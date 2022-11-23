Animal Liberation Orchestra will celebrate its ensemble's silver jubilee with a one-off event at The Fillmore next year.
Scheduled for March 25, ALO's concert will also feature an appearance by Silver Saturday Soiree and special guest Ron Artis II.
The quartet's 25th anniversary show will include original members Zach Gill (keys, vocals), Dan "Lebo" Lebowitz (guitar, voals) and Steve Adams (bass, vocals). Ezra Lipp (drums, vocals), who has covered the kit for the band for roughly four years, will also take the stage.
Gill, Adams and Lebowitz have become mainstays of the band, having performed together since 1989 when the group was still in junior high. The band went through various names, such as Django, before coming up with their current name in the late '90s.
Animal Liberation Orchestra began making a name for themselves in the '90s in and around Santa Barbara with a mix of electrifying stage shows and their homemade debut album, "ALO vs. LAG."
The band's popularity soon grew and made its way to the San Francisco music scene.
In October 2006, Animal Liberation Orchestra sold out their first headlining concert at The Fillmore. Billed as "The Abnormal Formal," the show encouraged attendees to dress in "funky flair." Supporting acts included Mojow & the Vibration Army, Honeycut and Blue Turtle Seduction.
The band further solidified themselves in the local music scene with their debut at the inaugural Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival in 2008.
As of writing, the San Francisco date marks the band's only show scheduled for 2023. Last spring, the band played at BeachLife Festival after completing a 12-date tour along the west coast.
Tickets for Animal Liberation Orchestra's 25th anniversary show are on sale now.