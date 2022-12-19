As weary travelers journey home for the holidays, you might find yourself wishing that you could travel faster than the speed of sound during your next layover.
Way back in the 1960s, several countries sought to grant these wishes with the commercialization of supersonic transports (SSTs), otherwise known as civilian supersonic aircrafts.
A few of these efforts are chronicled in the SFO Aviation Museum and Library's newest exhibition.
Now on display through November 2023, "Supersonic Transport: The First Generation" presents the legacy of the first-generation SSTs through aircraft models, airline flight attendant uniforms, meal service sets, photographs and video excerpts from the 1976 British Airways promotional motion picture "Transatlantic Supersonic."
The exhibition continues upstairs with a collection of Air France and British Airways Concorde SST promotional and inflight items that chronicle the aircraft's development and service, including flight packets, luggage tags, safety cards and souvenir gifts.
The commercialization of SSTs occurred nearly a decade after United States Air Force test pilot Charles "Chuck" Elwood Yeager became the first human on record to travel faster than the speed of sound in 1947.
At the time, Great Britain, France, the Soviet Union and the United States each began exploring the viability of commercial SSTs.
In 1962, France and Britain joined forces on the Concorde SST project. A year later, President John F. Kennedy announced an American equivalent, with design concepts chosen from North American Aviation, Boeing and Lockheed.
Boeing ended up winning the U.S. government contract and the company reconfigured and refined its design into the Boeing 2707-300. The aircraft would have been capable of seating 250 to 300 passengers while cruising speeds of roughly Mach 3. Boeing intended for their SST to be larger and faster than competing designs, such as the Concorde.
In 1971, rising costs and the lack of a clear market caused Congress to pull the plug before a Boeing prototype could ever be produced.
At the height of the Cold War, the Soviet Union cranked out development on its SST design. The Tupolev Tu-144 became the first SST to fly supersonic in 1969 and passenger service was launched almost a decade later.
A market for high-priced supersonic travel in the Soviet Union never emerged and services were ended in the early 1980s.
Two Concorde prototypes achieved supersonic flight shortly after the Tu-144. Major airlines began placing purchasing options for over 100 Concord SSTs but concerns over their profitability arose.
In the end, Air France and British Airways became the only airlines to buy their own fleet. Both airlines launched Concorde service in 1976, but with a caveat.
Due to noise pollution from its sonic boom, the aircraft was only allowed to fly at supersonic speeds over transoceanic routes. Despite this restriction, passenger service was successful.
Premium-price paying customers got to their destinations at twice the speed of sound, meaning that the Concorde required less than half the travel time of subsonic airliners.
Concorde service continued uninterrupted until 2000, primarily on transatlantic routes, and then again from 2001 to 2003, when the SST was retired.
Since its inception, SSTs have been the subjects of numerous design studies.
Some drawbacks and challenges poised by the aircraft include excessive noise generation, high development costs, expensive construction materials, high fuel consumption, extremely high emissions and an increased cost per seat over subsonic airliners.
"Supersonic Transport: The First Generation" can be viewed pre-security in the Aviation Museum and Library," located in SFO's International Terminal. The exhibition is on display for all airport visitors free of charge.