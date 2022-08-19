Online Therapy

The COVID-19 pandemic caused many changes to healthcare, including the way people sought out mental health treatment. Online therapy has become more widespread than ever before and has proven to be effective for many individuals in treating depression, anxiety and other mental health conditions.

Not only is online therapy effective, but it can also help address many of the barriers that keep people from seeking out traditional therapy — such as cost, accessibility and the necessary time commitment. With a lower barrier to entry, those in need can get much-needed assistance in a timely manner.

