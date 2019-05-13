14 Teenager’s First Concert in the City

We all remember our first going to a famous band gig. A crowd of people, excitement, first time alone in the city with friends, a couple of drinks and so on. But now, as an adult and parent yourself, can you imagine how your parents felt while you were out there with friends.

Now, you are a parent of a teenager and have to let him go out to a great gig. You know how your child feels: excited and happy to go to his favourite band’s concert. But you are also aware of all the risks that follow one night out with friends. You want to know who is he going out with, where will they go before the concert, who will be there. You know it is possible he will have a couple of drinks more.

How to be relaxed when your teenager is at the concert?

Today, with all the modern technology available, some applications let you track your teenager’s mobile phone and see his whereabouts as well as other actions he has on the internet. Those applications are easy to install, and your child doesn’t even have to know you are tracking his mobile, as some of these applications, such as Highster mobile spy, can work in a covert mode.

Those applications are available for both Android and iOS. But let’s see what their possibilities are.

Tracking the location of your teenager – After the installation of the application to your teenager’s mobile, you can follow the location directly from your mobile, and be sure the kid is exactly where he said. There is no worry he will be at someplace else. Even if it is so, you know where he is and where to find him with friends.

Prevent child meeting with strangers – With these applications, it is possible to check the text and chat messages, even Snapchat, and see who your child is talking with. If there is a stranger or suspicious adult person in his conversations, you can talk to your child and prevent him or her meeting unwanted strangers. And you will also be aware of inappropriate content your teenager might send or receive in messages.

Checking the contacts in the address book – Knowing who is in your teenager’s address book, gives you the insight of the persons he is talking to, or meeting with.

There are some other features that you will see after checking the reviews of those applications online.

Mobile tracking applications are a good and discreet way to spy on your child and make sure he is out there safe enjoying a great time at the gig with his friends, without doubting you have an eye on him all the time.

Once you feel that your child is reliable enough and you trust him, you can uninstall mobile tracking application easily. But if it makes you feel secure and calm while your beloved kid is having the time of his life at the gig, feel free to be a spy for your child’s security sake.