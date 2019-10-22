5 Exciting Reasons Why OMONO Should Be Part of Your Beauty Routine

Now more than ever before, the media bombards us with the latest skin-enhancing treatments, claiming theirs is better than the others. From 10-step routines, to just plain ol’ water, I’ve tried everything.

Yet, even though I’m only in my late twenties, I can see that the effects of aging, outside forces, and my health habits have been getting to my skin (who knew you could get fine lines and wrinkles before you turned 30!? Talk about a wake-up call).

And eventually, I came across a product called OMONO, a new skincare drink from Japan promising exceptional results. And after reading the reviews of it, seeing the cute packaging, and hearing that it literally smells and tastes like a vanilla latte, my sweet tooth was intrigued. I ordered it, gave it a try, and can say that after two weeks my skin looked – and felt – like brand new.

So, today, I’m going to tell you 5 reasons why you should include OMONO into your daily skincare regimen.

It’s easy to incorporate into your daily routines.

Raise your hand if your morning starts with a cup of coffee or tea.

If you can make either of those at home, you can easily swap them out with OMONO. As I mentioned earlier, it tastes like a vanilla-flavored latte, so you certainly won’t be missing the flavor. And while coffee gives you an energy boost short-term, the ingredients of OMONO include vitamins that will improve your skin and overall health, so you’ll feel much better in the long term!

It’s an all-in-one formula boasting rounded and proven nutrients.

OMONO is the fruit of two decades of clinical trials and scientific research in Japan. The result is a clinically-proven formula filled with natural extracts that circulate your body, effortlessly restoring the skin’s youthful glow, all while reducing telltale signs of aging such as fine lines and sagging skin.

Hydrate and shine with biotin, collagen, and hyaluronic acid; while reviving and defending your skin with elastin, astaxanthin, and L-cystine. Unlike greasy, pore-clogging skin creams, you’ll find a complete beauty routine in one product, saving on bathroom clutter and the pains of draining your wallet.

It’s backed by science.

Unlike other “fountain of youth” schemes, OMONO has the studies to back up their claims. According to recent figures, after two weeks of use, 98% of users saw an improvement in the radiance of their skin. 96% saw an increase in elasticity and hydration, and 92% saw a reduction in face lines and wrinkles!

Not only that, but if you tend to have issues with dry hair or brittle nails, 91% of OMONO users also claimed that their skin and hair health improved as well! As a recovering nail biter, I can say I noticed this as well – every time I try to grow them out, they crack or snap off. I noticed less of this after drinking OMONO every day for that two-week period.

If you still aren’t convinced by the studies, perhaps this will assure you; OMONO is made in GMP-certified labs, and it’s tested and approved by the HACCP. Not many products can attest to that.

It treats a slew of skin problems.

So, I initially bought OMONO because of its claims to fix fine lines and wrinkles. I’m happy to say that I noticed other benefits for my skin as well. After two weeks, I felt as if my face was much better moisturized, and it clearly had a renewed plumpness to it. Quite a breath of fresh air from the monotonous and dull appearance I so previously dreaded.

And, while it doesn’t claim to clear acne, I did notice that any redness and irritation I had from that decreased as well. My skin just looked much happier indeed.

The longer you use it, the smaller your beauty routine will become.

Before using OMONO, I felt like I would try a new skin product almost weekly. This meant that I had many serums, bottles, cleansers, moisturizers, and containers that would pile up like crazy or get stored in drawers never to see the light of day again.

Now, my daily skin routine is literally OMONO in the morning, and a gentle cleanser at night to remove make-up and any dirt and oil that accumulated throughout the day. I got rid of all the clutter, and I’ve been saving money from not having to buy new products all the time.

To sum it up, it is an absolute time-saver, decluttering my skincare routine and toning it down to just a simple step, while making sure my skin receives the proper nutrients it needs to maintain that fresh and youthful edge. And most significant of all, it works perfectly well so we could all embrace our true, natural beauty.

How many steps is your current skin routine? What benefits have you noticed since managing your skin from within? Let us know in the comments below!