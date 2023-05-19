There is justifiable anger in San Francisco. How is it that one of the wealthiest societies in the history of the world seems incapable of addressing a homelessness crisis that has escalated for more than 30 years? The state of our streets, the failed policies and the ideological political bickering have become points of national conversation and international embarrassment.
But while some choose to opine about the depravity of San Francisco in national publications or parachute in with overly simplistic narratives, those of us who are from here, who live and work in this city, see a more complex picture.
San Francisco’s greatest strengths are also its greatest weaknesses.
We are a city famous for our compassion and tolerance, but these traits have wrapped themselves around the values axis and allowed us to become tolerant of the intolerable, leading to inhumane conditions on our streets.
That’s why at The San Francisco Examiner, we are renewing our commitment to what we have done since 1865: Our task is to be the sunshine of San Francisco, breaking through the fog of finger-pointing, rote political press releases, abdication of responsibility, and obfuscations.
Like 1906 after the earthquake, this city will boom again. What the leaders and residents of San Francisco need to ask themselves is this: Are we big enough to meet this moment?
We see San Francisco as an iconoclastic city that is more than equal to this task. But reviving this city will require a collective effort and a sense of community that have waned over the years. The time is now to come back together.
The photos that follow capture life in our 49 square miles over the past six months. They show the scenes of crisis we have all become too familiar with, the heartbreak on our streets. But they also show the vibrance of this place, which has been underrepresented in national coverage. These photos remind us of the community and sense of common purpose we can rebuild together.
This city is worth fighting for: its beauty, its symbolism, its ideals, its values.
Our team, at The San Francisco Examiner, will be on the front lines of that fight.