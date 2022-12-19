Boeing 2707 SST Proposal

Boeing intended for their SST to be larger and faster than competing designs, such as the Concorde. 

 James Vaughan/Flickr

As weary travelers journey home for the holidays, you might find yourself wishing that you could travel faster than the speed of sound during your next layover. 

Way back in the 1960s, several countries sought to grant these wishes with the commercialization of supersonic transports (SSTs), otherwise known as civilian supersonic aircrafts.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags

You May Also Like