Through billboards, ballot initiatives and a new state-run website, Gov. Gavin Newsom is digging a trench between himself and political opponents when it comes to abortion access.
This month, the former San Francisco mayor launched a new statewide website, Abortion.CA.gov, which offers basic information on how to access an abortion in California and links to external funds and childcare services for out-of-state abortion travel. He’s advertising the website through provocative billboards in Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Texas, South Carolina, South Dakota and Oklahoma — all states that have sought to restrict abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed a constitutional right to an abortion for nearly 50 years.
But bigger questions remain: Can Newsom's plea to potential voters help more people access abortions? And why is the governor getting into a fight between states over abortion access?
“He’s very focused on being part of the political conversation. Whether or not he is going to run for president, there is nothing worse than for a politician to be forgotten,” said political consultant Jim Ross. “Power comes from the ability to persuade, and you’re more persuasive if you have the ability to drive the narrative.”
Next year, ahead of the 2024 election, “people will start talking about who will be the next governor, and he needs to stay politically relevant. If he is driving the conversation on issues of abortion, then it makes it easier for him to govern because people take him seriously still,” Ross said.
Others see Newsom's move as the result of an increasingly hostile war between states on the issue of abortion.
“In a post-trump political world, moderation is hardly the best response to the extremism we have seen because democratic voters, especially the young, want someone to fight for them,” said James Taylor, political analyst and professor at University of San Francisco. “He is trolling conservatives in America. He’s acting as the California governor but also a national Democratic leader.”
Those on the front lines of the abortion issue however say the advertisements' impact on people who seek abortions is questionable.
“It might generate some influx of patients who don’t have resources into the state. But to think we can take care of all people who need this care from these restricted states is not realistic. A lot of patients need care immediately,” said Dr. Tania Basu Serna, an associate clinical professor and abortion provider at UCSF.
Support for Prop 1
The majority of state voters are already on board with Proposition 1, a ballot measure that would amend the California Constitution to include the fundamental right to have an abortion and choose or refuse contraceptives. (Currently, the right to an abortion is protected under California’s privacy laws, but abortion itself is not explicitly included in the constitution.)
About 69% of California voters would likely vote “yes” and 25% would vote “no,” with 6% unsure, according to a recent poll by the Public Policy Institute of California.
Newsom has largely downplayed rumors around his presidential aspirations. But the stark contrast he’s defining compared to governors who have passed abortion restrictions, such as Greg Abbott of Texas, signal an appeal to a wider set of voters.
And abortion could easily be an issue that paves the way for Newsom to the national stage. Nearly 62% of Americans continue to say abortion should be legal in all or most cases even after the overturn of Roe, according to a recent national poll by Pew Research.
“All politicians do better with contrast. By doing these ads, he’s contrasting California versus these other states,” Ross said. “When you say a candidate is pro-choice or anti-abortion, it defines them in voters’ minds.”
Era of abortion bans and restrictions
Since Roe was overturned, most abortions are now banned in 13 states, including Idaho, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee and Wisconsin. Other states such as Georgia ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, which is often sooner than many people know they are pregnant.
Outcomes of abortion restrictions, which can be a life-saving procedure and can be necessary in certain miscarriages or other medical circumstances, are already well understood by researchers. Abortions continue, often in much more dangerous settings, and harms disproportionately fall on low-income women and women of color.
Between 2005 and 2015, while Roe was still upheld, states passed about seven abortion restrictions. During that time, Black people in states that restricted abortion were most likely to experience a preterm birth than non-Black people, a 2021 study in BMC Health Services Research shows. Those with less than a college degree similarly were more likely to have a child with low birthweight compared with those with higher educational attainment in states restricting abortion access.
“For all analyses, inequities worsened as state environments grew increasingly restrictive,” the study reads.
Website can only do so much
Abortion providers like Basu Serna see the governor’s latest efforts as a small step in a positive direction.
“Those of us who provide this care, we have been wanting a website like this for years. It’s difficult to navigate and figure out where to go to receive evidence-based care and not a crisis pregnancy center unknowingly,” she said, referring to anti-abortion pregnancy centers. “This website is a great start as far as just providing that information on where clinicians are located. It helps people in our state.”
But in terms of supporting pregnant people who lack resources to travel and live in states with abortion restrictions, billboards and lists of links to travel stipends can only do so much.
“We can’t expect everyone to call an abortion fund and make all those arrangements that are needed. The time it takes to coordinate all that is a huge feat,” said Basu Serna. “Many abortions occur due to medical circumstances and those now no longer legal in some states. That’s what concerns me the most as an OBGYN. But there is more conversation around it, which I welcome. We need more conversations, that reduces the stigma.”
Political experts like Taylor of USF said there is nevertheless significance with Newsom essentially “trolling” conservatives on their own policies and beliefs.
“He is fighting and letting people know the Left reads the Bible. And he’s letting people know the abortion issue is one he cares about. He has decided to go to war. He’s saying we need to be loud on these issues,” Taylor said, referring to one of the abortion billboards that references the Bible verse Mark 12:31, “Love thy neighbor as yourself.”
An uptick of patients in S.F.
San Francisco has relatively robust access to abortion services compared with other parts of the state and country, but opposition is alive and well even in the local liberal bubble.
The Archdiocese of San Francisco, for example, recently donated $13,500 to California Together, a campaign led by anti-abortion groups who are opposing Prop 1.
There has already been an increase in patients Basu Serna sees traveling from out-of-state for abortions. She’s also noticed that many of them had resources that allowed them to travel for a short period for the procedure, such as the ability to take time off work, childcare, travel funds or a place to stay in the pricey Bay Area.
“We are seeing an uptick in patients coming from outside of the state, but generally they are patients who have resources. Of course we welcome anybody, but knowing this brings a little sense of sadness for us as clinicians,” she said. “We know those who really need this care will likely never be able to...This will never be a choice for them. It is not a reality in their lives to be able to buy a plane ticket, pay for gas, cross state lines in order to receive care.”
Basu Serna also pointed to neglected parts of California that lack abortion services.
“Treating this as a public health emergency is vital. We are struggling to care for people just within our state. There are abortion deserts,” she said. “This will affect us for years to come.”