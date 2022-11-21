Christmas cable car

A Christmas-themed cable car.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

When both silver and cable car bells ring, it's Christmas time in The City.

From taking in theater productions to zipping around an ice skating rink, there's plenty of ways to experience the magic and excitement of the holidays in San Francisco. 

27275161_web1_copy_211122-SFE-DECMUSIC-Nutcracker_1

Hansuke Yamamoto as the come-to-life Christmas toy in Helgi Tomasson’s production of “Nutcracker” at San Francisco Ballet. (Photo by Erik…
Holiday Dance 2019: Nuts about ‘Nutcracker’

Mark Foehringer’s family-friendly “Nutcracker Sweets returns to Fort Mason’s Cowell Theater. 
23646100_web1_201216-SFE-HolidayEventsWeb-Chorus_1

The San Francisco Gay Mens Chorus presents its Christmas Eve holiday show at the Castro Theatre.
This holiday theater season, don’t miss the ‘Sultana of Silicon Valley’

San Francisco company of "A Christmas Carol." 
19925058_web1_191223-sfe-fillmorechristmastreegiveaway-003

A Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer decoration adorns a Christmas tree.
Caltrain Holiday Train

The 2021 Caltrain Holiday Train. 
ASKATERINKw

The Safeway Holiday Ice Rink hosts seasonal skating in Union Square.
26808276_web1_211013-SFE-DEARSF-FUGAZI1_1

The cast of “Dear San Francisco" during a production of the show.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

