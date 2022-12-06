Sometimes, readers need a reprieve from the real world. The San Francisco Public Library dug through its circulation data to find out which of its fiction titles offered respite to its patrons. Here are the top books checked out this year.
10. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
The second novel by Bennett, a New York Times bestselling author, is a work of historical fiction that explores the relationship between twin sisters who were inseparable at birth but now live two dramatically different lives. The novel debuted at No. 1 on the the New York Times fiction bestseller list and is being developed into a limited series by HBO.
9. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel
Written during the pandemic, Mandel employs speculative fiction to consider “what constitutes reality, how time flows and what memory is in the context of perception” by mulling over the simulation hypothesis and time travel. “Sea of Tranquility” earned a spot on Barack Obama’s annual summer reading list in 2022 and has been longlisted for the 2023 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction.
8. “The Maid” by Nita Prose
Prose’s debut, a murder mystery that takes place in a fancy hotel, follows Molly Gray, a member of the cleaning staff whose devotion to her job is matched only by her love for her deceased grandmother. When a guest is found dead in their room, Gray must work to solve the murder before anyone pins it on her. “The Maid” won the Ned Kelly Award for Best International Crime Fiction in August. A film adaptation is also in the works, with Florence Pugh cast in the lead role.
7. “Pachinko” by Min Jin Lee
Lee, a Korean American author and journalist, wrote an epic historical fiction which follows a Korean family that immigrates to Japan in the 20th century. An ensemble cast of characters face racism, discrimination and stereotyping, among other obstacles. The novel takes place over the course of three sections. A New York Times Bestseller, “Pachinko” was also a 2017 finalist for the National Book Award for fiction. Apple’s streaming service, Apple TV+, produced a television adaptation of the novel which was released in March.
6. “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead
“Harlem Shuffle” is a follow-up to Whitehead’s 2019 novel “The Nickel Boys.” The book is a work of crime fiction and a family saga that takes place in Harlem between 1959 and 1964, culminating with the Harlem riot of 1964. The novel debuted at No. 3 on the New York Times fiction best-seller list and was a finalist for the 2021 Kirkus Prize for Fiction.
5. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
This mystery follows Jess, whose series of misfortunes have caused her to crash with Ben, her half-brother, in Paris. Upon arriving, Jess finds that her half-brother is nowhere to be found. She must now question the other tenants, who are less than keen to talk, and string together what led to Ben’s disappearance. “The Paris Apartment” has sold over 1 million copies and is being adapted into a film by Sony Pictures’ 3000 Pictures.
4. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
Towles’ novel follows four boys —three 18-year-olds who met in a juvenile reformatory and an intelligent 8-year-old— as they set out from Nebraska in search of a better future. “The Lincoln Highway” has sold more than 1 million copies and is a New York Times bestseller.
3. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro
A dystopian science fiction novel, the book is told from the perspective of Klara, a solar-powered artificial friend who is chosen by Josie, a sickly child, to be her companion. “Klara and the Sun” was long-listed for the 2021 Booker Prize and the 2022 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction.
2. “Beautiful World, Where Are You” by Sally Rooney
“Beautiful World” follows the story of Alice, an Irish novelist, and her best friend, Eileen, an editor at a literary magazine. In alternating chapters, Alice and Eileen send emails to each other and share snippets of their lives. The novel deals with themes of romance, friendship and social class. “Beautiful World” has topped a handful of bestseller lists, including The New York Times.
1. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
A historical and speculative fiction novel, Pulitzer-Prize winning author Doerr links characters from 15th century Constantinople, present-day Idaho and a 22nd century starship through an Ancient Greek codex. In weaving five characters together, Doerr celebrates human connection and storytelling itself. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” was a finalist for the 2021 National Book Award for Fiction and was longlisted for the 2021 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction.