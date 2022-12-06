26198923_web1_210818-SFE-LIBRARIES_1

The San Francisco Public Library dug through its circulation data to find the top checked-out fiction titles of the year.

Sometimes, readers need a reprieve from the real world. The San Francisco Public Library dug through its circulation data to find out which of its fiction titles offered respite to its patrons. Here are the top books checked out this year.

10. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags

You May Also Like