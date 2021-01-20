People aren’t always what they seem to be. If you’ve met someone new, it’s a good idea to conduct a discreet background check before taking your relationship further.

With a background check, you’ll be able to vet a person’s history and learn more about them. More importantly, you’ll be able to figure out if they’re trustworthy – or if they have some major skeletons in their closet.

This article contains a handpicked list of the 10 best background check sites on the internet. They’re fast, reliable, and bring you a wealth of data.

Part 1: Instant Checkmate

Instant Checkmate is one of the best-known, more reputable background check services on the planet. It’s been in business since 2010 and is based out of San Diego, CA. You can use this service to background check anyone in the US.

How does it work? It’s simple – you visit the site, enter the person’s full name and location, and click on search. The server uses the information to find and pull up all information available on the person.

Why is Instant Checkmate one of the best background check sites?

1. The data is almost always on-point

You get reliable, actionable data 9 times out of 10. This site has tie-ups with several data brokers a regular citizen can’t always access. Further, it pulls records from billions of public databases. You’ll be able to learn everything – from the person’s finances to criminal history.

2. It’s convenient

Using Instant Checkmate is fast and easy. You can visit the site from any PC or laptop and receive a report in minutes. Or you can download the iOS and Android app and read the comprehensive background report on-the-go.

Instant Checkmate is available for a very reasonable $1 trial for 5 days, making it the cheapest background check there is.

Part 2: TruthFinder

TruthFinder is famous for the accuracy of its reports. This top-tier information retrieval service has managed to snag an A+ rating on BBB, which is extremely hard to come by. This site processes over 9 million search queries every month.

You can learn all kinds of details about a person on TruthFinder. This includes their contact information, known aliases, assets, job descriptions, marital status, and criminal history. All you have to do is enter the person’s name and location to begin the search. You can check the TruthFinder review here.

TruthFinder highlights

1. This is as accurate as it gets

With background check services, you occasionally get reports that are out-of-date or misleading. Sometimes people with no criminal records are misreported as having one. This seldom happens on TruthFinder however.

2. It offers unique features

TruthFinder offers interesting reports you don’t get elsewhere. The genealogy report allows you to trace back someone’s ancestry several generations. The dark web protection feature tells you if your data is being secretly sold on the dark web.

You need a TruthFinder membership to conduct a background check on TruthFinder. Premium reports cost $14.95, but they are worth paying for, for most users.

Part 3: CocoFinder

CocoFinder is a premier, popular background check service. It’s often praised for its user-friendliness by top online media channels like Gizbot and Phandroid. You can background check anyone in the US on this site. You just need their full name and location.

Most people use CocoFinder to vet people they know – like friends or potential roommates. Using this site is safe and private. Unlike other similar services, CocoFinder doesn’t store your data.

What’s good about CocoFinder

1. It’s incredibly fast and intuitive

The best part about doing a background check on CocoFinder is the speed and intuitiveness. You just visit the background check page, enter the person’s full name and location, and click on search. The site will have a full-fledged report ready in a few minutes.

The site is well-optimized and is a breeze to use on both large-screen and small-screen devices.

2. You receive a full snapshot of the person in question

CocoFinder can tell you a great deal about the person you’re background checking. You’ll get important details like their residential address, civic records, criminal history, assets information, sex offender status, and educational background.

This site offers other useful services like free phone lookups. A background report is a premium service, however. But you can expect accurate data quickly.

Part 4: Intelius

Intelius is an old, established background check and people search engine. This Washington-based company has been offering reports since 2003. It has a high footfall and is often praised for the depth of data it can offer.

This company has access to a vast data network. You can find everything there is to know about a person publically – and some information that’s not publically listed too. This includes their web footprint and personal information.

1. Intelius offers a cheap background check report

Intelius offers reasonably-priced background check reports. The Premium membership costs $19.95 per month, and then you pay a bit more for a background check. Once you have the membership, you can conduct background checks for a reasonable fee.

2. The information is comprehensive

The information you receive on Intelius is comprehensive. A background check is an amalgamation of different reports – phone lookups, people searches, property reports, and much more. It paints a complete picture of any person.

Overall, Intelius is trustworthy and offers a bucketload of useful information about any person.

Part 5: Search Public Records

Search Public Records is a new background check service, founded as recently as 2019. It’s a small company based out of Santa Barbara, California. It’s made a significant impact after launching, mostly on account of its fair pricing and solid customer service.

Search Public Records is a promising service

1. It offers a good trial

You can get a 7-day trial of Search Public Records for free. This means you’ll be able to perform background checks on anyone for free. You won’t have to pay extra for premium data, which is a practice most other sites follow.

2. Background checks are unlimited

Background checks on Search Public Records are unlimited. Some sites have a strict limit on background searches you can perform – like 10 searches per month.

A drawback of this service is that it’s new. It can’t match up to other older established services.

Part 6: US Search

US Search is a pioneer when it comes to background checks. It was one of the first companies that introduced the concept of looking up people via the internet. It was founded in 1994 and has successfully offered background checks for millions to date.

US Search highlights

1. A comprehensive background check

US Search offers an exhaustive background check. Not only does it give you the person’s contact information, but you’ll also see details like their criminal record, property records, civil status, and other public records.

2. It’s accurate and simple

US Search is one of the better, more reliable background search engines. It helps that it’s been around for a while. Generally, any background report on US Search will be both informative and reliable. Conducting a background check is likewise easy – you just need the person’s full name and location.

You can’t – and shouldn’t – blindly trust the information you receive on this site. Sometimes the reports are misleading, and people without a criminal history are shown as having one.

Part 7: Zabasearch

ZabaSearch is a reputable background check company from Salinas, California. It’s been around for a significant period and almost always offers dependable data. It was once famous for offering a completely free reverse phone lookup service, but it’s now become semi-premium.

ZabaSearch features

1. It’s simple

ZabaSearch is a no-frills website, a throwback to the old days of the internet. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. The site loads up quickly and the basic layout allows you to find information quickly too. It’s intuitive and fast.

2. It has good connections

This site offers in-depth, accurate reports on any person. Further, it is affiliated with big names like Intelius. You can expect reliable information from this site.

Overall, we can recommend ZabaSearch, but there are other, better sites out there.

Part 8: Addresses

When you want someone found quickly, and you don’t want a boatload of data, then Addresses should be perfect for you. This is a people search engine that offers a basic profile on someone quickly. It’s enough information to get a feel for someone’s personality.

Addresses highlights

1. It offers useful basic services

You can search for someone using the White Page Search, Reverse Phone Search, Reverse Address Search, and Area & Zip Code Search features. You can use the person’s basic details to ask around about them.

2. The site is easy to use

Addresses is not a complicated site or service. All the reports you can generate are available on the first page. Further, you don’t have to pay to use this service.

While Addresses is fast and user-friendly, it won’t offer the depth of data you can get from a top-tier site like Instant Checkmate or CocoFinder.

Part 9: Nuwber

Nuwber is a small company based out of Alexandria, VA. It’s not as well-known as some of the other sites on this list, but it’s popular nonetheless. At the moment, Nuwber has a BBB rating of B-, which is about average.

Nuwber features

1. You can expect a full-fledged report

Nuwber offers a large amount of data on any American citizen. The information includes contact details, financial history, household details, property ownership data, mortgages, postal records, and even a map view of the person’s approximate information.

2. You need a subscription for extra information

As a freemium service, you need to subscribe to Nuwber to receive more than a basic profile on someone. This site has over 250 million people listed in their database, and you have the option of reading a PDF report on all of them.

You’ll receive good data on this site, but note that it has attracted several complaints about privacy breaches from people. And there is little pricing transparency.

Part 10: Social Catfish

When you’re into blind dating and online dating sites, you’re bound to encounter “catfishers”. These are people with fake profiles who lure you into relationships, and then attempt to take advantage of you in various ways. Social Catfish was designed to verify the authenticity of social profiles.

Social Catfish is an excellent social media verification tool

1. The site offers some useful services

You can conduct “reverse lookups” on Social Catfish. This includes finding people by names, emails, phone numbers, and – uniquely – their images or usernames. If the server finds a match, you will receive a basic report on the person.

2. You won’t receive a full background report

The reverse image lookup and phone number lookup are powerful tools, but they can’t replace a full background check. You can, however, attempt to find a person’s name on Social Catfish and then use that information to generate a full background report elsewhere.

This site has a BBB rating of B+, which is average. You will get more data from a site like Instant Checkmate or CocoFinder.

Conclusion

A background check site can come in very handy when you don’t know if a new person you met recently – online or offline – is trustworthy. It can help you avoid scams and falling prey to people with bad intentions.

For best results and the most accurate background check, we recommend using the first few sites on this list. CocoFinder especially is worth trying out and is arguably the best background check site around. It’s fast, offers on-point data, and is a breeze to use.