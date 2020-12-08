4 Tips to Get Funding for Your Business

One of the most formidable challenges in business is how and what to fund it with, which often comes with risks. Fortunately, there are many ways for you to fund your business, whether it’s for a startup business or your business’ progress and development. From renting a place for your business to its operational costs, none of it will come cheap.

It wouldn’t be a problem if you’re independently wealthy enough to cover all of the costs, but if you were, you wouldn’t be reading this article. As mentioned, there are different ways for you to acquire funding for your business. However, all of them could come with a price one way or another. For example, crowdfunding is a good way of acquiring funding for your business. However, it tends to start slow, so you’ll be waiting for a long time to have enough money to help grow your business.

Angel investors are good too. However, not only are they rare to come by, but they would also demand equity of business of the money they invested in it. All of the ways to fund your business would always come with a cost. That said, all you have to do is to pick the one that you think is best and make the most out of it. Hence, here are several ways for you to fund your business.

Self-funding

Self-funding, commonly known as bootstrapping, is a way for you to leverage your own money for your business. That said, you will shoulder the capital alone and the operational costs, development, etc. The money you get from self-funding can come from different sources, such as your family and friends, savings account, and 401k.

With self-funding, you can retain your business’s overall control, which means all development and progress will be controlled by you alone. However, with great power comes great responsibility, as in taking charge of everything, which would also mean you’ll be carrying all the costs and responsibilities of the business alone. There are also other risks,such as overspending most of your money on your business or bankruptcy.

Crowdfunding

If you are looking for a crowdfunding site, there are a lot of them on the internet. Crowdfunding sites are a good source of low-cost projects like documentary films or other creative projects. However, you can also use it to fund your business. With crowdfunding, you can earn some serious cash if people find it exciting or fun.

That means you’ll be relying alone on people’s kindness. Also, crowdfunding can take a long time to accumulate cash, and you can only use it once. It’s not a long-term source of money.

However, it’s easy to use. You’ll have to set an amount and give it a deadline and tell your friends and family to join in and pledge money. Usually, creators tend to give off rewards for people who gave money. For example, book authors usually give free books once they publish their books with crowdfunding. These books will be given to those people who helped them fund their creative endeavors.

Purchase Order Financing

There are a lot of factors that can affect a business’ cash flow. One of these is seasonality. Seasonality can have a significant impact on a business’ supply and demand. For example, if you are a manufacturer of Christmas paraphernalia, like gift wrappers and Christmas cards, your business would only boom whenever the Christmas season rolls over. But during late January towards August, your income would be minimal.

That said, if you’re a manufacturer and your goods are not always in high demand, you’d continuously be stressing out about where to get money to manufacture those goods once the season starts again.

This is where purchase order financing comes in. There are many purchase order financing organizations that you can find in the market, and what they do is extend help to those manufacturers by offering them loans for their goods. Once those goods are sold, a percentage of the profit will be given to them as payment for the loan.

Business Loans

Because of COVID-19, the credit crisis has begun once again. Most businesses are struggling because of their cash flow being impacted by lockdowns and travel restrictions. This means that there will be fewer customers and thus, less profit.

Not only that, banks worldwide are having a hard time processing the sudden surge of people and businesses asking for loans. This would mean that you will have a hard time having those loans approved.

Fortunately, there are a lot of online lenders that are offering loans that are not only accessible but are also affordable and easy for most people. Also, the approvals would only take a day at most, and you’ll receive the funds by the next business day, which is great when you need the money urgently.

Takeaway

The tips above are only several of the ways you can fund your business, and of course, all of them are only applicable in certain situations. We have to be smart to earn money during these challenging times until the pandemic ceases and we can operate normally again.