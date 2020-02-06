10 Best CBD Gummies: The Tastiest and Most Effective

For some people, the taste of natural CBD products is a turnoff. Not everybody is a fan of the earthy flavor of hemp, and they need a little extra to help it go down.

That’s why CBD gummies have become all the rage lately. They offer all of the health benefits of CBD in a sugar-coated and infinitely more palatable package. It’s also easier and more convenient to simply pop a gummy in your mouth than to measure out the right amount of oil.

In this article, we’ll look at the top 10 CBD gummies on the market, providing details and background information on each one. Let’s dig in!

1. Penguin CBD Gummies

If you like sour gummy worms, then Penguin CBD’s gummies are the perfect treat for you. They taste so good that you could easily mistake them for the regular candy. That’s probably due to their use of CBD isolate, which has a cleaner and more neutral taste than other CBD extracts.

These rainbow crawlers come in 300 mg bottles that cost $45. Each gummy contains 10 mg of CBD. When it comes to flavor, Penguin easily ranks at the top of this list. They hit the sweet spot.

2. Not Pot CBD Gummies

Not Pot’s CBD gummies come in the form of cute little strawberry-flavored polar bears. You get exactly 30 of them in a bottle, and can order up to three bottles at a time. They also offer a choice between a monthly subscription of $35.99 per month or a one-time purchase of $39.99.

With a name like Not Pot, it’s clear that this company takes a tongue-in-cheek approach to their branding. That doesn’t mean they don’t have a serious side, though. While they try to remain “chill,” this brand isn’t afraid to speak up and support important social causes. Profits from each purchase go toward The Bail Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting against criminal injustice. Now that’s righteous and tasty!

3. Premium Jane CBD Gummies

Premium Jane is a brand committed to quality. Their products are made by a top-notch team of experts in the fields of agriculture, biology and chemistry. They’re also tested by third-party labs in order to ensure they have the purest CBD.

Their gummies are made from totally organic, non-genetically modified hemp grown in the United States. They’re also completely free of animal products, pesticides and other unwanted chemical additives. Oh yeah, and they come in great mixed-berry flavors too.

Premium Jane currently charges $55 per bottle. While they don’t have a subscription plan at the moment, there isn’t a limit to how many bottles you can buy at once.

4. Greenroad CBD Gummies

If variety is what you want, Green Roads should do the trick. They have so many options to choose from, you’ll feel like a kid in a candy store.

Their classic Relax Bears come in a 300 mg bottle or smaller 50 mg packages. Or try their Fruit Bites, featuring five delectable tropical flavors. They also have two amphibian options: The adorable CBD Froggies are available in both sweet and sour forms, and their Relief Toads are specifically formulated to reduce stress and promote relaxation. Finally, they offer Sleepy Z’s, which are 50 mg gummies infused with melatonin that’s perfect for helping you sleep better at night.

If all of the above sounds good to you, you can always go with a Sweet Tooth Bundle, which contains a little of everything for only $34.99. Think of it as a CBD gummy sample platter.

5. Lord Jones CBD Gummies

Sometimes it’s nice to feel fancy. That’s how you’ll feel when you try Lord Jones’ products. I mean, what other CBD gummy comes in a decorative gold-trimmed box?

Each batch of Lord Jones gumdrops is handmade from a combination of “natural fruit flavors, gelatin, citric acid, sugar and the finest broad spectrum CBD extract.” A single box has nine gumdrops inside, with 20 mg of CBD per gumdrop.

Lord Jones’ standard line of gumdrops will cost you $45 per box. There are also limited-edition versions in blood orange ($50 per box) and “sigurberry” ($60 per box) flavors. The latter is an Icelandic berry mixture selected by none other than the famous avant-garde rock band Sigur Rós. Yes, you read that right. Lord Jones doesn’t play around when it comes to giving you a premium experience.

6. PureKana CBD Gummies

One of the appeals of CBD gummies is that they’re discreet and unlikely to draw attention. You can take them anywhere without others getting nosy about it. So it’s a definite selling point that PureKana’s gummies resemble your average fruit snacks or gummy vitamin supplements.

They’re also 100 percent vegan, low carb and contain real fruit-juice concentrate. They’re so flavorful, it’s sometimes hard to eat just one.

PureKana sells their gummies in 500 mg bottles. There are 20 gummies in each bottle, and each gummy provides around 25 mg of CBD. That should pack a nice punch if you ever need something to calm your nerves.

7. CBDistillery CBD Gummies

If you’re in the market for something on the stronger side, check out CBDistillery’s gummies. Each gummy packs a potent 30 mg of CBD, and a whole bottle comes to a whopping total of 900 mg.

If that seems like too much, remember that you can always cut them in half. That way you have a dosage that’s right for you, and you double your supply in the process.

CBDistillery has two forms of gummies at the moment: a regular version and a “Night Time” version with added melatonin. The latter is especially helpful if you have sleep-related issues.

8. MedixCBD Gummies

Medix has quite the selection when it comes to CBD gummies. If we had to choose a standout, it would be their strawberry-lemon flavored Dissoluble CBD Chews. These extra-strength gummies are delectable and melt in your mouth.

They also offer gummy bears in both sweet and sour varieties. These come in 300 mg bottles for $49.99 and smaller 100 mg packages for $16.99.

Other favorites include their Rainbow Bites and Sour Snakes. Both of these come in the same packaging and strength as the gummy bears mentioned above. You can’t go wrong no matter what you choose; they’re all delightfully soft and chewy.

9. Hemp Bombs CBD Gummies

Hemp Bombs is a solid choice if you’re looking for a brand that provides both quantity and quality. Their gummy packages range from 5-count bags ($14.99−$19.99) to 60-count bottles ($99.99−$139.99).

Their gummies come in three varieties: regular, melatonin-enhanced and high-potency blend. The first two types have approximately 15 mg of CBD per gummy, while the high-potency blend has 25 mg per gummy. Thus, the 60-count version has an impressive 1,500 mg in total.

All of Hemp Bombs’s gummies are created using CBD isolate. As a result, they have zero percent THC and don’t produce any psychoactive effects.

10. Highland Pharms CBD Gummies

Highland Pharms makes their products with full-spectrum CBD extract. That means it contains CBC, CBCA, CBG, CBGA, CBD, CBDA, terpenes, phytonutrients and many other beneficial cannabinoid properties. You get the full range of what the hemp plant has to offer.

Their gummies come in 10 mg (200 mg per bottle) doses for $39.95, and 20 mg (400 mg per bottle) doses for $69.95. Generous discounts are available when you buy multiple bottles at once.

It should be noted that Highland Pharms’ gummies contain glucose syrup derived from wheat. If you have a wheat allergy or gluten intolerance, you might want to look elsewhere for your gummy fix.

