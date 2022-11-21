When both silver and cable car bells ring, it's Christmas time in The City.
From taking in theater productions to zipping around an ice skating rink, there's plenty of ways to experience the magic and excitement of the holidays in San Francisco.
Here's a list of events that are guaranteed to give you days that are both merry and bright all season long.
San Francisco Ballet's "Nutcracker"
A quintessential holiday tradition, you can watch characters Clara, the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Nutcracker Prince take the stage at the War Memorial Opera House from Dec. 8-27. Since its debut in The City in 1944, "Nutcracker" has become the most performed ballet in the country.
This season, San Francisco Ballet's "Nutcracker" will also have its first-ever sensory friendly performance of the production.
This full-length performance provides a relaxed, shush-free and shame-free environment for audience members of all ages and abilities to experience the production in a safe and comfortable atmosphere.
Mark Foehringer's Nutcracker Sweets
The Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture hosts Mark Foehringer's bite-sized production, a 50-minute performance of the holiday ballet for families with small children and audiences of all ages. Foehringer's mix of contemporary dance and ballet craft a show that is sure to thrill dance newcomers and seasoned ballet lovers. The usual slate of "Nutcracker" characters perform on a color set with live chamber orchestra music.
S.F. Gay Men's Chorus "Holiday Spectacular: Home for the Holidays"
SFGMG returns to the Castro Theatre for the first time in three years with "Holiday Spectacular: Home for the Holidays." The Christmas Eve production features holiday favorites, such as "Jingle Bells" and "I'll Be Home for Christmas," classical chorus works and a holiday-themed Cher medley.
The Chorus will also premiere a performance of "Snow," based on Walter de la Mare's poem of the same name.
"A Christmas Carol": American Conservatory Theatre
"A Christmas Carol" is a decades-long cornerstone of the A.C.T. repertory and has become a holiday tradition for families all around the San Francisco Bay Area. This season, the A.C.T. will offer its first-ever sensory friendly performance of the production.
This is designed to create an experience for neurodiverse audiences or anyone who has sensory sensitivities that might impact their ability to feel comfortable in a theater setting.
The Guardsmen Christmas Tree Lot
Since 1947, The Guardsmen organization has sold Christmas trees in San Francisco to benefit at-risk youth in the Bay Area. An all-volunteer organization drives delivery trucks, while also handing out and standing Christmas trees. Proceeds go towards giving at-risk kids the opportunity to attend summer camps, after school programs and private schools.
Caltrain Holiday Train and Santa
On Dec 3 and 4, the Holiday Train rolls from San Francisco to the South Bay as part of its annual toy drive. Decorated in more than 75,000 lights, the Holiday Train will visit nine Caltrain stations in San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties over the weekend.
At each of the train's 20-minute station stops, people can sing with onboard carolers and the Salvation Army Christmas Brass Ensemble. There will also be appearances by none other than Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and their extended family.
S.F. Union Square Safeway Holiday Ice Rink
Union Square's outdoor rink is back with daily ice skating for all ages and special events scheduled throughout the holiday season. General admission is $20, while children eight and under are $15, including skate rental. You can purchase tickets in advance and online.
"Dear San Francisco" Holiday and NYE Edition: Club Fugazi
Club Fugazi adds holiday touches to their critically-acclaimed intimate and immersive resident show, "Dear San Francisco." Created by Shana Carroll and Gypsy Snider, "Dear San Francisco" pays homage to the beauty, character and resilience of San Francisco. As an added touch, holiday classics will appear on the show's food and drink menu.