There’s still time to take a figurative bite out of San Francisco’s tastiest piece of architecture: the Fairmont Hotel’s larger-than-life gingerbread house.
On display through New Year’s Day, the Fairmont Hotel’s 22-foot-tall sugary structure consists of 3,800 12-inch by 4-inch gingerbread cookies. These are cemented together and decorated with royal icing, made from 150 gallons of egg whites and 1,000 pounds of powdered sugar.
Michelle Heston, the Fairmont’s executive director of public relations, says the idea for the house was conceived more than a decade ago by a former general manager alongside the hotel’s engineering and culinary departments.
Back then, “it was typically a quieter time at the hotel” during the holiday season, said Heston. “We wanted to build some excitement and activation, especially for the community.”
Prep work begins in July when the culinary department starts baking and freezing the gingerbread bricks to have them done in time for the house’s post-Thanksgiving opening.
Meanwhile, the hotel’s engineering department begins constructing the house’s hard template, typically made of wood to allow visitors to safely pass through the house. Once framing is complete, the gingerbread bricks and candy pieces are “cemented” to the structure using the royal icing. The structure takes approximately 520 hours to build.
Audiences can join in the Panto traditions of booing villains, cheering heroes, and singing along to pop and classic rock songs
Since its debut nearly 12 years ago, the Fairmont Hotel’s gingerbread house resembled one of San Francisco’s most iconic features, a Victorian house. This year, certain elements of the structure, such as the roofline, have been modernized to accommodate more electronic decorations.
Upon entering the gingerbread house’s living room, visitors are greeted by a faux fireplace with a wreath over the mantle. There’s also a train whirring around a set of snowy tracks.
Additional changes allowed the Fairmont to add multiple entrances between the structure’s hallways, which has allowed traffic to flow better between the rooms.
For the past two years, See’s Candies, headquartered in South San Francisco, has provided the hundreds of pounds of confections — including lollipops, sour candies and chocolates — that adorn the house. Lest anyone is tempted to taste, See’s has a pop-up shop in the lobby.
Long after doors to the gingerbread house open, there is still work to be done. The hotel’s culinary pastry shop complete repairs to the structure on a daily basis, whether that be on account of natural wear and tear from foot traffic or visitors picking off a piece of candy or two.
For an added level of immersion, visitors can book a two-hour dining reservation for up to eight in the gingerbread house’s private dining room.
The dinner reservation itself costs $300, with a $1,200 minimum on food and beverage. Dining options are provided by the Fairmont Hotel’s restaurant. Alternatively, diners can book the space for afternoon tea.
“When you walk into the lobby, you smell the gingerbread. But when you’re in that private dining room, it envelops you. So it’s a lot of fun,” Heston said.
In addition to strolling through the Fairmont’s gingerbread house, visitors can check out the 23-foot Christmas tree, a holiday train and other decorations spread throughout the hotel.
“People love it ... The kids love it. They just think it’s magical,” Heston said.