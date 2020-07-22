10 Best CBD Lube and Lubricants for Sale in 2020

Need a little spark in the bedroom? Before your fantasies get away from you, what about a new twist on an old favorite? We’re talking about CBD lube! CBD’s popularity has hit an all-time high. It’s everywhere, including the boudoir. There are plenty of user reviews that say weed lube may be the secret to supercharging sex. Users have lauded CBD lube for helping with pain, dryness, discomfort, or even anxiety when it comes to sex. This may be sensitive for some, but weed lube helps with that too. So, what do you look for when buying a CBD lube? We’ve got you covered with a list of the top 10 CBD lubes out today and answers to the most asked questions. Let’s dim the lights, pour some wine, and dive in, shall we?

10 Best CBD Lube and CBD Sex Lube that you can buy right now

Weed lube is personal, but one thing’s for sure, you can have a lot of fun trying to find your favorite. To make sure you’re safe and satisfied, we’ve compiled a list of our top 10 favorites.

“O” by Dani Pepper™, the orgasm enhancer is our favorite CBD lube by far. This brand was created by women for women with clean, fun, and inviting packaging. Dani Pepper’s quality and proprietary blend are what really give you your bang for your buck. In particular, Kava Kava root stimulates your system, much like THC, but without the high.

Dani Pepper “O” Orgasm Enhancer activates 250 mg of CBD as well as Kava Kava for stimulation, Organic Whole Leaf Aloe Vera for its soothing properties, and Vitamin C to help with your skin. This weed lube is free of GMOs, parabens, and waxes. It is also cruelty-free and vegan-friendly. Purportedly, this CBD lube helps with pain and discomfort while increasing sexual arousal.

As a water-based weed lube, you can use it with any type of condom or toy. What’s great about Dani Pepper “O” Orgasm Enhancer CBD lube is that it’s made using nano-technology, which means that the CBD is more bioavailable. In other words, the CBD is made into nano-sized particles that can penetrate deep into the skin to provide localized relief.

Dani Pepper “O” Orgasm Enhancer has an enjoyable scent, unlike some other CBD lubes. It’s no wonder there are so many people singing the praises of Dani Pepper. For the best boost in the bedroom, this weed lube is the way to go. If you live in California or Canada, you can buy a THC version – a weed lube. All you need to do is search for your local “dispensary near me”.

Dani Pepper CBD Lube CBD Lube Attributes Is this CBD lube created with Nano-Technology CBD? Yes Is this CBD Lube water-based? Yes Is this CBD Lube safe to use with condoms? Yes Is this CBD Lube safe to use with sex toys? Yes Is this CBD lube infused with ingredients for added benefits? Yes Can you buy CBD lube in Canada? Yes Can you buy CBD lube in the United States? Yes Is there a THC Weed lube version? Yes

2. GoLove CBD Intimate Lubricant

Using 200 mg of CBD derived from American hemp grown to organic standards, this CBD lube purportedly can ease anxiety and pain as well as relax pelvic muscles and increase blood flow. Because this weed lube is water-based, it may also moisturize and soothe irritation. GoLove uses special glass to bottle their lubricant because plastics absorb 10% of cannabinoids. Furthermore, glass helps protect from light degradation. Created by Dr. Sadie Allison, sexologist and author, you can be confident that it’s formulated with your safety and satisfaction in mind.

Go Love CBD Intimate Lubricant CBD Lube Attributes Is this CBD lube created with Nano-Technology CBD? No Is this CBD Lube water-based? Yes Is this CBD Lube safe to use with condoms? Yes Is this CBD Lube safe to use with sex toys? Yes Is this CBD lube infused with ingredients for added benefits? No Can you buy CBD lube in Canada? No Can you buy CBD lube in the United States? Yes Is there a THC Weed lube version? No

3. Foria Wellness Awaken Arousal Oil

Foria is known for ushering in the weed lube craze. Foria is a female-focused brand and uses broad-spectrum CBD for their CBD lube. Awaken Arousal Oil uses botanical oils to create a soothing scent. The ingredients used are chosen explicitly for purportedly being aphrodisiacs. People report that it helped with dryness and was actually quite arousing. Foria has been around for a while and is well-reviewed. While these oils are vegan and sustainable, they cannot be used with condoms. This weed lube does not use nano-technology, which means that it is not as bioavailable as other CBD lubricants on the list.

Foria Wellness Awaken Arousal Oil CBD Lube Attributes Is this CBD lube created with Nano-Technology CBD? No Is this CBD Lube water-based? No Is this CBD Lube safe to use with condoms? No Is this CBD Lube safe to use with sex toys? No Is this CBD lube infused with ingredients for added benefits? No Can you buy CBD lube in Canada? No Can you buy CBD lube in the United States? Yes Is there a THC Weed lube version? No

4. Uncle Bud’s CBD Hemp Extract Personal Lubricant

With 60 mg of CBD, this CBD lube is plant-based and uses pure hemp seed oil for added health benefits. Reduce friction with this long-lasting lubricant. Uncle Bud’s CBD Hemp Extract Personal Lubricant is water-based and provides a smooth experience. It moisturizes and is safe to use with condoms. There’s a distinct tangerine aroma that’s quite pleasing. Made in the USA, this weed lube is non-GMO, free of paraben, not tested on animals, and made with USDA Certified Organic Hemp Seed oil. Their proprietary formula is known as CANATREX™.

Uncle Bud’s CBD Hemp Extract Personal Lubricant CBD Lube Attributes Is this CBD lube created with Nano-Technology CBD? No Is this CBD Lube water-based? Yes Is this CBD Lube safe to use with condoms? Yes Is this CBD Lube safe to use with sex toys? Yes Is this CBD lube infused with ingredients for added benefits? No Can you buy CBD lube in Canada? No Can you buy CBD lube in the United States? Yes Is there a THC Weed lube version? No

5. Jack Knob Polish

As the name suggests, this CBD lube targets men. This weed lube was developed to help men control their sexual experience so that they can last longer. The formulation is water-based so that you can use it with condoms and silicone toys. Jack’s Knob Polish is non-scented and slippery. It purportedly increases arousal and provides a warming sensation. Another bonus is that this weed lube is on the more affordable side of the price scale. There are two sizes you can choose from; one contains 30 mg of CBD while the other contains 100 mg.

Jack Knob Polish CBD Lube Attributes Is this CBD lube created with Nano-Technology CBD? No Is this CBD Lube water-based? No Is this CBD Lube safe to use with condoms? No Is this CBD Lube safe to use with sex toys? No Is this CBD lube infused with ingredients for added benefits? No Can you buy CBD lube in Canada? No Can you buy CBD lube in the United States? Yes Is there a THC Weed lube version? No

6. Infinite CBD Big Bang

This CBD lube doubles as a massage oil as it’s not sticky and absorbs quickly. It is made from hemp grown and refined in Colorado. With 150 mg of CBD isolate, Infinite CBD Big Bang purportedly increases libido, soothes, and promotes a bit of tingling. Coconut Oil moisturizes and lubricates. Jojoba Oil sustains lubrication. Vitamin E increases blood flow and helps with hormone production. Vanilla Essential Oil increases libido in men and women. Orange Essential Oil promotes sexual energy. Ylang Ylang Essential Oil acts as an aphrodisiac. Clary Sage Essential Oil helps women’s pH.

Infinite CBD Big Bang CBD Lube Attributes Is this CBD lube created with Nano-Technology CBD? No Is this CBD Lube water-based? No Is this CBD Lube safe to use with condoms? No Is this CBD Lube safe to use with sex toys? No Is this CBD lube infused with ingredients for added benefits? No Can you buy CBD lube in Canada? No Can you buy CBD lube in the United States? Yes Is there a THC Weed lube version? No

7. Ananda Hemp Bliss Intimate Oil

With 250 mg of full-spectrum CBD, Ananda Hemp Bliss Intimate Oil is one of the most potent CBD lubricants out there. Anandamide is the molecule that helps with emotions. CBD interacts with anandamide to help you handle stress. Ananda uses essential oils to help enhance sensation. Peppermint and black pepper cool and heat while cacao seed butter acts as an aphrodisiac. The drawbacks are that this CBD lube is on the pricier side of the spectrum and that it’s an oil-based lube, which means that you cannot use it with condoms.

Ananda Hemp Bliss Intimate Oil CBD Lube Attributes Is this CBD lube created with Nano-Technology CBD? No Is this CBD Lube water-based? No Is this CBD Lube safe to use with condoms? No Is this CBD Lube safe to use with sex toys? No Is this CBD lube infused with ingredients for added benefits? No Can you buy CBD lube in Canada? No Can you buy CBD lube in the United States? Yes Is there a THC Weed lube version? No

8. Kush Queen Ignite

Quick, strong, and safe to use with latex condoms, this CBD lube is well-liked by many users. Though the scent is not appealing, Kush Queen Ignite is made in the US and contains no added essential oils, which is good if you’re allergic. The downside is that this weed lube does not use Nano-technology, which means that the absorption and bioavailability aren’t as high as they could be. In other words, while potent, Kush Queen Ignite could be even stronger.

Kush Queen Ignite CBD Lube Attributes Is this CBD lube created with Nano-Technology CBD? No Is this CBD Lube water-based? No Is this CBD Lube safe to use with condoms? No Is this CBD Lube safe to use with sex toys? No Is this CBD lube infused with ingredients for added benefits? No Can you buy CBD lube in Canada? No Can you buy CBD lube in the United States? Yes Is there a THC Weed lube version? No

9. Unbound Dazy CBD Lube

This company is geared towards women and has a very playful, retro website designed for a younger audience. Unbound even sells sex toys, jewelry, and accessories. Unbound also has a magazine to educate, entertain, and help people explore their sex lives. This weed lube is water-based so that it can be used with latex condoms. It is also odorless, not very sticky, and doesn’t leave a big mess. It cleans up quickly, which is a nice bonus. It also purportedly creates a warming sensation for male users.

Unbound Dazy CBD Lube CBD Lube Attributes Is this CBD lube created with Nano-Technology CBD? No Is this CBD Lube water-based? Yes Is this CBD Lube safe to use with condoms? Yes Is this CBD Lube safe to use with sex toys? Yes Is this CBD lube infused with ingredients for added benefits? No Can you buy CBD lube in Canada? No Can you buy CBD lube in the United States? Yes Is there a THC Weed lube version? No

10. Privy Peach Sensation Intensifying Erotic Oil

This CBD comes as a hardened balm and not liquid at room temperature. You must warm it up with your hands for it to feel like more traditional lubes as it melts upon body contact. In its liquid form, this CBD lube helps with friction and can even be used as a massage oil. Users enjoy the scent of vanilla, lavender, jasmine, and mint. This weed lube is full-spectrum and made of hemp-infused coconut oil. As such, it cannot be used with latex condoms and can be messy. Some male users, though, say this CBD lube creates a warming sensation.

Privy Peach Sensation Intensifying Erotic Oil CBD Lube Attributes Is this CBD lube created with Nano-Technology CBD? No Is this CBD Lube water-based? No Is this CBD Lube safe to use with condoms? No Is this CBD Lube safe to use with sex toys? No Is this CBD lube infused with ingredients for added benefits? No Can you buy CBD lube in Canada? No Can you buy CBD lube in the United States? Yes Is there a THC Weed lube version? No

Why use a CBD sex lube?

Sex! It’s one of the better things in life for sure, but it can be frustrating if you’re not enjoying it to the fullest. Aside from being ridiculously enjoyable, there are actual health benefits, too. Sleep, immunity, and lowered blood pressure are just three things with which sex helps. Of course, sex and intimacy can also make you feel closer to your partner and yourself.

So, it can be disheartening when sex is painful. If you experience discomfort, lubricants can help. On their own, lubricants provide a smooth glide and protection for sensitive tissues. Whether you need to light the fire or keep the fire going, lubricants can be used in all stages of sex. Now, add the potential therapeutic benefits of CBD, and you’ve got a full-blown inferno.

What are some of the benefits of CBD Lube?

CBD lubricants are relatively new, so the vast majority of evidence is anecdotal. There haven’t been enough CBD studies to say what CBD can help with definitively. The results of these limited studies have been promising, though. CBD lube purportedly:

Relaxes both body and mind. Tension can build up if you’re with a new partner or especially if you’re expecting the experience to be unpleasant.

Reduce Pain. CBD lube users report that it helped with the pain associated with intercourse, including vaginal tearing.

Provide Balance. The prevailing thought is that CBD affects the endocannabinoid system, which regulates homeostasis. Homeostasis has a hand in many bodily functions, including sexual functions, meaning CBD can potentially affect your sex drive.

Promotes Calm. People also report being able to be more in control. CBD purportedly calms, which can help you stay in the moment and not get overheated, so to speak. In other words, weed lube may be able to help you last a little longer or enjoy longer playtimes, which may result in stronger orgasms.

Reduce Anxiety. Many people get anxious before and during sex. They can also get lost in thought, thinking about the stresses of the moment or the day. Purportedly, CBD gets you out of your own way and allows you to focus on the moment.

Improves circulation. When blood flow increases in the sexual organs, you feel sexual arousal. CBD lube is derived from hemp, which opens the blood vessels and promotes blood flow around the genitals, where you’ll be applying it. As more blood flows into this area, the genitals become more sensitive, and your sexual experience is more intense, which means better orgasms. Whether it’s a relaxing sensation, pain regulation, or increased sensitivity, people have some success with weed lube.

How to buy the best CBD lube?

Purchasing CBD lube can be an adventure. The FDA has not fully regulated CBD, so there are many products out there that are inferior or even illegal. There has to be a level of caution when going down this road. You must understand what ingredients are in the lube beyond the CBD. Other than that, answer the following questions:

1. Is it organic?

Make sure that the ingredients are natural and grown to organic standards. Hemp easily absorbs contaminants, which may then be found in residual amounts in the CBD. Like anything else you put in your body, you want the weed lube to be non-GMO and free of toxins like heavy metals and pesticides.

2. What are the ingredients, and what are their benefits?

If the lube is silicone-based, it can be used with latex condoms and is longer-lasting. Water-based lube can also be used with latex condoms but do not last as long. Oil-based condoms can’t be used with latex condoms.

Some companies add essential oils or vitamins for added benefits. Make sure you’re not allergic to anything found in the lube.

3. Where was the CBD sourced, and how was it extracted?

Commercial hemp grown in the US must follow strict regulations. If CBD is sourced outside of the US, in China, for example, it does not have to go through the same safety protocols. Plus, hemp and CBD that is imported has more opportunities to come in contact with contaminants.

Supercritical CO2 extraction is the most efficient and safest way to remove CBD from hemp. The downside is that it’s quite a pricey process. This expense may be reflected in the price of the product. In contrast, solvent extraction is cheaper but may leave residual toxic solvents in the CBD.

4. Are the products independently tested?

Third-party lab testing is an industry-standard for trustworthy CBD companies. These lab tests verify the level and purity of CBD and other cannabinoids in the lube. They also can detect the presence of toxins like heavy metals.

Can you use CBD oil as lube?

CBD oil can break down latex condoms. What’s more, CBD lube is explicitly formulated as a lubricant, and oils are designed to be ingested. Check the ingredients to make sure nothing is harmful. Alcohols (virtually any ingredient ending in “-ol”) should be avoided because they can dry you out, and avoid sugars like glycerin that may cause infection.

Can You Eat CBD Lube?

Yes, but we wouldn’t necessarily recommend it. While some may taste better than others, we recommend taking a CBD tincture or gummy because those are specifically designed to be ingested. That said, accidentally or purposefully ingesting weed lube won’t harm you.

Can You Use CBD Lube With Condoms?

It all depends on what the lube and condoms are made of because water-based and silicone lubes are fine to use with condoms. However, oil-based lubes like those made which coconut oil cannot be used with latex condoms because they will degrade them.

What Ingredients Should You Avoid?

You can’t use latex condoms with oil-based lubes, including coconut oil lubes. You should avoid using silicone-based lubes if you’re using silicone toys. Look for sugars like glycerin that could potentially cause a yeast infection. Lastly, ingredients ending in “-ol” are most likely alcohols. These alcohols should be avoided because they can dry out your genitals.

Final Word on CBD Lube

From pelvic pain and irritation to stress and anxiety, there could be many reasons why sex isn’t as good as it should be. Sexual lubricants have been around for a while, but now people can enjoy them with the benefits of CBD. Whether you’re looking for pain relief, getting out of your head, or experiencing a stronger orgasm, CBD lube purportedly helps with all of these things. If you’re wondering, lube is not’ the only thing CBD is good for, you can check out the best cbd oils for yourself here, the best cbd gummies for pain, cbd vape pens and you can even buy cbd oil for your dogs. Reviewers use weed lube for performance anxiety, discomfort, dryness, muscle relaxation, pelvic issues, painful intercourse, and general problems with libido and arousal.

There are three types of lubes: silicone-based, water-based, or oil-based. It’s imperative to note that oil-based lubricants deteriorate latex condoms and certain toys. They also can leave a mess. Water-based lubes feel different and last a shorter period of time but are easier to clean up. Silicone-based lubricants cannot be used with silicone toys. CBD can be incorporated into any type of lube, so make sure you understand what kind of base is best for your needs.

While we recommend any of the CBD lubes on our list, “O” by Dani Pepper™ is our favorite. True to their name, this weed lube enhances the sexual experience, and reviewers have said that it helps have stronger orgasms. And isn’t that the ultimate in pillow play?