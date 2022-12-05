What did library card-carrying San Franciscans consume and talk about with their friends and neighbors in 2022? San Francisco Public Library found the answers, with the help of its circulation data. Memoirs were among reader favorites and many titles were also picks for SFPL's "On the Same Page" book club. Here are the top checked-out nonfiction titles of the year.
10. "Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover
"Educated" is Westover's story about leaving her survivalist Mormon family and going on to earn a doctorate from Cambridge University. The memoir debuted at No. 1 on The New York Times bestseller list. It has sold roughly 4 million copies and has been translated into nearly 45 languages.
9. "Know My Name: A Memoir" by Chanel Miller
In this 2019 memoir, Miller writes about her experience being sexually assaulted by then-Stanford athlete Brock Turner in January 2015, as well as the incident's aftermath and its ensuing court case. "Know My Name" debuted on The New York Times Best Seller list at No. 5. It also won the 2019 National Book Critics Circle Award for Autobiographies.
8. "The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity" by David Graeber and David Wengrow
Written by Graber, an anthropologist and anarchist activist, and Wengrow, an archaeologist, "The Dawn of Everything" challenges traditional narratives of history's linear development from primitivism to civilization. The polarizing book has been widely reviewed in academic journals and the press, as well as in activist circles.
7. "Bad Indians: A Tribal Memoir" by Deborah A. Miranda
Miranda, a Native American writer and poet, uses different media, such as newspaper clippings, poems and personal reflections, to narrate the stories of both her Ohlone/Costanoan Esselen family and California Indigenous people from the time of the Spanish missions into the present. Among its accolades, the memoir won a 2014 Independent Publisher Book Award gold medal in the autobiography/memoir category and was shortlisted for the 2014 William Saroyan International Prize for Writing.
6. "The Undocumented Americans" by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio
As one of the first undocumented immigrants to graduate from Harvard, Cornejo Villavicencio shares the lives of her fellow undocumented Americans through personal narratives and reporting. "The Undocumented Americans" was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle John Leonard Award and named a best book of the year by publications such as The New York Times and The Los Angeles Times.
5. "The End of the Golden Gate: Writers on Loving and (Sometimes) Leaving San Francisco" edited by Gary Kamiya
Acclaimedwriters, ranging from Margaret Cho and W. Kamau Bell, offer personal essays that grapple with an age-old predicament facing San Franciscans: "should I stay or should I go?" While The City has vastly changed over the past few decades, each writer shares what has captivated them and how they go about learning to love, and in some cases leave, The City by The Bay.
4. "Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance" by Jessamyn Stanley
Stanley, a yoga teacher and body positivity advocate and writer, uses a series of autobiographical essays to call attention to "the yoga of everyday" — a yoga that is about applying lessons learned on the mat to daily living. She also offers critiques that draw attention to an American yoga complex that simultaneously skews white and also misses the tradition's spiritual dimension.
3. "This Is Ear Hustle: Unflinching Stories of Everyday Prison Life" by Nigel Poor and Earlonne Woods
Co-founded by Poor, alongside Woods and Antwan Williams — who were incarcerated at the time — "Ear Hustle" was the first podcast created and produced in prison. In "This is Ear Hustle," Poor and Woods share their stories of how they came to San Quentin, how they created a popular podcast with limited means and what has motivated them to produce season after season. Along the way, they present new stories that explore the harsh realities of prison life.
2. "Crying in H-Mart: A Memoir" by Michelle Zauner
"Crying in H-Mart" is the debut book by Zauner, singer and guitarist of Japanese Breakfast. Zauner recounts growing up as one of the few Asian American kids at her school, struggling with her mother's expectations and spending time in her grandmother's apartment in Seoul. The book debuted at No. 2 on The New York Times best-seller list for combined print and e-book nonfiction. A movie by Orion Pictures is in the works, with Zauner adapting the screenplay and providing the soundtrack as Japanese breakfast.
1."Why We Swim" by Bonnie Tsui
An author and journalist of Hong Kong descent, Tsui offers a new perspective on swimming — and of human behavior itself. She notes that unlike other animals that are drawn to water, humans are not natural-born swimmers. Nonetheless, swimming is one of the most popular activities in the world for myriad reasons. Among its accolades, "Why We Swim" is a New York Times Book Review Editors' Choice and a Time Magazine Must-Read Book of 2020. The book is currently being translated into six languages.