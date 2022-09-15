Videos are one of the most forms of online entertainment. A critical aspect of videos is how they make complicated subjects much easier to understand; this is done through the whiteboard animation format. Businesses can use this format to their advantage, explaining to people about their company and what their brand is about.
So let’s explore the top whiteboard animation software out there, so you can choose the best one for your explainer videos.
1. Doratoon
Doratoon is about helping you create professional whiteboard animations with the least effort possible. You also don’t need any animation experience prior to using Doratoon, yet the final result will most likely be clean enough for distribution.
Doratoon helps you accomplish this level of professionalism through its vast library of royalty-free assets and powerful animation tools.
Features
A vast library of resources include templates, animated characters, stock props, background images, photos, videos, and more.
Several animation effects and motion graphics will help your animations stand out from the crowd and give life to even the most uncomplicated whiteboard videos.
AI intelligent drawing will smoothen your animation curves, making the final result much cleaner.
Auto lip sync makes the video more believable without any extra work from your side.
Text-to-Speech conversion function is great when you don’t want to do voice-overs yourself and want your whiteboard animation software to handle it for you.
Pros
Supports HD quality videos
Highly customizable to the preferences of the audience
Fast rendering
Millions of royalty-free assets
Beginner friendly
Cons
No app support for Android devices
2. Powtoon
Powtoon allows you to create interactive experiences through whiteboard animations. You get access to ready-to-use presentation templates, custom layouts, and over 1 million stock photos.
The presentation templates allow you to get into the implementation process as the design part is already handled for you. You can also change the design behind some of your previous work, giving it a new look and opening the window of repurposing old content for your audience.
Powtoon also allows several users to work on the same project simultaneously. This allows for better teamwork opportunities.
Features
Share your presentation with the office through a single click, allowing you to present both through your camera and your computer screen at the same time.
It can be used in both Spanish and English.
Enables multiple people to work simultaneously on a single project
Pros
Better teamwork opportunities
Available in multiple languages
Cons
Expensive
3. Animaker
Great for live-action videos, Animaker is more cartoon focused and provides a great platform for beginners and non-designers to make animated videos. Although not the best for whiteboard-type videos, you can still achieve the desired effect through a little tweaking.
Animaker is also cloud-based, which means you can access the software anywhere you like without installing anything. There are several pre-built templates to choose from, along with other 100M+ stock photos and videos.
Animaker also comes with a diverse character builder that you can use to create several different characters for your videos.
Features
Voice-overs in 25 different languages allow you to create animations for a variety of different audiences
A diverse character creator allows hundreds of characters in a few clicks
Over 100M stock videos and photos
Pros
Has a cloud version allowing for easier access
Multiple language support for voice-overs
Cons
Does not follow the classic whiteboard style
4. Biteable
Backed by Shutterstock resources, Biteable is a software best for creating explainer videos, social media marketing videos, and presentations. It’s more focused on marketing and allows brands to add branding to every video with a few simple clicks. You also get access to 85,000+ royalty-free media from Shutterstock for your videos.
Templates are also there and are divided into categories for easier use. You can choose templates from business, portfolio, corporate, real estate, and other types. A wide variety of templates also means there is a template for every scenario, enabling you to create your animations faster.
Features
Automatically fetch your brand to apply to your videos
Templates are organized into broad categories
Pros
Premium library of tracks and sounds
Analytics to see the progress of your videos
Beginner-friendly creation process as no designer skills are required
Cons
Expensive
5. Moovly
Moovly is an online animation software that can help you create marketing, promotional, and explainer videos. It also lacks the traditional whiteboard animation style; however, you can still create engaging videos through this software.
Moreover, it also comes with collaboration tools and will allow your fellow teammates to comment on your current work, providing opportunities for improvements or adjustments. Subtitles in several languages can also be applied along with artificial voice-overs.
Features
Good collaboration tools make Moovly great for businesses.
Completely online based, allowing for better accessibility.
An excellent library of royalty-free assets.
One-click broadcast to all video streaming platforms such as Vimeo, YouTube, etc.
Pros
Multilingual
Affordable pricing
Cons
Lack of better templates
Limited free tracks
6. Doodly
If you’re looking for beginner-friendly whiteboard animation software, then Doodly can help you to get the most professional-looking videos.
It is one of the most frequently used applications offering ease of use to its user with an intuitive interface. All you need to do is drag and drop the elements, shapes, or media you want to add to your canvas, and the app will automatically draw stuff for you.
Features
Export multiple images in a single video
Thousands of photos by professional artists customized to match specific categories
Green board, blackboard, and glass board animation modes
Smart draw technology to draw and upload images
Pre-licensed sound effects and music
Pros
Easy to use
Frequent updates
Quick customer support
Custom image support
Cons
Internet needed
Limited audio features
No free trial
7. Vyond
One of the most classic apps that have evolved into animation like today is Vyond started as Goanimate. It is a well-known whiteboard animation app providing you with different features for animating all types of promotional and contemporary videos. You can make tutorials, training videos, as well academic-based videos.
Features
A vast range of templates
Royalty-free media, including music, videos, graphics, etc.
Customization options to create characters
Pros
Custom animation options
Versatile
Powerful tools
Cons
Costly
Only for businesses and enterprise
8. Renderforest
Renderforest is another powerful animation tool that can help you design corporate-style logos, promotional videos, tutorials, as well as slideshows. It could be an ideal tool for a simple art style that even beginners can use without technical skills. You’ll also find many editing and customization options to create the best possible whiteboard animation.
Features
Suggests music based on your animation
Free-to-use templates
Undo and redo button
Predicts new scene using AI
Preferable for building website
Pros
Simple to use
Cost-effective
Ideal for freelancers and beginners
Cons
Only basic features in the free trial
9. Animoto
For those who are looking for a video slideshow solution in whiteboard style animation, then Animoto is an excellent choice. It is a web-based intuitive software where users can create diverse business and marketing videos to express their creative concepts.
Besides, you can easily use this software without having a tech-savvy background and several customization tools to get your unique videos.
Features
High-quality video in HD format 1080p
More than 3000 pre-licensed music tracks
Add text with different fonts, sizes, styles, color
Custom templates
Different video display styles
Pros
Beginner friendly
A vast range of features
Cost-effective
Cons
Slideshow only
10. Adobe
Adobe is the primary franchise that people prefer when animating professionally. It offers a vast range of editing software for pc, just like Adobe Animate.
This platform is designed to help you with animation and works wonders in whiteboard art. It allows you to make changes or create your animations from scratch. You can export your videos in multiple formats, including exclusives like AVI and MXF.
Features
100 GB of cloud storage
Automatic video reformatting
Managing curve adjustments
Automatically reformat your videos
3D render available
Pros
Interactive and realistic animation
Multiple export platforms
Thousands of different tools
Cons
Meant for professionals
11. Pencil2D
Pencil2D is a simple and free animation software that relies on traditional animation techniques to prepare your animated video. The software requires great expertise in animation and design and will take a substantial amount of your time to create a whiteboard video.
On the brighter side, the software is entirely free, open-source, and has a great community behind it. You can also contribute to the development of the software if you want through their dedicated website.
Features
Robust animation tools
Works on Windows, macOS, Linux & FreeBSD
Great for those who have expertise in animation
Pros
Support for multiple platforms
Simple interface
Free
Cons
Not ideal for marketing teams or business environments
No royalty-free resources
Steep learning curve
12. TruScribe
If you are looking for software that makes the animation process easier but does not deviate from the classic whiteboard animation style, TruScribe is a must-try.
The tool is wholly online-based and allows people with no animation experience to create beautiful, engaging whiteboard animation videos. You also get tools such as modern machine voice-over and easy online accessibility.
Features
Artificial voice-over for your videos
Follows the classic whiteboard animation design
Also available on Android for creating videos on-the-go
Whiteboard animation with handwriting effect
Pros
Has a great handwriting effect
Completely online
Hand-drawn infographics
Cons
Needs more templates
FAQs
What is whiteboard animation
In whiteboard animations, viewers are shown static images drawn by a hand on the screen. This is often followed by a narration to give context to the static images.
Is whiteboard animation outdated?
Whiteboard animation videos can make a message more memorable and engaging. They also make complex topics both fun and easier to understand.
Is whiteboard animation easy?
Making traditional whiteboard animation can be a difficult task and will be time-consuming. You can instead make the animation process much easier through one of the powerful tools mentioned above.
How long does it take to make a whiteboard video?
To create a single video, traditional methods take much longer, such as weeks. With tools such as Doratoon, you can get one ready in a couple of hours.
Conclusion
At the end of this guide, you will now have all you need to get started with your own animated whiteboard video. Just make sure to choose the right software before you get started.
Our preference is Doratoon due to the number of features and resources you get, making the animation process cost and time effective.