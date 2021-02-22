50+ Web Tools & Services Highly Recommended In 2021

After tons of hours and coffees, we finally managed to create this comprehensive showcase of 50+ web tools and services that are highly recommended in 2021.

For each web tool or service, you will find a basic review that will help you decide if it is the right solution for you.

Among the tested web tools and services, there are WordPress full support services, website builders, WordPress themes and plugins, Goodie – the most popular simple web development service, logo creators, time tracking solutions, and much more.

Let’s start the showcase.

LogoAI is a professional logo design software that is AI based and which creates wonderful logos in a matter of minutes.

The cost to create your own logo starts from only $29 and the results are impressive. $29 logos have the same quality and uniqueness that you can see in designs that are made by expert designers and for which customers paid thousands of dollars.

Give it a try, you pay only after you find the right logo.

To be efficient at studying or teaching, one needs to invest much effort into learning and self-development. However, it doesn’t mean that you have to overwork and exhaust yourself to see favorable results. On the contrary, to attain goals, you should work moderately and maintain a proper work-life balance.

Task planning and organization are a perfect means to achieve that and become successful either as a student or as a teacher. With actiTIME, a high-quality timesheet and project management tool, you can easily excel in implementing them both.

actiTIME has three essential features that teachers and students may benefit from when organizing workloads:

Scope management lets you create different projects and tasks and monitor your progress in their completion;

lets you create different projects and tasks and monitor your progress in their completion; Timesheet allows for keeping a record of hours spent on diverse activities;

allows for keeping a record of hours spent on diverse activities; Reports give a thorough overview of performance trends and statistics.

In this way, actiTIME helps you see how efficiently you use time and provides data needed to make smarter work management decisions.

actiTIME is also highly flexible and simple to use, which makes it suitable for individuals and teams of any size alike. In addition, it’s very affordable – while large firms can buy the tool at low fixed annual costs, single users and small teams can utilize it at no charge for an unlimited time. Sign up for a free actiTIME trial and bring your productivity to the next level.

Total is a super popular WordPress theme, being used by tens of thousands of happy people from all over the world.

This theme is very different from anything else, being a complete package:

40+ premade designs that you can install with 1-click.

80+ builder modules.

500+ styling options.

3 bundled premium plugins (Visual Page Builder, Templatera, and Slider Revolution).

The most advanced technologies used in WordPress.

A brilliant interface that is simple to use, quick, and intuitive.

Total does offer support renewals.

With Total you will create any kind of website you need – Personal, Blog, Portfolio, Photography, Shop, Business, etc.

Get Total now.

Why spend thousands of dollars on web designers and developers and wait many weeks for your website when you can use Mobirise and pay a fraction of that cost and have your website ready in maximum 1 hour?

This is the best offline website builder in 2021, being packed with everything you need.

Get Mobirise and create professional websites in no time. The software is very simple to use and intuitive, no previous experience is needed.

Taskade is a powerful collaboration tool for remote teams from all over the world. It has tens of thousands of users and it is recognized as the simplest to use collaboration software.

The platform is feature rich, it is fully customizable, and simple to use.

Register for the free plan and see how it works.

Bonsai, the leading supplier of tools for freelancers, created a professional graphic design contract and they offered it for free.

Edit it with your data and you good to go, in just a few minutes.

Get it now.

WP Customify is a team of experts in WooCommerce that will make your store run perfectly.

No matter what issues or problems have your store, get in touch with WP Customify and let these experts take care of them. They are the team that maintain some of the best WooCoomerce stores in the world.

Work with WP Customify and get the best out of your WooCommere store.

Doit is a smart tool that will help you organize both your work and personal lives in one place. It has a brilliant clean interface, it is intuitive and simple to use, and it will help you get more things done in less time.

Never miss a due date again.

Register for the free plan and start using Doit.

Is your website using a high-performance hosting?

If not, take a look at GreenGeeks, they offer unparallel performance, 24/7/365 support, 99.9% uptime guarantee and even more.

This eco-friendly web hosting platform will help you with all kind of hosting solutions – Shared, Reseller, VPS, and WordPress Hosting.

Get the right hosting solution, they offer a 30-day money back guarantee.

If you want to take your SEO efforts to the next level, you will have to work with the high-performance SEO consulting company The Gray Dot Company.

This is a highly reputable and popular agency that helps mid-market brands master and scale SEO results through powerful strategies and impeccable execution.

Get in touch with The Gray Dot Company and receive your free quote.

No matter what reviews you are searching about WordPress themes or plugins, CollectiveRay has them all on their website. The quality of these reviews is outstanding, you will love them.

Take a look.

Mailmunch is a complete lead generation software that you can use:

To capture leads for your online business.

To generate email marketing leads

To get leads from multiple forms.

To boost conversions by up to 400%.

To create as many forms and landing pages as you need.

And even more.

Start using Mailmunch.

Unlayer is a smart email template builder that comes loaded with a massive library of 600+ no-code email templates and a powerful interface that will guide you every moment.

Create professional emails exactly as the best players in your industry.

Use Landingi to create engaging and high-converting landing pages. It is by top marketers, online entrepreneurs, and agencies from all over the world whenever they need quick but fully functional and top performance landing pages.

See how it works.

You want to identify fonts from pictures, for free?

Then take a look at WhatFontIs. It is the best font identifier on the market, having a huge database of over 700k indexed fonts, and being the only system that can identify both free and paid fonts.

Identify all the fonts you like, for free, in a matter of minutes.

16.) UPQODE – WordPress Web Design Agency

UPQODE is an US-based eCommerce web development agency that builds platforms for online shops and eCommerce websites for smaller companies. UPQODE also provides digital marketing services, like SEO, SMO and social media ads, Google Ads setup, and others.

All in all, it is a company with a team of professionals in the digital field that devote themselves to make their clients’ businesses grow online.

Bonsai is the most popular creator of tools for freelancers, having tens of thousands of users from all over the world.

Now they help you with a professional marketing contract template that you can use for free.

Get it now.

Heroic Inbox is a popular plugin for WordPress that will help you manage customer support emails directly from your website.

It lets you collaborate with your team members and get more things done in less time.

See how it works.

Heroic Table of Contents will automatically add tables of contents on your WordPress website, by just pressing a few buttons.

It is free to use, supercharge your website with tables of contents, your audience love them.

Argon Design System is a collection of free UI Kits and Dashboards created by the famous and highly appreciated Creative Tim company.

These products are built on top of Boostrap, React, Angular, and Vue.js, and each comes with tons of components that will help you save time.

Check all Argon free products here, and pick everything you need.

Whether you are a designer or not, no one wants to get stuck with bad graphics. Icons8 illustrations give you access to thousands of gorgeous layered vectors. Ouch Illustrations provides creatives with a huge library of vectors to class up any design or creative project – or add a pinch of fun and brightness to it with no effort. With this growing library of thousands of illustrations in 20+ different styles, it’s easy to reach professional consistency across your UX and combine vectors to make unique illustrations.

Explore this modern and fresh specimen of premium WordPress themes built for art gallery websites. Ozeum is a clean and impressive option that will make your website accessible to all people. To make that happen, Ozeum is built in line with GDPR guidelines. Besides, it supports the WPML plugin to help you translate your site into any language with ease. Aside from WooCommerce, Ozeum supports the Elegro Crypto Payment plugin. The benefit is obvious. You don’t make your site visitors think when paying for your artworks. Take care of your blog to make it clear what value you’re providing to customers.

BeTranslated is a professional and reputable translation agency working with major clients across the world.

Whatever your translation needs, from commercial documents to technical specifications, they offer affordable rates and quick turnaround times.

Get your free quote today.

Wokiee is a smart and top-performance Shopify store that will make your store stand out of the crowd.

It comes loaded with gorgeous designs and super useful features.

Take a look.

Antideo is equipped with features like Temporary Email check, MX Records check, Free and role based email check, email syntax check etc to help cut down on fake inquiries coming through web forms. The service can easily be integrated with any system using the API’s provided by Antideo. You can also use Antideo to validate phone numbers, and to check IP reputation.

It is free to use for 10 requests per hour and then the pricing starts from $5 per month (up to 50 requests per month).

Test drive it.

uKit stands out from the crowd due to its simplicity, absence of coding requirements, versatility of templates and design customization tools as well as impressive affordability. The website builder is initially known as a small business development system yet it can also be applied to start and manage other types of web projects. These include blogs, digital stores, portfolios, landing pages etc. It takes around an hour to build a quality feature-rich website with the system – so understandable, easy and convenient it is for everyone!

Use Opinion Stage to create engaging Wix quizzes that will drive traffic from social networks to your website.

It comes with a free plan and it is super simple to use, even with 0 experience.

Give it a try.

uCoz is a worthy solution for everyone, who has an idea to create, manage and publish a feature-rich and visually-appealing website. No matter what niche you specialize in, the website builder will definitely come up to your major expectations. Its module-based structure allows choosing and integrating any content modules to match your project performance. The choice of module is quite extensive and versatile. The website builder charges affordable fees for their services, which can fit any budget.

stepFORM specializes in hassle-free and fast creation of all types of online forms, including surveys, quizzes, polls, customer feedbacks, order forms and what not. The system grants access to multiple templates you can pick and customize with regard to your business needs and special features. It is no longer necessary to call your clients to find out their opinions and other related info. Just integrate the form into your website to get the feedback from customers. That’s convenient, fast and simple, indeed!

No matter what kind of engaging pictures you want to create for your website, social media channels (including Facebook banners), or ads, you can use Fotor.

This popular online photo editor is loaded with gorgeous pictures and elements, and the interface is super simple to use.

If you want a website or an online shop that have the look and feel of top corporations, you should let LinkSture know your project details and receive a quote.

They are among the professional agencies that can bring to life any project of yours (website design or eCommerce solution).

Get in touch with them.

uCalc is a top tool to access for entrepreneurs willing to boost client satisfaction rates along with effective business promotion. The builder lets you save time, effort and budget by creating any type of online calculator on your own. There is no need to possess a coding background or hire professional web developers to configure, customize, install and update a form for you. Due to its simplicity, convenience and intuitive nature, uCalc allows doing that independently, even if this is your first experience. Test it now to make sure it’s really worth using!

No matter what website or online shop you have, ThemeZaa themes will help you supercharge it with a super design and navigation, with functionalities, with lightning-fast speeds, and even more.

Take a look at their portfolio, you will have very high-quality themes for WordPress, WooCommerce, Magento, Shopify, and HTML.

WordPressToWix.PRO is a modern website transfer service, which ensures professional, safe and hassle-free transfer of your project from WordPress to Wix. They thoroughly choose and test each web developers, who joins the team. This provides the assurance of their expertise and ability to fulfill all kinds of tasks. The service has quite a rich portfolio, which comprises around a hundred of successfully transferred websites. This contributes to their credibility and reputability.

Have you ever counted all the hours that you spend each month gathering content from your customers?

You can get back your free time very fast by automating the content collection task.

Use Content Snare for that.

Start a free 14-day trial and see how easy it is. No credit card is required.

SuperbWebsiteBuilders.com is the top destination to browse, when searching the best web design platform to start a quality project with. The resource contains lots of website builder reviews. Detailed comparisons of these systems as well as samples of websites created with them will help you define the distinctions between the systems you are interested in. This is a surefire way to pick a web design platform that absolutely adheres to your current web design needs.

RumbleTalk is the most used software for adding a moderated chat on your website. It is feature-rich, simple to use, and the interface will guide you each step of the way.

Interact with your audience via direct chat, they will love it.

Pixpa will help you create all in one websites in a matter of minutes – a website, a store, a blog, and a client gallery.

Start from 0 or use a template, there are tens of them.

Sign up for free and use Pixpa to create a professional website.

You want the most complete and customizable theme for your WooCommerce store?

Take a look at XSTORE.

This theme comes loaded with 100+ shop templates, and tons of elements to work with.

Make your store stand out of the crowd, get XSTORE.

Digital Web Solutions is a top-notch digital marketing and online advertising agency that has generated millions of dollars worth of leads for its customers.

If you want to take your business to the next level, get in touch with DWS and let these experts work for you.

Get your free quote.

Animas Marketing is among the few marketing companies in Colorado that is famous for generating impressive results for its customers. They have a team of experts that are eager to demonstrate their talent worldwide.

Get in touch with Animas Marketing for a free quote.

Acowebs is a suite of top-notch plugins for WooCommerce stores. Their WordPress and WooCommerce plugins are famous for improving conversions and helping stores generate more traffic. One of the latest plugins from Acowebs is the WooCommerce Wishlist plugin which comes with a groundbreaking UX design and many advanced features than the other plugins out there. This plugins makes it super simple and user friendly for its users to add and manage a wishlist with their favourite products.

Check this out.

FoxMetrics is a very different web analytics software in its niche because it offers very accurate and clear information, and it is very simple to use.

Find out your customers journey on your website so you can improve it and generate more conversions.

SiteBuilders.Pro is the top destination to reach, if you are right about to move your website from one platform to another. They deal with all types of projects, irrespective of its specialization and complexity. Professional web developers apply individual approach to each client to develop the most effective strategy. They ensure fixed transfer fees that are discussed individually with each client, quality manual project transfer, 100% design replication and proper performance of your website after its migration.

WrapPixel is a professional creator of free and premium UI Kits and Dashboards for developers, being a highly popular in the industry.

All their products are high-quality and look great.

Take a look.

Is water sports activity is your cup of tea? Then you definitely need to give Briny a shot. This modern specimen of premium WordPress themes can take your sports business to a new level. And the best thing is that you don’t need to hack into any code. Thanks to the power of Elementor, you can create new page layouts like a pro with ease. Besides, you are able to create stunning sliders to showcase your best-selling offers. To help your sports brand go social, Briny comes compatible with the Instagram Feed. Sure, you’ll want to make profits online. Finally, the WooCommerce package comes on board, too.

Abstract is a powerful supplier of all kind of API keys.

The most popular one is their IP geolocation API, that is used by thousands of developers from all over the world. It is lightning fast, reliable, and secure.

Get your free API key right now from Abstract.

If you have a Shopify fashion store and you want to make it stand out of the crowd, get more traffic, and more conversions, take a look at Shella.

This is the best theme for Shopify fashion stores, being created from scratch for this niche.

Take a look.

You are looking for a professional digital design agency that can help you with brand identity, UI/UX design, web design, and app development?

Ramotion is the perfect team for you. They have huge experience in the industry and they are famous for always overdelivering.

Get in touch with them.

SEO is a game changer, are you using it right?

Let Breakline famous SEO agency help your website rank higher and get more traffic. They have over 10 years of experience in this industry, and they can help you no matter what industry you are in.

Get a free quote today.

AMG DESIGN is a team of highly recognized website designers that will create you a custom website that will help your business generate traffic and conversions.

They have a tone of experience in website design, graphic design, optimization and marketing, and will implement all their know-how in your project.

Get a free quote.

Conclusions

For all of you that need a reliable web development partner, discuss with Goodie. They are powered by the famous Xfive and they do a fantastic job.

Save this article and come back to it whenever you need.