4 Ways to Reduce Your Cat’s Carbon Pawprint

For many people, it’s challenging to live a more environment-friendly lifestyle. It’s challenging to find products that aren’t packaged in plastic, you might forget about recycling your cans and bottles, and you just couldn’t figure out how you can reuse old stuff. But if you’ve managed to make the switch, then pat yourself in the back. Just make sure that all of your family members are in it, including your cat. Thankfully, your cat can go green much more quickly than humans. Keep reading to learn the best ways to reduce the carbon pawprint of your cat.

1) Look for eco-friendly cat food

How can you go green with cat food? It’s easier than you might think. First, you need to understand that certain flavors require more resources to process than others. For instance, a pound of beef takes up considerably more land and water to produce than a pound of chicken. This means that by merely changing flavors, you can help your cat be more eco-friendly.

Petsumer.com recommends these high-calorie cat foods that come in a range of flavors. They’re packed with nutrients at the same time, so you wouldn’t have to worry about your cat’s nutrition even after the switch. If you want to take things further, you can try finding cat foods made exclusively of organic ingredients.

2) Go for a reusable litter box

Many cat owners use disposable litter boxes or liners. These are somewhat good for the environment, but you’re still using a ton of resources over the long term. The background should use a reusable litter box and keep it clean with daily scooping and regular washing with soap and water. When it comes time to replace the litter box, try to look for one that’s made from recycled plastic. This should last for years.

When it comes to the litter itself, look for something composed of renewable materials. It’s easy to find litters made from wheat, corn, or even old newspapers. Of course, there’s always the option of toilet training your cat.

3) Buy toys made from natural materials

Toys keep your cat happy and busy. Look for toys made from natural materials for an eco-friendlier option. You can even make your cat toys by recycling old and unused items lying around your house. Toilet paper rolls, for example, can be cut into short tubes, making for an excellent toy for playing catch.

4) Extend the life of your cat’s scratching post

Cats can be relentless with their scratching post. You might find that it gets destroyed rather quickly, but you can extend its life by trimming loose threads and regularly vacuuming it. Once the scratching post gets worn out, you can re-carpet it for just a few bucks. Go to a carpet store and buy carpet remnants, which can be had for really cheap. You can also use a sisal rope and wrap it around the post.

As you can see, helping your cat go green isn’t tricky. It only requires a few small changes and some creativity. Remember that everyone can contribute to saving the environment, even your favorite kitty.