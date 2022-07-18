Full-spectrum CBD oils are the ultimate go-to CBD product for most for many reasons. First, it’s one of the pioneering CBD products. Second, you may easily mix it with your food and drinks. Lastly, when compared with CBD edibles, it gives off faster effects on top of many health benefits it may give you.
With how much the CBD oil market has grown, it's a grueling process to find the perfect one for you. What’s the perfect CBD to THC ratio? Should you be looking at other minor cannabinoids in the ingredients list too?
In this 2022 buyer’s guide for the best full-spectrum CBD oils, we let you in on some vital information you need to know before you add anything to your shopping cart. We want you to be 100% confident when you make your purchase!
Top 5 Full-Spectrum CBD Oils in 2022
- Best Full-Spectrum CBD Oil for Sleep - VIIA Hemp Full Spectrum CBD + CBN Tincture Best Full-Spectrum CBD Oil with Most Cannabinoids (CBG, CBN, CBC) - Seabedee Extra Strength Full Spectrum CBD Oil
- Best Reviewed Full Spectrum CBD Oil - Neurogan Full Spectrum CBD Oil, 2000 MG
- Best Organic CBD Full Spectrum CBD Oil - Mary Jane’s CBD Dispensary Full-spectrum CBD Oil, 1000 MG
- Overall Best Full Spectrum CBD Oil - Cornbread Hemp Whole Flower USDA Organic CBD Oil
What’s in a full-spectrum CBD Oil?
A full-spectrum CBD oil uses a full-spectrum CBD extract from a hemp plant. Full-spectrum CBD extracts contain a significant amount of CBD, less than 0.3% of THC, and other cannabinoids and terpenes. How to extract CBD? There are many ways, but supercritical CO2 extraction is the best way as it yields the highest CBD concentration.
Taking Advantage of the Maximum Synergy of Cannabinoids, Terpenes, and Flavonoids
Full-spectrum CBD oils are preferred, and the most suggested by CBD experts. Out of all the three types of CBD extracts, the full-spectrum variant has the best cannabinoid ratio. It’s because, as studies show, CBD’s benefits are best enjoyed by an individual’s body when it works synergistically with other hemp’s present compounds too. It produces the entourage effect, in which health benefits become more powerful.
Full-Spectrum versus Broad-Spectrum CBD and CBD Isolate Oils
Since broad-spectrum CBD oils have little to no THC content and the CBD isolate oil is just pure CBD, it would be difficult to achieve the maximum possible entourage effect. Having said that, anyone taking these products would still be able to benefit from these two types of CBD oils.
Full-spectrum CBD oil benefits
Though CBD alone can give you surmountable therapeutic benefits, it’s best to make the most out of other naturally occurring compounds in the hemp plant. We’re not just talking about cannabinoids, but also terpenes and flavonoids. Just to give you a quick glimpse, one of the best rated full spectrum CBD oil in our top 5 list features terpenes as one of its primary ingredients. Here are benefits you can reap from this type of CBD Oil:
- The amount of THC is enough to help while remaining legal. Though THC has always had a notorious image, because of its psychoactive properties, it’s also worth noting that it has proven therapeutic effects too.
- They can be with a combination of other beneficial hemp compounds. Full-spectrum CBD oils can be mixed with other beneficial minor cannabinoids. If you want to target other of your health and wellness needs, then check on cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, or Delta 8 possibly present in the CBD oil.
- Full-spectrum CBD oils are all over the place. CBD oil full spectrum types might be the most ubiquitous on the market of CBD oils and CBD tinctures, as it’s highly recommended by CBD experts.
How To Use Your Chosen Full-Spectrum CBD Oil
Despite how anecdotal shreds of evidence and scientific studies point to how effective full-spectrum CBD oils are, you won’t maximize the said benefits if you don’t find the most suitable full-spectrum CBD oil concentration for you. There are a lot of ways to utilize CBD and other cannabinoids in the hemp oil.
- Get CBD products of the highest quality. Mislabeling CBD oils have become rampant, putting many lives in danger. This is the opposite of what we want. So, as much as possible, check if the hemp company has been compliant and has been truthful with their claims.
- Go for sublingual CBD administration. CBD oils may be swallowed or taken sublingually (placed under the tongue for at least 30 seconds). Either way works. However, sublingual administration is the better way, as CBD doesn’t have to pass through the digestive system.
- Take oral CBD oil after a fatty meal. Having a meal with fatty foods may increase the absorption of CBD in your body. When compared to fasting, just eating any amount of food with CBD multiplied the CBD inside the body by four times.
- Choose MCT oil as the carrier oil. Medium Chain Triglyceride (MCT) oil is easily digested by our body compared with other carrier oils. It also has a neutral odor and a long shelf-life. In addition, the MCT helps the body produce ketones.
- Follow dosage instructions. Like any consumer product, you must be cautious about how you take them and how much you take of them. Though the World Health Organization (WHO) points out that CBD “does not appear to have abuse potential or cause harm”, it’s still best to follow the dosage instructions.
Buyer’s Guide For The Best Full Spectrum CBD Oil
Now that you’re familiar with full-spectrum CBD oils and how to use them, it’s now time to get acquainted with what should be on your checklist when scouting for one. Here are some recognizable key details to look for on the product label or the brand website:
Laboratory Analysis Report
Most hemp manufacturers refer to it as the Certificate of Analysis (COA). This is completed by third-party laboratories. COA’s where you’d find:
- The weight and concentration of cannabinoids
- The levels of heavy metals present
- The existence of contaminants (i.e., pesticides)
Ingredients List
Aside from the cannabinoids and terpenes you may mainly find in CBD oil, other ingredients should be stated on the CBD product label–including the carrier oil, flavoring, coloring, etc. Some of the additional ingredients are present to improve shelf-life and/or boost the CBD oil’s benefits.
Special Purpose
Some CBD oils are developed to target certain health needs. Whether it’s for pain and inflammation relief, sleep aid, or anxiety management—you name it. As long as CBD can help, you may enjoy them in CBD oil and other kinds of CBD products.
Customer Feedback and Reviews
CBD reviews are one way to tell if customers are satisfied with the CBD oil. They also tell how consistent the CBD company is in producing the highest quality of their product and giving out unparalleled service to their customers.
Flavor, Budget, Etc.
Of course, your preferences will be significant in your purchasing decision. You’d want a palatable CBD oil that is within your budget so you can continue to stock up with no problem in the future.
Top 5 Full Spectrum CBD Oils
The five key points pointed out above are just your guide. You can always add some unnegotiable preferences—anything up to your liking! After extensive research on the best full-spectrum CBD oils of reputable CBD brands, these are the top 5 CBD Oils:
Seabedee Extra Strength Full Spectrum CBD Oil
PROS
- Available in two flavors-vanilla and peppermint.
- Available in two CBD strengths-1000MG and 3000MG.
- Uses MCT Oil.
- No soy, yeast, sugar, artificial flavoring, or artificial coloring.
- Also contains other cannabinoids-CBG, CBN, and CBC.
- Tested by independent laboratories.
- Offered with a 30-day money-back guarantee return policy.
CONS
- Pricey if you’re opting for a one-time purchase only.
- Only 30 servings per bottle.
More Information on Seabedee Full Spectrum CBD Oil
The Extra Strength Full Spectrum CBD Oil has unique blends of CBD, CBG (cannabigerol), CBN (cannabinol), CBC (cannabichromene), and more cannabinoids, and a lot of terpenes! To add, they’re sourced from organically grown hemp grown in the US. One of the best things also about Seabedee CBD oil is the variety. Your desired CBD strength is available in two delectable flavors.
VIIA Hemp Full Spectrum CBD + CBN Tincture
PROS
- Filled with CBN, aside from CBD.
- Third-party Lab-tested.
- Specially formulated for sleep management.
- Uses MCT Oil.
CONS
- It may take up to an hour before you feel the calming effects.
More Information on the VIIA Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Oil
The VIIA Hemp Night Drops – CBD + CBN Tincture, 2000 mg Total is perfect for those who are struggling to get some sleep. This innovative CBD tincture is with the best cannabinoid mix of 1500mg CBD and 500mg CBN, plus the beneficial terpenes. The CBD and CBN both have potential benefits for improving the sleep cycles of any individual.
Cornbread Hemp Whole Flower USDA-Organic CBD Oil
PROS
- Available in three CBD levels of strengths-375mg, 750mg, 1500mg.
- Third-party laboratory tested.
- CBD and other cannabinoids are sourced from whole hemp flowers only.
- Made with vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredients.
- Specially made for nighttime use.
- With a free shipping option.
- Has organic customer reviews available on their website.
CONS
- No artificial flavoring; has the natural earthy, flowery taste
More Information on the Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Oil
It’s Kentucky’s #1 Hemp CBD Oil. The Cornbread Hemp Organic CBD Oil might be the finest, highest quality full-spectrum CBD oil you can find in the market right now. Aside from the fact that they strictly use mature hemp flowers only, they also make sure that all hemp they’re organically cultivating is grown in the nutritious soil of Kentucky. The USDA-organic CBD oil is best used at night, according to their team of experts.
Neurogan Full Spectrum CBD Oil
PROS
- Over 200 positive customer reviews are available on their website.
- Available in 3 flavors-citrus, cinnamon, and natural hemp flavor.
- Uses MCT Oil.
- Manufactured in cGMP-certified manufacturing facilities.
- Third-party lab-tested.
- Offered with a 30-day money-back guarantee return policy.
CONS
- Have a stronger bitter taste than the 1000MG variant.
More Information on the Neurogan Full Spectrum CBD Oil
The family-owned hemp company, Neurogan, has always been known in the industry for its superior hemp cultivation and CBD manufacturing. The CBD Oil 2000MG is just one of the artisanal-batched CBD products they produce in their cGMP-certified manufacturing facilities. No wonder, it’s the best-rated CBD oil–from the hemp source to the customer service, Neurogan makes sure your health and wellness are the priority.
Mary Jane’s CBD Dispensary Full-spectrum CBD Oil
PROS
- Uses MCT Oil.
- Has all-natural ingredients
- Not tested on animals.
- Third-party lab-tested.
- With a free shipping option.
CONS
- Only in one flavor-citrus.
- Lacks customer reviews on the website.
More Information on the Mary Jane’s Full Spectrum CBD Oil
The MJ Full Spectrum CBD Oil 1000MG Citrus is filled with premium hemp cannabinoids plus organic and natural ingredients. Among the wide selection of products available in the online and physical stores of Mary Jane’s CBD Dispensary, this special CBD oil is a must-try for its health benefits and purity.
Are you ready for the full-on benefits of your chosen full-spectrum CBD oil?
Full-spectrum CBD oils are the best CBD product to buy if you are just dipping your toes in all the CBD craze. Aside from its beginner-friendly, it’s also one of the most effective CBD administrations. We hope that through this CBD Buyers’ Guide 2022, you can confidently decide on what to buy and not have to grab mindlessly any CBD product you see on the shelf! Always remember that the efficacy of CBD oil will depend on the overall product quality, the hemp source, and the cannabinoid ratios above all else. Give one of the full-spectrum CBD oils from our list a try, and you should enjoy the CBD wonders in no time!
Content Disclaimer: The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website’s selling as mentioned in the above as source.
CBD SEO Agency: