing their ingredients, concentration of pheromones, customer reviews, and price.

If you want the absolute best pheromones for men, here are our top recommendations:

Pherazone – Best Pheromone For Sexual Attraction

Nexus Pheromones – Best For Instant Chemistry and Feelings of Trust

True Instinct – Best For Social Situations

Xist Pheromone Oil – Best For Breaking Out of the Friend-Zone

The Best Pheromones For Men Reviews – Which Sprays and Oils Actually Work?

Pherazone Spray

Pherazone is a pheromone cologne for men that comes in three different kinds: one for men to attract women, one for women to attract men, and one for gay men and women to attract the same sex.

This product works to increase sexual attraction with a blend of six ultra-concentrated pheromones. Pherazone contains ten times more of them than other leading pheromone colognes, giving it the highest concentration available.

Along with improving your intimacy—both with foreplay and intercourse—you can strut your stuff with more confidence.

The ingredients in each of Pherazone’s pheromone products vary based on who you want to attract. The one designed for men’s use contains:

5-alpha-Androstenone

Androsterone

Androstadienol

Beta-androstenol

Beta-epi-androstenol

5-alpha-Androstenol

Androstadienone

Signature fragrance

Concentrated hormone blend

Pherazone lasts longer than other similar products, and it resists sweat and moisture. Whether you’re at the club or the water cooler, you can count on women noticing you for at least four to eight hours.

Apply Pherazone directly to your pulse points on your wrists, neck, and behind your ears. You can also use it on your elbows, chest, and even your thighs, depending on what you plan to expose.

If you don’t think the scent is strong enough, resist the impulse to apply more. It won’t increase the effect, and using too much can even put women off.

You can buy Pherazone in both unscented and designer scented fragrances. The scented version smells like musky vanilla, and many men find it well received.Overall, Pherazone is a high quality, extra strength formula that gets powerful results.

Nexus Pheromones

Nexus Pheromones uses seven human pheromones to heighten women’s sexual response and send a message of youth and masculinity. This pheromone cologne also helps women feel more comfortable around men and improves their mood, so you get the best out of your relationship.

This product contains a well-known pheromone combination that immediately makes the person you want to attract gravitate toward you, including:

Androstenone

Alpha-androstenol

Androsterone

Epiandrosterone

Beta-androstenol

Androstadienone

Androstanone

Nexus Pheromones cologne for men lasts eight to ten hours. You’ll have all the time you need to scope out the club and woo your woman without worrying about your pheromone cologne wearing off too soon.

Use one to three sprays of this perfume pheromone on your neck and chest, as you would with regular cologne. Take care not to overspray it, as that will create the opposite of your intended effect.

Nexus Pheromones has a natural musky smell that communicates you as a fit, healthy, and hot man. While it only comes in this scent, it’s subtle enough to wear with your usual cologne without diminishing its effect.

True Instinct

True Instinct cologne oil combines three pheromones to improve how you communicate and connect with women. It also boosts your charisma, making women feel more emotionally in sync with you from the moment you meet.

You can’t get this concentration of androstenone—the aggression and masculinity pheromone—in nature. Adding copulins to this product can increase its effectiveness, and many men have noticed improved confidence and sexuality with it.

Most cologne for men contains several pheromones for maximum effect. However, True Instinct uses a less is more approach with three specific ones:

Androstenone

Androstadienone

Androsterone

This pheromone cologne contains 8,500mcg of pheromones.

True Instinct lasts 8-10 hours. One bottle contains 10ml, which equals about 280 drops. It lasts long enough for you to make your move, even if you like to take things slow.

You don’t need much of this pheromone cologne to see its effects. Using 30-150mcg on your pulse points will do the trick. The manufacturer warns against using too much of a good thing, so don’t exceed the 150mcg mark.

True Instinct comes unscented. The company has a 100% money-back guarantee if it doesn’t make women flock to you.

Xist Pheromone Oil

XiSt Pheromone Oil for men uses advanced diffusion technology (ADT), so your pheromone cologne reaches more women, even if you don’t use a scent with it. ADT helps lift the scent from the pheromone oil into the air around us and diffuses it into the air when you use it with cologne or another fragrance.

This product helps you attract women with a blend of pheromones that widen your reach and help you connect with the person you’ve been waiting for.

This cologne for men contains a mix of several pheromones that draw women to you, including:

Androsterone

Epiandrosterone

Androstenone

Epiallopregnenolone

Three pheromone molecules

Alcohol denat

Dipropylene glycol

XiSt Pheromone Oil lasts longer than most pheromones for men. It doesn’t fade out until you’ve worn it for eight to ten hours.

Apply one drop to each pulse point, or two drops maximum if you’re feeling adventurous. With such a small amount needed, you’ll get plenty of use from this 10ml bottle.

XiSt sells their cologne for men unscented, but you can use it with any scent of your choice. The company also offers five cologne cover scents that you can use with this product.

Evolve XS Spray

Evolve-XS pheromone perfume has a higher concentration of androstenone than most other products. Androstenone has a reputation among men and women as the pheromone that sends a message of sexuality and aggression.

This pheromone cologne uses other molecules to counter the aggression, so women pick up all your vibes. This higher concentration of pheromones makes the overall effect of your cologne last longer.

Evolve XS uses one of the most comprehensive blends of pheromones to attract the woman of your dreams. In it, you’ll find:

Androstenone

Androstanone

Alpha-androstenol

Beta-androstenol

Epiandrosterone

DHEAS

Allo-THDOC

Estratetraenol

Dipropylene glycol

Alcohol denat

Due to the high concentration of so many pheromones, this product lasts six to eight hours.

Most of the time, one spray will do the trick. If you plan to hit the club or break a sweat at the gym, you can use two sprays for good measure.

Don’t use more than that, though. Androstenone is one of the more overpowering pheromones, and too much might send the wrong message.

Evolve XS comes from the same company as XiSt Pheromone Oil, so it also comes unscented. However, like XiSt, you can choose from the company’s five scented colognes to enhance its effect.

RawChemistry

RawChemistry cologne for men entices women and gets their attention as soon as you walk in the room. Its blend of scents and oils makes it the perfect pheromone cologne for both casual and evening use.

With its natural pheromones blended into the subtle and sophisticated cologne, you can create the spark you need for women to take notice.

Unlike most other pheromone colognes, Raw Chemistry makes their product by hand. It takes two or three weeks to produce a single micro-batch using their plant-based ingredients, which include:

Androstadienone

Androstenol

Androstenone

Androsterone

The effectiveness of pheromones, colognes, and similar products depends in part on your skin type. Raw Chemistry will last about six hours on dry skin because it absorbs faster. On oily skin, it can last about ten hours.

For some men, pheromone cologne products irritate their skin. RawChemistry works well for men with sensitive skin without compromising on time or effectiveness.

Apply a small amount of Raw Chemistry to anywhere on your body that naturally produces heat. You can even put it near your groin if you want a truly sensual experience later. However, most men stick to putting it behind their ears, along their jawline, and on their wrists.

Raw Chemistry has a classy, professional scent that you can wear with your business or birthday suit.

How Do Human Pheromones Work?

The pheromones that work best for males tend to mimic and enhance natural human pheromones. Pheromones are ectohormones, or hormones outside the body, secreted by the pineal, pituitary, thyroid, thymus, and other glands in both men and women’s bodies.

You secrete these ectohormones through your skin, especially in areas like your armpits that sweat more. Then, other people pick them up after they diffuse into the air around you.

Natural pheromones influence human behavior, which is why pheromone cologne for men can attract women.

Types of Ingredients Used in Pheromone Colognes

Pheromone perfumes use ingredients intended to create the same effect as human pheromones. Perfume and cologne designed to draw women to you contain axillary steroids, which naturally occur in the testes, ovaries, apocrine, and adrenal glands.

In any pheromone cologne, you’ll usually find various blends and strengths of these ingredients:

Androstadienone: Heightens sexual responsiveness from women

Androstenone: Increases your attractiveness to women and asserts your dominance as the alpha male

Androstanone: Accentuates power and masculinity

Androsterone: Elevates a woman’s mood and portrays you as sexy, reliable, and protective

Epi-androsterone: Communicates youthfulness and energy

Alpha-androstanol: Exudes comfort and attraction

Beta-androstanol: Makes women focus on you

Oxytocin: Creates physical and emotional closeness through cuddling and bonding

Should You Go with Scented or Unscented?

To find the best pheromone product for you, start with an unscented one to test it. Each product has a different pheromone blend, and knowing what it smells like before you add a scent will help you determine how it works with women.

You can always blend unscented pheromones, cologne, or perfume later. You don’t want to buy a scent and find you don’t like it, and neither do the women around you.

How to Get the Most Out of Pheromones

If you want to maximize the effect of your pheromone cologne on women, apply it to your heat and pulse points. The more heat you release from these areas, the farther your pheromones will travel.

Any pheromone product works best when you apply it to clean skin. Maintain good hygiene, and you’ll have no trouble standing out in a crowd of other men.

Apply the correct amount of pheromones as directed by the product manufacturer. Pheromones, cologne, and other scents become overpowering and off-putting if you use too much.

Even the best pheromone colognes work better when combined with a great personality. Your cologne should only enhance this already stunning feature, not make up for the lack of it.

Why Should Males Buy Pheromone Products?

Pheromones can help you get where you want to be with your partner and help you attract women when you’re available. The best pheromones can also positively affect how other men see you in terms of your confidence and capability.

Boost Social Status

Pheromones can make women and men see you as more masculine, dominant, and confident. When you feel these traits within yourself, you’ll notice other people flocking to you for more than your scent.

Gain Trust and Respect

Along with your increased confidence, your pheromones will show your coworkers and peers that you deserve the respect you command. People will see you as more authentic and assertive and treat you accordingly.

Get More Dates

Pheromone products are designed to get women’s attention and make them look twice when they might gloss over you otherwise. You can take the woman you want home with you or recapture the attention of the person you love.

Make a Good First Impression

First impressions say it all. The best pheromones will give you a better chance of getting to know the woman across the bar. Combine it with a stunning personality, and you’ll see the difference.