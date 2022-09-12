Kaiser Strike 2018

Kaiser employees picket outside the Kaiser San Francisco Medical Center over long wait times for mental health care services in December 2018. Clinicians are planning went on strike for the same reason in 2022. 

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

The need for therapists, social workers, psychologists and psychiatrists is greater than ever. Under relentless pressure from the pandemic and inflation, wildfires and gun violence, racism and war, Californians are crying out for help.

But that doesn’t mean they can get it.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.