In a recent Forbes article, Carmine Gallo highlights the mindset that drove America's Golden Age of Entrepreneurship from the late 1800s to the early 1900s. Gallo notes that during this period, entrepreneurs like Thomas Edison and Henry Ford revolutionized industry and changed the world with their inventions and innovations.
According to Gallo, the mindset that drove these entrepreneurs was a relentless pursuit of knowledge, a willingness to take risks, and a desire to solve big problems. They also had a strong work ethic and a passion for what they were doing. These traits, Gallo argues, are still essential for success in entrepreneurship today. Entrepreneurs of the Golden Age were not afraid to fail. In fact, they often failed multiple times before achieving success. They learned from their failures and used that knowledge to improve their products and processes. Golden Age entrepreneurs were driven by a sense of purpose. They saw themselves as making a positive impact on the world, and this gave them the motivation to keep going even in the face of obstacles.
To illustrate how entrepreneurs are embracing the qualities of past successful entrepreneurs, let's take a closer look at some current entrepreneurs who are making an impact in their respective fields.
One entrepreneur who embodies the qualities of the Golden Age is Jason Zuccari. Jason Zuccari of Hamilton Insurance Agency is also the founder of BeneBee, a smartphone app that offers both employers and employees a wealth of insurance information. The app includes functions including enrollment guides, a comparative search for prescription drugs, personalized handbooks, and dedicated, round-the-clock customer service. Zuccari also created BeneLink Connect, an enterprise-oriented platform that aids in data processing, billing, and enrollment. Since America's healthcare system is intricate and difficult to find the best coverage, consumers have been looking for a solution like BeneBee.
Or Dori is a key player in Luxuri, a Miami-based luxury real estate brokerage, property management, and vacation rental company. As a member of the leadership team, Dori oversees the property management division as well as many important aspects of the luxury concierge service. This role has significant externalities as the vacation rental experience Luxuri offers ultimately translates into ROI. Dori's meticulous oversight and attention to detail ensure that investors' properties are well-maintained and generate a high return on investment. Dori's extensive network within the Miami entertainment industry has enabled him to connect Luxuri's clients with the city's best food, festivities, and activities, including yacht charters and exotic car rentals. This level of personalized service is what sets Luxuri apart and creates lasting impressions of both the company and the city. Dori's expertise extends beyond his social connections; he is also responsible for the consistent branding and development of Luxuri's online presence as well.
While both of these entrepreneurs operate in different industries and have unique approaches to entrepreneurship, they all share a common mindset that is key to achieving success: a relentless pursuit of knowledge, a willingness to take risks, and a desire to solve big problems.
By following in the footsteps of past successful entrepreneurs and embodying these qualities, these entrepreneurs are driving innovation and progress in their industries, just as the entrepreneurs of the Golden Age did over a century ago