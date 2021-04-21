3 Technologies That are Fundamentally Important for Your Business

We live in an era when technology is changing rapidly. Look at any market, from ATM machines to mobile phones – everything has changed in the last decade or two. Concepts such as Amazon Go are changing how we do business, and entrepreneurs everywhere must understand the importance of this change. Businesses must evolve with strategic planning.

Businesses must adopt new technologies to move ahead of the competition.

However, implementing those changes isn’t exactly as easy as it might appear on

paper. The transformation requires investment and effort, and hence not every

new technology would be worth the extra endeavour.

To help you make the right decision, check out the following three

technologies that can catapult growth when implemented into a business:

1. Remote work tools to help schedule

virtual meetings and conferences.

Today’s small business doesn’t employ on-site workers. Instead, like

other places in the world, many have chosen to work with freelancers and

outsource talent within the country as well as from all parts of the globe.

While this type of working arrangement offers so many benefits, there also are

some challenges.

According to Nextiva’s COO, “Staff can run into a whole host of problems when they’re working remotely. They won’t always have constant access to their manager. It’s crucial to create a process for this as soon as you start working from home. For example, you can create a Google Form for people to complete when they need help with a specific task.” He further explains, “The remaining 10% of your problems while working remotely are tech-related. You might have a tool go down or a faulty internet connection. Establish a process for each scenario you can imagine. It’s the easiest way to prepare yourself for any problems as you transition to a remote-first workplace.”

Having a virtual team that works together to complete projects requires

good communication and access to information.

When it comes down to team communications – virtual meetings, SMS, audio

or video conference calls, faxes and VoIP calls – resources like Nextiva

federate business communications under one umbrella. Tools like as Nextiva,

Zoom, Skype and Google Hangouts are great solutions for companies that want

reliability, security and peace of mind.

2. Marketing and project automation.

Marketing is the lifeblood of any business. No business can grow and

find success without effective marketing. In today’s dynamic world, marketing

requires a ton of knowledge and, of course, money.

Marketing is all about telling people what you have to offer. While it might sound like a very basic concept, in actuality, it is quite a complex process involving a lot of research, as well as risks. You need to prepare demographic profiles to know who exactly to target, and how. If you keep marketing your product or service to the wrong people, you will not achieve solid results. Marketing automation increases your chances of gaining qualified leads by up to 451 percent.

If you want to end up with a nice balance sheet, you have to be mindful of all the different marketing aspects This is where marketing automation comes into play. About 50 percent of companies are using some type of automation tool, and about 77 percent agreed that marketing automation helps improve their sales.

There are several marketing automation tools from which to choose. Most of the software options are paid but offer free trials, so you can carefully selectwhatever marketing automation software, such as Marketo and Pardot, works best for you.

3. Analytics and predictive analysis.

As mentioned, it is very important to understand the demographic

profiles of existing and potential customers. However, merely knowing who you

are targeting is not enough. You also need to gather information on potential

buyers to ensure you make sales.

Companies do business based on predictions, but sometimes those predictions can be wrong, costing the company a lot of money. The more precise you are in your predictions, the better. Tools like Google Analytics help you make these predictions precisely.

So, are there just three technologies that businesses need to adapt? Not

really. Businesses need to improve how they make

payments, they need to work on how they communicate with clients, etc. But, you

will need the first three technologies first.