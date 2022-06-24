About a dozen empty beds sitting on the ground floor at 1076 Howard St. will be available for the first time Monday in San Francisco’s much-anticipated drug and alcohol sobering center, SoMa RISE.
“Rather than having a drug-related crisis on the street, people can come indoors and receive assistance,” said David Pating, an addiction expert at the San Francisco Department of Public Health. “It’s safer to be here than on the street. It’s safer for participants who are intoxicated and safer for the community as well.”
SoMa RISE, short for recover, initiate, support and engagement, was born out of policy recommendations from a 2019 methamphetamine task force. It's a voluntary space for people who are seeking to come down from intoxication from opioids, stimulants and other substances. The City allocated $3.5 million to operate the facility for the current fiscal year.
While addiction and homelessness experts say the site could help save lives and clear up space in other medical facilities such as emergency rooms, the single space meets just a fraction of the need. An analysis by the Department of Public Heath identified a select group of nearly 4,000 people simultaneously experiencing homelessness, mental illness and substance abuse. About 41% of those were identified as frequent users of emergency psychiatric services.
The City offered a tour to the media on Thursday.
On the first floor, beyond the lobby, where visitors can drop off items for safe keeping, there is a large room filled with beds, chairs and tables. There’s also a quiet room in the center of the sobering area, essentially a bed isolated from the rest by glass walls.
In oddly San Francisco fashion, the two-story space has the feel of a start-up tech office, from its modern-industrial interior to the naturally lit office space upstairs for health service providers and other staff.
At least four health workers and other staff will be on site daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to assist with basic needs; they will be trained in using naloxone to provide overdose reversals. To monitor for potential overdoses in private spaces, bathroom doors have a transparent window to see if someone is lying down or unconscious.
The City intends to eventually expand operating 24-hours a day, seven days a week.
After sobering up, visitors will have access to transportation to get other services, such as a free meal at Glide, or additional health and substance use disorder care at HealthRIGHT 360’s location in SoMa.
Officials at the center said they expect it to serve about 20 people at a time. They can stay for up to about 12 hours to rest and come down from intoxication from drugs including methamphetamine, fentanyl, alcohol and other substances.
HealthRIGHT 360, a statewide nonprofit, will operate SoMa RISE and San Francisco’s Department of Public Health will oversee operations. The center will cover basic needs, and other social service agencies will be on site to connect those who are interested to housing programs, addiction treatment or other health services.
“This is a long time coming,” said Vitka Eisen, who leads HealthRIGHT 360. “We anticipate the people who will be here are the people you see now who you may think are stressed or experiencing mental illness. Maybe they are talking to themselves or pulling at their clothing or look like they are in distress. A lot of those people have used drugs, haven’t slept or had anything to eat. Instead of being out there, we will bring them in here.”
Supporters of the site hope it will alleviate overcrowding in psychiatric emergency services at places such as San Francisco General Hospital.
“I have heard from psych emergency services that they have regulars,” said Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who convened the methamphetamine task force in 2019 that recommended creating SoMa RISE. “We need those facilities available for people who need to be in a place where they can’t leave.”
People may get connected to SoMa RISE through a variety of channels. Street outreach to invite people in will be led by the Homeless Outreach Team and the Street Crisis Response Team, which responds to overdoses and as well as to street-level mental health crises.
There are seven street crisis teams each typically staffed wit three people per 12-hour shift, according to Pating. The street teams work 24 hours per day responding to a variety of street-level challenges that could require transporting people to either the sobering center or other destinations, including emergency rooms.
“We know that people who use drugs often want a safe place to go, off the streets,” said Grant Colfax, San Francisco's director of health. “This center will support their immediate needs while providing opportunities to take the next steps toward wellness.”
SoMa RISE has been more than three years in the making. It initially was designed to address the rising crisis associated with methamphetamine use, which has been involved in many overdoses where people co-use the stimulant with fentanyl, a potent opioid tied to the majority of overdose deaths in San Francisco in recent years.
While similar programs exist in other cities, San Francisco is framing the center as an 18-month pilot program. But The City has secured an 8-year lease for the location, with a possible five-year extension. Officials said they intend to keep it open for the duration of that time if it proves to have a positive impact on visitors and the broader community.
That’s a stark difference from the Tenderloin Center, a drop-in homelessness services center and supervised drug consumption site. That facility opened in January and Mayor London Breed announced last week it will close by the end of the year.
The center had success offering basic services such showers, laundry and hot meals, as well as reversing and preventing overdoses. But critics pointed to low rates of connecting drug users with treatment to change drug behavior.
“We learned many important lessons there," said Pating. "We learned people will come in for services, food, showers and laundry. We learned that when people do receive those services they feel better and that helps them move on to different levels of service. It’s not always right away, this change takes time. But it opens that door.”
City leaders hope their latest swing at tackling outdoor drug use and preventing overdoses will help increase safety for unhoused San Franciscans struggling with substance use, as well as for their neighbors.
Among some users, methamphetamine can lead to insomnia, psychotic episodes and potentially violent behavior.
“We really have a problem here in San Francisco… many of the behaviors people see on the street that are so troubling and may seem like mental illness are the result of a lot of meth use,” said Mandelman.
The Department of Public Health will be collecting data to measure success and areas for improvement during.
“It is totally reasonable for neighborhoods to be skeptical when The City talks about putting new services in,” Mandelman said. “I think we have an imperfect record, sometimes a bad record, of ensuring that these services improve the neighborhood. You have to be careful.”