10 Questions to Ask Before Purchasing a Home Warranty

Many homeowners turn to home warranty companies to help with repairs and replacements throughout their home. Oftentimes, home warranties offer quick and convenient repairs, making the event of a break less stressful for homeowners.

If you are looking to purchase a home warranty for your home, it’s important to have a full understanding of your options before choosing a company to work with. Many plans can have hidden fees or terms not publicly available, so you’ll want to ask the right questions to help make an informed decision. Once you are informed, you can pick a plan from one of the top home warranty companies.

Here are ten of the best questions to ask home warranty companies before purchasing a plan.

1. How quickly can I have repairs done?

Part of home warranties being convenient is the short response time for repair requests. Ask your potential home warranty company what the average time it takes for a repairman or woman to come out to your home to make a repair or replacement.

2. Are there any hidden fees?

Sometimes, home warranty companies may have hidden fees not openly discussed with a simple quote. Be sure to ask if there are any extra or hidden fees you can expect and avoid, and to get the true cost of a plan.

3. What happens if I don’t make any claims, or too many claims?

Some plans may incur price raises or changes if no claims or too many claims are processed within a time period. In the event either of these happen, you’ll want to be clear on any potential changes in price.

4. What are the restrictions on replacements?

Some companies may only replace appliances or systems with certain brands, or within a certain value. Ask if there are any restrictions or limitations to replacements.

5. What is covered, exactly?

While most plans have a complete layout of what they cover, it never hurts to ask a representative to get a full understanding of the nitty-gritty details the plan you’re looking into.

6. What happens if I don’t like a completed repair?

If you get a faulty repair or simply don’t like how it was repaired, it’s worth it to ask the home warranty company how they may handle a situation like this. You certainly wouldn’t want to be stuck with a bad repair, so be clear on this before purchasing a plan.

7. Will service trips cost me?

A lot of home warranty plans will charge you for a service trip. Ask about any service trip fees, and what the difference is between a regular trip and an emergency trip.

8. What is included in my payments?

You should understand exactly what you get with the price you pay. Are all broken parts that are repaired or replaced included in the price, or are there certain pieces that cost extra to replace?

What if I have an emergency?

Emergency visits can come with hefty expenses due to the immediate response of the home warranty company. It’s good to be aware of any expenses before any emergency calls are made, just so you aren’t shocked by any extra fees.

How do you determine whether to repair or replace?

How do home warranties decide whether to repair or replace an appliance or system? Learning the reasoning behind the decisions can help you avoid any unnecessary costs in the future.