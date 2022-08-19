The COVID-19 pandemic caused many changes to healthcare, including the way people sought out mental health treatment. Online therapy has become more widespread than ever before and has proven to be effective for many individuals in treating depression, anxiety and other mental health conditions.
Not only is online therapy effective, but it can also help address many of the barriers that keep people from seeking out traditional therapy — such as cost, accessibility and the necessary time commitment. With a lower barrier to entry, those in need can get much-needed assistance in a timely manner.
Of course, just like meeting with an in-person therapist, it’s only natural that you would want to choose the best online therapy option for your specific circumstances.
Fortunately, you’re not on your own. The following are some of the best online therapy programs currently available, based on findings from drmental.org.
1. Calmerry
Calmerry is a relatively new online therapy service that was started during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has already made a name for itself with a highly personalized approach to mental health treatment.
Calmerry’s online therapy program provides a wide range of experienced, licensed and background checked therapists who can aid clients with a variety of issues, such as depression and anxiety or relationship and self-esteem issues. The Calmerry team matches a client to a therapist that fits them best based on the results of a brief survey. Clients can switch to a different therapist if desired at no additional cost.
The platform is subscription-based, and offers 24/7 technical support. Clients can reach out to their therapists with unlimited text or audio messaging, as well as schedule video sessions that typically last 30 to 45 minutes. The app also provides access to a chatbot that lets users track their mood and journal about their progress. All communication features are HIPAA compliant to protect user privacy.
Despite offering licensed therapists and individualized approach to online therapy, Calmerry also has some of the lowest monthly subscription rates among top online therapy programs, making it a great choice for cost-conscious customers.
A few minor drawbacks to consider: Calmerry currently doesn’t offer group therapy or couples therapy. Its video sessions are relatively short, though still in the standard range for online therapy visits. Also, while you can message your therapist 24/7, they are typically only available to respond a few times a day. Still, Calmerry is generally cited as having more responsive and helpful support than other online therapy providers.
2. BetterHelp
BetterHelp is another popular online therapy platform that has been in operation since 2013. With over 27,000 licensed counselors, it is one of the largest online therapy resources available,
with a focus on cognitive behavioral therapy. The company also operates Teen Counseling and Pride Counseling, online therapy programs for teens and LGBTQ+ individuals, respectively.
BetterHelp provides individual, couples and group therapy sessions. Similar to Calmerry, patients can communicate with live chat, audio, messaging and video calls. Though it is more expensive than other online therapy options, the company does offer financial aid to those who qualify.
The large size of BetterHelp can be a drawback, however. Patients are matched to providers using an algorithm, which means they may not necessarily get as good of a match as someone whose profile is reviewed and matched by a specialist.
In addition, some reviews report complaints of therapists not being as responsive as they should be, and sometimes coming across as overworked or distracted. In this case, the demand for online therapy can negatively influence the overall quality of service.
3. Talkspace
Talkspace is another well-known online therapy program that has been in operation since 2012. One key differentiating feature of Talkspace is that it is one of very few online therapy programs that accepts insurance (though only from select providers).
Talkspace offers online therapy for individuals and couples, as well as teen therapy and psychiatry. It does not offer group therapy sessions. Patients can message providers through text, audio or video — though video sessions are only available in the most expensive subscription plan. Their program can also help patients connect with local psychiatrists who can assist with medication management for psychiatric issues.
To sign up, patients must fill out an assessment form, after which Talkspace’s algorithm will match them to a therapist within 48 hours. Though their therapists are held to high professional standards, response time can vary from person to person.
Patients are also limited to algorithm-selected matches if they wish to switch providers. Therapist biographies aren’t readily available, which can make it hard to determine who would be a good match.
Online-Therapy.com focuses on cognitive behavioral therapy, providing users with what it calls a “toolbox” to address conditions such as eating disorders, anxiety, phobias and substance use issues. Similar to other online therapy programs, this website allows patients to communicate with therapists via chat, phone calls and video calls. At the higher-level subscription, users can get two live video sessions per week.
In addition to therapist sessions, Online-Therapy.com also provides worksheets, journaling, activity planning and other resources to help individuals take control of their online therapy needs.
While this website uses licensed therapists and makes their profiles readily available on its website, their therapists are only available on weekdays. This could be somewhat limiting for individuals whose schedules make scheduling online therapy visits over the weekend the preferred option. The company also does not provide group therapy or medication management.
5. Cerebral
Cerebral is an online therapy program that offers both general online therapy, as well as medication and therapy programs that include evaluation, diagnosis and prescription services. Monthly delivery of prescribed medications is also available.
Cerebral also accepts some forms of insurance, and also allows users to make payments with HSA/FSA plans. However, insurance coverage can vary by state, and isn’t available everywhere. Available treatment plans can also vary by state. For example, their opioid use disorder treatment is only available in Colorado, Florida and Washington.
This online therapy platform only offers individual counseling services — no plans for couples, families or teens are available. There are also some complaints of slow replies to user messages, and difficulties in canceling a subscription (unlike other online therapy services, which tend to provide more straightforward cancellation options).
Taking Advantage of Online Therapy Resources
While each online therapy provider comes with its own set of pros and cons, understanding the differences between some of the current top providers can help you make the right selection for your specific needs.
No matter what you’re struggling with, online therapy can make a tremendous difference for your mental and emotional well-being. Better still, online therapy can be easier to fit into your schedule, at a time and place that works best for you. Many people find that using an online provider helps reduce worries about the stigmas associated with visiting a traditional therapist.
Regardless of which online therapy provider you ultimately decide is best for your needs, what matters most is seeking the help you need, when you need it. Reaching out during a time of need can give you the resources that will help you move forward with hope and make meaningful improvements to your mental health.