Fairmont Hotel San Francisco - Gingerbread House 2022

The 22-foot-tall life-sized gingerbread house inside the Fairmont Hotel on Nob Hill takes approximately 520 hours to build.

 Michelle Chaplow

There’s still time to take a figurative bite out of San Francisco’s tastiest piece of architecture: the Fairmont Hotel’s larger-than-life gingerbread house.

On display through New Year’s Day, the Fairmont Hotel’s 22-foot-tall sugary structure consists of 3,800 12-inch by 4-inch gingerbread cookies. These are cemented together and decorated with royal icing, made from 150 gallons of egg whites and 1,000 pounds of powdered sugar.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags

You May Also Like