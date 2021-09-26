5 Best Millionaire Dating Sites and Apps: Meet Rich Men and Women Now

Dating is complicated at any time, but with online presence growing and less in person interactions, dating websites and apps are becoming more and more necessary for meeting your match. Dating as a millionaire can further complicate the process, making millionaire dating sites and the associated apps a valuable tool in moving forward in the dating process. They allow for screening all users to find those that best match your personality and hobbies, and can be narrowed by age and gender, along with other details.

When selecting a dating app consider how much information it gathers before making selections for a potential match, if it is an involved process rich with information or a hands off approach where you match anyone in the area, the cost of the app, and how long it has been active for (apps in use longer have larger client bases) along with the cost. Each of these factors will contribute to the success or failure of the app or dating site.

This website is built to help match millionaires with others who share their success, or for others to find a millionaire who will be the right fir for them. It provides “real” millionaires that it says are confirmed to be so, and states there should be no “sugar babies” on the site. Aimed at those who make over $200,000/year it offers an option for high earners to meet other high earners.

It also offers others the opportunity to meet high earners by joining the site and being matched with others. It offers a chat function to allow you to interact with others on the site and arrange meetings when appropriate. Tiers of membership determine if you can send messages or only reply to messages that are sent to you, and the number of details you can include within a search.

Millionaire Match has been in business for over a decade and boasts a high membership count with several search options.

For a more detailed matching system eharmony has created detailed profile possibilities and a compatibility quiz that must be completed by each person when they join. Once that compatibility quiz is complete, there is a series of questions that help determine what you are looking for in a match and you will receive a list of profiles who are considered a strong potential match. For over 20 years they have helped match thousands of couples, and have a high success rate of marriages and successful matches.

With over 2 million matches made this website has a strong history of successfully matching their members for long term matches. With a video call option for those with premium memberships you can begin dating without leaving home. As adjustments are being made to remain socially distanced and to date long distance when you find the right person that isn’t close to your location video calls are a necessary tool for successful dating.

Elite Singles offers a personality test with enrollment and has a five factor system to matching you with singles that can be a great fit for you. This site is also available in app form and can save you hours of combing through potential matches by providing you with already confirmed and verified profiles and offering you those which are the highest potential for a long term match. They boast hundreds of thousands of members in the USA alone there is an increased likelihood of meeting someone with shared interests and values, that will be close to your location or willing to relocate if the relationship is going well and marriage is a possibility.

Rather than sift through pages of profiles, increase your chance of finding love with their match making system providing you with only the best matches, through the website or mobile app.

Rich Meet Beautiful

This site has been created to help consenting adults to find their own relationships that may be unconventional to many but fit their own needs and wants. For those who want to form a “sugar daddy” or “sugar momma” relationship this site offers a safe and successful place to meet new people, discuss and set the parameters of a relationship, and to determine who they would be comfortable meeting in person and who fits their preferences. A mutual respect is created and there is a freedom to discuss exactly what you want from a relationship and what you can provide to one with no judgements or strict expectations. This site welcome sophisticated people who know what they want and are determined to get it. They learn from each other and grow through every interaction, looking for the person who is just the right fit for their lifestyle.

On Luxy

Luxy has over half of their profiles earning over $200,000/year and just under half are verified millionaires. A photo identification and tax return are necessary for those verifying their income, and there are expectations that only those searching for love join to form lasting relationships. Communication can only begin after both people have “liked” each other, allowing them to become a match. Privacy is a large focus to keep each user safe, and whether using the website or the app your information is protected. Upload photos and create criteria for who you are looking for, and feel safe that those who meet your needs and who are looking for someone like you will come across in your matches. Blog posts are present to help guide you through the process of dating and finding love, and there are detailed directions on how to navigate the app and get the most from your time investment.