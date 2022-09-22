Texas-Abortion-Billboard-Crop

Through billboards, ballot initiatives and a new state-run website, Gov. Gavin Newsom is digging a trench between himself and political opponents when it comes to abortion access.

This month, the former San Francisco mayor launched a new statewide website, Abortion.CA.gov, which offers basic information on how to access an abortion in California and links to external funds and childcare services for out-of-state abortion travel. He’s advertising the website through provocative billboards in Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Texas, South Carolina, South Dakota and Oklahoma — all states that have sought to restrict abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed a constitutional right to an abortion for nearly 50 years.

