We’ve gathered all the best in the world of cannabis for the Weed Holiday this year. Whether you are trying something new this year or just chilling with your favorite way to consume, this list has you covered.
#1 Happie
The Story: Happie wants you to join their Happie Vibe Tribe. The CBD-infused seltzer brand is built on the pursuit of happiness. Each can of Happie Seltzer is only 15 calories and made with all-natural ingredients, ocean-sourced minerals, real fruit extracts and only 3.6g of real cane sugar for a touch of sweet.
The Products: Groovy Grapefruit, Sublime, Cheery Cherry and Grateful Grape CBD Seltzer.
#2 THC Design
The Story: Moving from legacy to legal cultivation with a dedicated focus on the science behind full-spectrum cannabinoid and terpene profiles, THC Design is shifting the industry conversation away from THC percentages to a more nuanced view of the ways that different cannabis chemotypes affect different people.
Utilizing Integrated Pest Management, water reclamation techniques, LED lighting, and renewable energy, they are aiming to be the first indoor cannabis company to go completely carbon-neutral and eventually climate-positive.
The Products: Flower, Pre-Rolls
#3 Plain Jane
The Story: There’s more to Plain Jane than the low-odor CBD cigarette they are known for. The Oregon-based company works hard to provide the best quality hemp-derived products at affordable prices. From CBD hemp bud, oils, and tinctures to CBD-infused skincare and edible products, Plain Jane has you covered.
The Products: CBD-rich flower and pre-rolls, CBD oils and tinctures, Cannabinoid capsules and infused edibles, CBD Topicals, Hemp derived cannabinoid concentrates and distillates
#4 Goldenseed
The Story: Goldenseed has established farming practices that limit their impact on the planet while keeping their flowers complex, potent, beautiful, and richly flavored with terpenes which allow for an enhanced entourage effect. Their niche growing environment and microclimate allow for the cultivars they grow to develop their own unique terpene and flavonoid profile.
Goldenseed believes farming is art - just as painting, poetry, and music is art. Through their unique G Artist Series, they work with artists to showcase how, much like art, cannabis is a personal experience that expands the human spirit and brings people together.
The Products: Flower, Pre-Rolls
#5 Blazy Susan
The Story: The idea for the original Blazy Susan came to founder Will Breakell while he was staring at his cluttered coffee table. Since 2017, that one product has grown into a busy website featuring not only the original spinning tray, but hemp plastic rolling trays, silicone dab stations, a line of papers, and more.
The Products: Blazy Susans, Rolling trays, Dab trays, Papers, Smoking and Dabbing accessories
#6 VivoSun
The Story: Founded in Los Angeles over 10 years ago, VIVOSUN set about to bring indoor growing to the larger world. Today, their Smart Grow System makes growing equipment more accessible to new growers, and more powerful for professionals. VIVOSUN’s unique, patented technology simplifies the science of growing, and their line of smart products creates the perfect environment for any plant.
The Products: Smart Grow System, Grow Tent, Grow Light, Climate Control, Heat Mat, Hydroponic System, Gardening Accessories
#7 Official Gooniez
The Story: Official Gooniez is a Northern California legacy brand. With stand-out strains of their own, they also produce sought-after collaborations with brands from both coasts including Dubz Garden and Buddy’s Bodega. Gooniez is currently working toward establishing a sustainable grow operation to process the material for flower and rosin extraction.
The Products: flower
#8 Hemper
The Story: Hemper launched in 2015 with subscription boxes that provide everything the modern stoner needs. The founders never wanted you to have to go on another late-night rolling paper run. Today, each regular box includes core smoking essentials, a few surprise items, and a brand-new themed glass piece with both a flower bowl and a banger. Hemper
The Products: Subscription boxes, pipes, vapes, bongs, water pipes, dab rigs, and all the smoke stuff you didn’t know you needed.
#9 DewDrops
The Story: Andelain Roy was born into the cannabis lifestyle; her family created the DewPoint farm in the hills of the Honeydew Highlands of Humboldt County. The wild mountain region where she was raised, and her family's legacy, is the inspiration for the micro-dose DewDrop which contains 5 mg of THC and 5 mg of CBD. This combination is perfect for the canna-curious. It is mellow and comforting; the peppermint and eucalyptus are said to provide a quicker absorption for faster results.
DewDrops is a women-led, social equity brand.
The Products: Cannabis-Infused Lozenges
