1 Asked SF Weed Delivery Question: What Is The Difference Between Indica and Sativa?

Indica and Sativa are the two most common types of the weed plant. Although each strain has its own set of unique benefits, they actually all have unique idiosyncrasies that make their smoking experiences very unique.

Indica plants are shorter and thicker with wider leaves, whereas Sativa plants are taller and slimmer with longer leaves. Indica plants usually have a quicker growth rate and a larger amount of flowers, while Sativa plants take longer to mature and for harvesting. In this regard, Sativa's are harder to produce since it takes longer from seed to harvest. There is a general assumption that Indica strains ease physical tension, relax the body, and make you sleepy, while Sativa strains spur alertness and creative energy. While this may be true for some people, the reality of the effects each strain has on the user is a bit more complex and can't be oversimplified

What is Cannabis Indica?

What is Cannabis Indica?

Indica plants grow short and stocky with broader, darker green leaves. Indica often grow more quickly than Sativa strains and yields larger flower biomass. Indica strains also have a higher CBD levels than their Sativa counterparts. Indica can decrease swelling, pain, inflammation, and nausea while increasing appetite and mental tranquility. Moreover, because they relax muscles, experts suggest using Indica during nighttime hours to fully benefit from its effects before bedtime (hint: one benefit is sleep).

What is Cannabis Sativa?

What is Cannabis Sativa?

Sativa's grow tall and thin with light green, narrow, and delicate leaves. They take roughly ten to twelve weeks to grow and need ample light to mature. Strains produced from these plants yield a lower amount of flower than Indica strains but have more THC counts and smaller CBD counts. Growers suggest smoking these Sativa strains during daytime hours to boost energy and creativity as well as to reduce negative psychological ailments such as anxiety and depression. Sativa has proven to amplify serotonin levels, which is a neurotransmitter that regulates mood, sleep, cognition, and learning. Also, did you know that Sativa's often the color orange?

So, What Is The Difference Between The Two Strains?

There are many misconceptions that are tied to the difference between Indica and Sativa. It is an oversimplification to say Indica strictly causes relaxation while Sativa solely assists productivity and feelings of euphoria. Each weed strain affects users personally.

Understanding the compounds found in weed strains makes all the difference in determining potential physiological effects. Terpenes and cannabinoids affect individuals in distinct manners. Each strain possesses its own unique cannabinoid composition and each human has its own unique endocannabinoid system; therefore, each weed strain will affect each person differently. THC is the main compound in weed, but it’s only one of many cannabinoids found in the plant. Also, terpenes are another factor that influences weed smells and tastes. There is still a tremendous amount of research to be done.

How To Know If You Like Indica or Sativa

Finding the best weed for you starts with learning the difference between Indica and Sativa and the particular effects they have on your endo-cannabanoid system. Trial and error is suggested, paying close attention to which strain is a better fit for you. You may find yourself drawn to certain scent or flavor options, and in those circumstances, we recommend following your gut instinct.

